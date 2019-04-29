Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Study: Trump tax cuts help Alabama revenues surpass pre-recession peak for first time

According to a study released recently by The Pew Charitable Trusts, Alabama’s state tax revenues have finally risen above its pre-recession peak.

The Yellowhammer State joined South Carolina and Arizona with meeting that milestone for the first time in the third quarter of 2018. Alabama’s Q3 tax revenues last year were o.6 percent higher than its pre-recession high in 2008.

Pew, a non-partisan, nationally respected group, also gave credit to President Donald Trump’s signature tax cuts for giving places like Alabama a needed shot in the arm when it came to their state tax revenues.

“Revenue collections have been boosted in part by the 2017 federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act—which changed what many individuals and businesses owed to state tax collectors—and by favorable economic conditions, robust stock market returns in late 2017 through much of 2018, and state policy actions,” the study advised.

Now, 41 states have surpassed their pre-recession revenue collection peaks. Pew noted that recovery “trends have varied widely by state” but that overall tax revenues have rebounded more slowly after the Great Recession than at any point in American history.

Read more here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Doug Jones fundraising for national Dems, DNC

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is now raising money for Democrats across the nation in the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) efforts to retake the White House and hold both chambers in Congress.

Jones on Sunday morning sent out a fundraising email on behalf of the DNC with the subject line, “This is how the DNC helped me in 2017, and how it will help Dems in 2020.”

Referring to his special election victory over Republican nominee Roy Moore, Jones wrote, “DNC resources were critical to my election as the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years. The DNC was there with the tools and capacity that we needed — building organizing infrastructure to take our message straight to voters’ doorsteps and inboxes. But it took a number of resources.”

He continued, “Our eventual presidential nominee and Democratic candidates up and down the ballot will rely on those same resources to win on November 3, 2020.”

“Which is why,” Jones explained, he is asking for donations to the DNC to support these national Democrats and ultimately defeat President Donald Trump, amongst other Jones priorities like ensuring Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are each leading majorities come 2021.

Signing the email, “Thank you for standing with Democrats,” Jones also added an urgent postscript to his message.

“P.S. This might just be the most important election of our lifetimes. The White House and the Senate are up for grabs next year, and Democrats in deep-red states like mine are relying on supporters like you to help us win as many seats as possible,” he emphasized.

(Screenshot of Jones’ April 28, 2019, DNC fundraising email)

This comes after Jones has been criticized recently for raising only 12 percent of his campaign funds from Alabamians in the first quarter of 2019, along with his perhaps unprecedented feat of raising more money from overseas than the United States in the final quarter of 2018.

He has even run campaign ads excluding Alabamians from seeing them.

Jones is up for re-election in 2020. He announced his support for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid almost immediately after he announced on Thursday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

True or False: Alabama’s new gas tax puts the state among the highest taxed in the nation?

According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Alabama currently ranks 50th in state and local tax collections.  With the 10-cent gas tax increase, Alabama's per-capita total state and local tax burden will STILL rank 50th in the nation.

1

Birmingham among top TV markets for most-watched NFL Draft in history

According to data released Monday by ESPN, this past weekend’s NFL Draft was the most watched in history — and Birmingham’s television market helped make that milestone possible.

The 2019 draft was also big for the Yellowhammer State for other reasons.

According to Max Preps, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ selection as the third overall pick this year marked the eighth top-ten overall pick since 2009 for Alabama high schools. Williams attended Wenonah High School in Birmingham before starring at the University of Alabama.

UA produced more drafted players (10) than any other school this year after the Crimson Tide boasted the same accomplishment in 2018 when 12 of Coach Nick Saban’s players were selected by NFL teams.

Per Alabama Media Group‘s tally, 21 players in total with Alabama ties – having attended college and/or high school in the state – were drafted this year.

This did not include Washington State University’s star quarterback Gardner Minshew, who had a brief stint at Troy University at the beginning of his collegiate career and actually turned down a graduate transfer offer by the University of Alabama before heading to WSU to play his final season. Minshew was selected in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

However, the 21-player total did include six players from Auburn University, plus defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who played on the Plains in the 2015 and 2016 seasons but for Maryland in 2018.

Another tremendous draft story for the state was offensive tackle Tytus Howard, the 23rd overall pick. Howard walked on at Alabama State in Montgomery after not having a star rating at all coming out of Monroe County High School.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Birmingham neighborhood president named United Way corporate volunteer of the year

The United Way of Central Alabama recently named Thomasine “TC” Jackson as the 2019 recipient of its Corporate Volunteer of the Year.

Jackson serves as president of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association in Birmingham and is a report reproduction supervisor for Drummond Company, Inc. where she has been employed for 34 years.

According to United Way, the award “recognizes a company employee that shows an exemplary approach to supporting and serving the community through volunteerism through their place of employment.”

Her priorities as president of the East Thomas neighborhood have included improving parks and schools within the Smithfield community and helping to create a “Back to School Family Fun Day.”

Over the years, Jackson has advocated for numerous health initiatives and has served in numerous faith-based ministry programs, fulfilling volunteer needs in areas of music, administration, missions and health programming.

She has been a resident of the East Thomas Neighborhood for over 48 years. She is a product of the Wilkerson Elementary, A. H. Parker High School and Alabama School of Fine Arts. She has studied at Birmingham Southern, Alabama A& M University and University of Alabama in Birmingham. She is member of Payne Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Jackson is a past recipient of the Sarah Bass Allen Leadership Award from the Ninth Episcopal District Women’s Missionary Society, and she received the 2015 NAACP Award for Leadership in the Community.

She is married to Sidney W. Jackson and is the proud mother of two sons and has four grandchildren. She also helps out as a musician with the youth choir at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Thomasine Jackson is frequently heard making a statement which may best sum up her attitude toward service: “Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

7 Things: House Speaker McCutcheon says lottery is a priority, Bentley could run for Senate, Barr may not testify after all and more …

7. While the Supreme Court debates the issue of asking citizenship questions during the 2020 census, polls show a majority of American’s support doing so

— In an op-ed in the Washington Post, former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder voiced his belief that asking a citizenship question would “weaponize” the census. The census involves a count of all individuals in the country, illegal or not, and will count them all for federal funding, representation and Electoral College power. Democrat politicians want illegal aliens counted to grow their power, while Republicans want the opposite. But the American people are clear. In a recent poll, 73 percent said they “believe it is appropriate for the U.S. Census Bureau to ask residents if they are citizens of the United States.” This included 68 percent of independents and 64 percent of Democrats.

6. White supremacist opens fire on a California synagogue

— On Saturday, John Earnest went to the synagogue Chabad of Poway and opened fire on the congregation. One woman, Lori Gillbert-Kaye was killed while protecting the rabbi, and three others were injured. Poway, California Mayor Steve Vaus said that the situation made him sick to his stomach. Earnest fled the scene on Saturday after opening fire, and then later called the police and turned himself in. President Donald Trump was blamed, but the shooter left a manifesto slamming him as a “Zionist, Jew-loving” traitor.

5. Due to the recent outbreak of measles, President Donald Trump has said you need to vaccinate your kids

— This year, measles cases have reached the highest numbers on record since 2000 when the disease was declared eliminated. President Donald Trump spoke to CNN’s Joe Johns and said, “They have to get their shots. The vaccinations are so important. This is really going around now. They have to get their shots.” As of Wednesday, the CDC confirmed that there have been 695 cases of measles this year. Despite the research that the MMR vaccine causes autism being discredited, many people still haven’t been vaccinating their children in fear of what could happen. Due to this increase in the number of people not vaccinating their kids, we’re seeing more and more cases of the measles every year.

4. The Russians are up to it again, according to U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

— On Sunday, Graham said that the Russians are “up to it again,” and he called on President Trump to try and stop Russia’s efforts to interfere. In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Graham said, “This is a big deal, this isn’t a few Facebook ads. They actually got into the campaign email system of the Democratic party. … An attack on one party is an attack to all.” Graham went on to say that what we’ve done with the Russians isn’t working and he called for more sanctions now.

3. Attorney General William Barr will be a no-show at the hearing on Thursday

— After weeks of congressional Democrats accusing Barr of sacrificing his integrity just to make President Trump happy, Barr will not be testifying before the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee. This is apparently due in part to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) wanting to have the Judiciary Committee staff question Barr instead of members of Congress. A spokesperson for House Judiciary Committee Republicans told Fox News, “Attorney General Barr wasn’t asked to testify before the committee.” The demand for Barr to testify before a committee rather than Congress is unprecedented and not what Barr agreed to. Unless there’s an agreement reached, Barr will not be testifying on Thursday.

2. Former Governor Robert Bentley won’t rule out a 2020 U.S. Senate run

— Despite the fact that Bentley resigned from office in 2017 in an ethics and campaign finance violations plea deal, his name has come up in discussions about possible 2020 Senate candidates. Bentley was asked about the possibility of running for Senate on WVNN, and he said, “You know, doors open and doors close…And you know, I never close doors completely. If the opportunity arises and things work the way they should, then we may consider it.” Bentley also mentioned that he’s loving what he’s doing in the medical field in Tuscaloosa. Currently, Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Montrose) and former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville are the only candidates opposing U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the upcoming election, but Congressman Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) hasn’t ruled it out yet.

1. Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) plans to make the lottery bill a priority

— In an interview with WHNT, Speaker McCutcheon discussed the lottery bill coming to the House. McCutcheon said, “It will be a priority in the House for sure. This time the bill that has come from the Senate is what we call a clean lottery bill.” McCutcheon also mentioned how a lot of people feel strongly that the money made from the lottery should go to education, and he’s expecting a lot of debate and discussion about the funds. If the bill passes the House it will be on the 2020 presidential election ballot.

