Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Jimmy Rane: ‘I love Alabama, and I want to see it win every time’ 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Montgomery native named communications director for U.S. Rep. Martha Roby 4 hours ago / Politics
Dear Doug Jones: Killing terrorists and gloating about it is fine 5 hours ago / Opinion
Former Aderholt chief of staff to lead Birmingham-based Balch & Bingham’s federal practice 5 hours ago / Politics
‘Bama Belle’: Mark Ingram’s daughter born in Tuscaloosa during celebration of ’09 national championship 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
15 apps all moms need to keep them healthy, on budget and sane 6 hours ago / Lifestyle
Flounder fishing prohibited in November 7 hours ago / News
Byrne: To fight impeachment, Republicans must get off the sidelines 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
The Shoals Dream Center to offer help and hope in the region 8 hours ago / News
Ainsworth sets goal for Alabama ‘to be the workforce development engine of the southeast and the country’ 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones backtracks after a reasonable statement, ISIS leader is dead and the media can’t handle it, impeachment frenzy is crippling Congress and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
Saban on Jalen Hurts: ‘Never been’ a college football player who set a better example 12 hours ago / News
Non-internal poll confirms Tuberville leading GOP Senate field as Sessions mulls bid 14 hours ago / Politics
Alabama follows the law, history in forgoing marriage licenses 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Jones bashes 2012 Trump tweet after mission killing ISIS leader — ‘Partisan hackery’ 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: Alabama Republicans storm the SCIF, Poarch Creek Accountability Now, party switchers and more on Guerrilla Politics 1 day ago / Analysis
LSU jumps Alabama for No. 1 in AP college football poll after win over Auburn 1 day ago / Sports
Assessing the health of Mobile Bay 1 day ago / News
Roby: Staying alert against fraudulent scams 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
State Sen. Orr vows to renew push to take State of Alabama out of retail alcohol sales 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

Dear Doug Jones: Killing terrorists and gloating about it is fine

The death of a terrorist leader, monster, rapist, slavery-enabler and an all-around terrible person should be easy for everyone to celebrate.

But for some, it was a bad day.

And unfortunately for Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), those are his key supporters. It didn’t have to be this way.

Doug Jones actually did something right in the beginning. After President Donald Trump announced that a United States military operation resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Doug Jones released a completely reasonable statement in which he congratulated the president on making the world safer, which it is now, and applauded our brave soldiers for carrying out a successful operation.

No reasonable person looks at his statement and finds anything wrong with it.

However, we are in stupid times with some pretty unreasonable people, and they let Doug Jones have it.

Somehow, Jones’ statement wasn’t good enough for those on the left because he did not bring up impeachment.

Actress Michaela Watkins, who nobody has ever heard of, responded to Jones’ tweet, saying, “I congratulate our troops and leaders for the operation. Trump is a traitor. Impeach now.”

According to the outraged leftist responses, Jones’ initial tweet should have looked something like this: “RIP al-Baghdadi, screw Trump #Impeach45.”

Totally reasonable.

Jones had a bunch of options to respond to these morons. He could have said he stands by his statement, he could have said that this is a good thing for the country and a time to come together and celebrate as Americans or he could have even said nothing and ignored them.

Instead, he appeased his base of supporters on Twitter.

He actually retweeted himself.

Doug Jones needs to know Twitter is not real life.

A Pew study found only around 22% of American adults today use Twitter.

Pew wrote, “That means the conversation on Twitter is dominated by extremely active (or, in their parlance, “extremely online“) users. That means a large majority of Twitter’s content is created by a small number — 10 percent of users are responsible for 80 percent of all tweets from U.S. adults on Twitter.

Despite what the media and their Democrats tell you, killing terrorists is a good thing and warning them that we will keep doing it is a great thing.

Doug, your donors and friends out of state may not like it. For the rest of us, we’re OK with a psychopath who killed thousands of people dying by blowing himself to pieces while cowering in a tunnel “like a dog.”

We like that the president spiked the football.

Senator Doug Jones has shown time and time again he can’t side with this president or normal Americans. The people in New York City, Hollywood, and Washington, D.C. may love this stuff from our senator, but they can’t vote for him and we won’t.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

3 hours ago

Jimmy Rane: ‘I love Alabama, and I want to see it win every time’

HOOVER — During the Alabama Economic Growth Summit on Friday morning, a high-profile group of Yellowhammer State business leaders discussed ways to further create jobs and prosperity for all Alabamians.

Business Council of Alabama CEO Katie Boyd Britt moderated the panel, which consisted of Zeke Smith, executive vice president of external affairs for Alabama Power Company; Jimmy Parnell, chairman, president and CEO of Alfa; Mike Kemp, CEO of Kemp Management Solutions; and Jimmy Rane, president and CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving.

RELATED: Job opportunities plentiful in Alabama’s growing economy

Points of discussion included public/private sector partnerships, workforce development, broadband, the Rebuild Alabama Act, the AIM Act and ways to better sell the state.

485
Keep reading 485 WORDS

Smith also challenged attendees and leaders across the state to think about how they can work together to “build an even better Alabama.”

He stressed that the state has the potential to be number one in many areas — not just football.

His fellow panelists echoed this sentiment, focusing on the people and values that make Alabama unique.

This was first discussed when Britt asked the foursome to touch on the importance of diversity in the workplace.

“When we hear of diversity, a high percentage of us take that to be gender or race, but diversity goes well beyond that,” Kemp said. “It’s a diversity of thought, ideas, input, involvement and contribution. It’s a tremendous resource if it’s utilized properly.”

“Diversity of backgrounds, diversity of thought, diversity of experiences — all of that is so important,” Smith added.

Rane commented on the subject, too, taking the topic to a deeper level.

“To me, it’s a matter of everybody trying to find the common values — the values that supersede race, religion, ethnic origin,” Rane said.

“[W]hat I find is that we all have some things in common, and that’s what we ought to strive for,” he added. “At our company, we distill those values down to three words: duty, honor, country. And we rally around those three things.”

RELATED: ‘Duty, Honor, Country’: Abbeville Fiber grand opening showcases best of Alabama, America

Rane stressed, “It’s about having a genuine respect, a genuine respect, for everybody irregardless [of differences]. The one thing I think everybody cherishes and values is liberty. Liberty — freedom. Liberty cannot exist without morality. For me, morality comes from God.”

That last statement drew a loud round of applause from the crowd, after which Rane continued, “So when you search for those common values, then you can be kind to everybody. … We don’t have a lot of the ugliness in Alabama that you see other places.”

He encouraged leaders in Washington, D.C. to return to a time when elected officials and politicians could disagree agreeably and put country over partisanship.

“I remember the time when Democrats and Republicans could … break bread together and talk about what’s best for our country — not what’s best for you and your party — what’s best for the country,” Rane remarked. “Put that first. Now, when we can get back to that, look out folks.”

Parnell later spoke to the quality of Alabama’s people as well.

“We’ve got people that can do anything,” he said.

Rane concluded with more of his thoughts on the subject. He implored everyone to look at economic development as a team sport, with everyone in Alabama rowing in the same direction as being key to success.

“I think everybody loves this state,” he emphasized. “We all [live here], have ashes of our ancestors here and there’s just a pride. I love Alabama, and I want to see it win every time.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Montgomery native named communications director for U.S. Rep. Martha Roby

U.S. Representative Martha Roby (AL-02) on Monday announced that Caroline Franklin has been named communications director, joining her Washington, D.C. office from Senator Richard Shelby’s (R-AL) office.

A Montgomery native, Franklin had been serving as press assistant for Shelby in D.C. when she accepted this new position serving her hometown House district.

Franklin graduated from the University of Alabama with degrees in public relations and political science.

116
Keep reading 116 WORDS

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have made it a priority to surround myself with a strong, driven staff focused on serving the people of Alabama’s Second District,” Roby said in a statement.

“Caroline will be an excellent addition to my team, and I am excited to see her take on this role,” she added.

Franklin, who previously interned in Roby’s office, replaces Emily Taylor Johnson as the congresswoman’s communications director. Taylor Johnson now serves as communications director for the House Budget Committee Republicans and ranking member Steve Womack (R-AR).

Roby has announced that she is not seeking reelection to a sixth term.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Former Aderholt chief of staff to lead Birmingham-based Balch & Bingham’s federal practice

Balch & Bingham on Monday announced that Brian Rell is joining the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, where he will lead Balch’s Federal Public Policy & Government Relations practice beginning November 1.

Rell joins Balch after serving as Congressman Robert Aderholt’s (AL-04) chief of staff for 11 years.

While in Aderholt’s office, Rell spearheaded critical legislation and funding initiatives through the appropriations subcommittees on defense; agriculture; rural development; Food and Drug Administration (FDA); commerce; justice; and science, including NASA. A veteran of D.C., he has successfully managed numerous legislative coalitions while in the nation’s capitol, drawing upon experience from successful state and federal political campaigns.

“Brian has worked alongside me since managing my first congressional campaign and I have valued his counsel since,” Aderholt said in a statement. “While I am sad to see him go, I am happy that he has found a place at a first rate firm like Balch.”

319
Keep reading 319 WORDS

Prior to his work on Capitol Hill, Rell managed state government affairs for McKenna, Long & Aldridge on behalf of Fortune 500 clients with issues before multiple state legislatures. He also served as a director at Metromedia Fiber Networks, where he managed government relations for an S&P 100 company in their development of facilities-based fiber optic networks in the top 25 municipalities in the country.

Balch & Bingham’s Federal Public Policy & Government Relations practice provides traditional lobbying advocacy, advice and counsel on matters before Congress, the executive branch and various federal agencies, boards and commissions. The team includes attorneys and veteran government relations professionals with decades of experience, both outside and within government.

Balch managing partner Stan Blanton expressed confidence that Rell will help grow the firm’s already exemplary practice.

“We are proud of our long and distinguished history of representing our clients’ interests in matters of federal policy and are pleased that Brian has agreed to help us continue that legacy,” Blanton said.

“Our clients will benefit from Brian’s insightful, strategic counsel and experience working with a wide range of stakeholders and policy makers drawn from his 26-years of public service. I look forward to his leadership as he helps cultivate the future growth of the practice with the support of our attorneys and staff,” he concluded.

A Washington, D.C. native, Rell graduated from the University of Mississippi and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and journalism.

“I am truly grateful to have worked with Robert (Aderholt) for these many years and the legislative accomplishments we have been able to achieve,” Rell stated. “I am excited to join Balch & Bingham given their footprint in Washington and state capitals. I am attracted to their collaborative culture and commitment to client service.”

Balch & Bingham is headquartered in Birmingham and employs over 200 attorneys across nine total offices.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

‘Bama Belle’: Mark Ingram’s daughter born in Tuscaloosa during celebration of ’09 national championship

Former University of Alabama football star Mark Ingram and his wife, Chelsea, spent Saturday in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s 2009 national championship team was honored. However, their trip soon got even more memorable.

Before they could fly home to Baltimore on Sunday (Mark is now playing for the Ravens), their little “Bama Belle” decided to make a sudden entrance.

Chelsea was rushed to the hospital, where baby Mayla was born.

Here’s what Chelsea wrote on Instagram:

192
Keep reading 192 WORDS

This morning our sweet girl Mayla decided to make her GRAND entrance while we were down in Alabama for the 10 year anniversary celebration of the ‘09 National Championship team with daddy. Almost a 1,000 miles away from where we were supposed to give birth, our little “Bama Bell” had a little celebration planned of her own as she entered the world in a city that is special in so many ways. Thank you to Fair Photography for capturing these priceless moments with just a 2 hr notice and my awesome husband for finding a photographer in the middle of the night when we realized she was coming whether we were prepared or not. She is so loved and we couldn’t be happier.

That, my friend, is an awesome story that put a capper on an unforgettable weekend for the Ingrams.

I know that, like me, you are happy for the entire family and you’re glad to see that Mayla’s birthplace will forever be Tuscaloosa, AL.

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Show less
6 hours ago

15 apps all moms need to keep them healthy, on budget and sane

Back to school means back to business for all the mommas out there. With those few extra hours of “me” time during the day, moms have to use their time wisely to keep their families on track and organized. If you are anything like me, I want to make sure I’m up to date on any possible way to make my mom life easier, but often lack the time to do all that research. Well, I used my “me” time the other day to take one for the team and get all the details! Without further ado, here are the 15 apps I’m convinced all us mommas need to keep us healthy, organized and sane!

Budgeting apps

2043
Keep reading 2043 WORDS

One of the first things a mom can do to make her life (and the life of her family members) easier, is to design a budget — and stick to it! It can be difficult to find the time and resources to sit down and make that plan come to fruition, but with the apps below, it will now be easier than ever!

Mint – Moms needs a simple way to budget and see all of their accounts in one place. No one has time to log into bank accounts, savings accounts and cross-reference. We need a one-stop-shop to see it all in one place. Enter: Mint. This app lets you sync all of your accounts in one place; schedule bills; check on stocks/savings; and maintain a workable family budget.

Shop Savvy – Designed to be your eyes and ears for all the deals at your favorite stores, Shop Savvy is an awesome tool that allows you to scan the barcode of an item you are interested in and within minutes the app will produce a list of the best prices for that item in your area. Shop Savvy will also provide you with a list of reliable reviews about the product and compares discounts on scanned items. No more regret when you realize you could have paid $50 less for the camera you just purchased only five miles up the road.

Honey – Honey is an online browser extension app that simultaneously searches for the best Internet deals on websites prior to you clicking “submit order.” If there is a penny available for you to save at your favorite retailers, Honey will let you know! Their promise to you: “If there’s a better price, we’ll find it!”

Flipp – Who has time to flip through all the hundreds of circulars that enter our homes throughout the year? It seems every day the “junk” mail continues to pile up. The Flipp app is designed to make you even more confident about chunking the circulars in the trash and conveniently thumbing through the savings online. You never have to worry about missing an insane deal or awesome coupon again because Flipp has you covered.

Grocery/mealtime apps

I have said from day one of #MomLife that if I could hire a meal time fairy who would magically enter my home at approximately 4:00 p.m. each afternoon, whip together a healthy and enticing meal, while also cleaning up after herself, I would officially be living my best life ever. To my chagrin, said fairies are currently either unavailable or wildly too pricey, so I shall prepare my meals like the rest of the free world. However, I can certainly make it an easier process, right? The following apps are about to make your mealtime mania subside substantially!

Mealime – Mealime’s motto is “meal planning made easy.” Um, yes. Thank you in advance for your time, Mealime. The second I downloaded this app and dug in, I was mad at myself for not having done it sooner. Mealime allows you to scour through countless databases of easy to make recipes, select your favorites for the week, add them to the family schedule. It even generates you a shopping list at the end of the process. Run, don’t walk, to download this app today. You’re welcome.

Shipt/Instacart – The person who invented grocery delivery is the wisest and wealthiest soul who I feel deserves a hug from every mom in the world. These apps now allow moms to sit on the couch (or more likely, barely regain sanity long enough to quickly log on whilst fending off fun-loving tots, make their selections, and re-enter crazy town) and grocery shop from the confines of their safe zone.
P.S. If you’d rather go to the store to pick up your items, but don’t have the time to saunter through the aisles selecting your bounty, don’t forget about Wal-Mart and other retailers’ offering curbside pickup! Yet another great way to save you time!

Organizational apps

Cozi Family Organizer – Do you know a mom who always has her life together? Because I do not. It seems there’s always balls up in the air, schedules to manage and events to attend keeping all of us from living up to the Pinterest mom persona. Well, the Cozi Family Organizer app is here to save the day. Now, you can sync schedules with every member of your family, maintain all family events in one place and even meal plan together! This app is a win-win for everyone!

Out of Milk – I can’t tell you how many times a week my husband and I SOS text each other: “Do we have any milk?!” “Are we out of cereal?!” “Do we need paper towels?!?” Out of Milk to the rescue, friends! I’ll just let them tell you what they’re all about: “Out of Milk is a tool for your phone that will help you keep track of your shopping needs, your pantry’s inventory, and manage your to-do list items. Never come home from shopping just to realize that you forgot to buy lemon juice, eggs and baking soda. Never buy yet another container of cinnamon when you already have three in your spice rack! Have something to remember? List it in Out of Milk!” You can sync these lists with members of your family so that everyone is on the same page. Cheers to never storing 47 thousand boxes of spaghetti noodles in your pantry ever again!

Keepy/Artkive – These apps are gonna pull at your heartstrings, y’all. Let’s talk kid artwork. Some of you just shuddered thinking about all the clutter. But others of you, like me, swooned over the thought of your tiny tot gluing together two pieces of construction paper and feeling like it was worthy of display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The thing is, as much as some of us would like to save every single popsicle stick our kids might have touched to show off to the world, it’s just not feasible … or even healthy. Enter: Keepy and Artkive. These two incredible apps offer you the gift of preserving your child’s artwork forever in a beautiful coffee table quality book to show off for years to come. Simply upload photos of your child’s artwork to the app and the company will send you a customized album of the artwork in no time. For those of you who don’t have the time to snap photos, you can also opt to mail all of the artwork to the company and they will professionally photograph each piece of the artwork in the exact same lighting/background in order to compile a seamless, stunning album for you to treasure for a lifetime.

Christmas is coming, y’all! Is there any gift more personal than this? Hint for all the men out there: This would be an extremely thoughtful gift to give your wife! Trust me when I say you will get major bonus points for the creativity and effort! You’re welcome.

Make my life easier apps

Waze – So, with all the 14.2 billion birthday parties, ballet classes, art camps, football games and church activities my children are daily involved in, my car and my sanity get a constant workout. Time is the most precious commodity these days. And mothers don’t have time to research the quickest routes, secret backroads and traffic patterns in order to make it most efficiently to their next destination. But we really wish we did have the time, you know? Waze is here to save the day! Waze is designed for you to put in the address of your next destination, and it will guide you step by step to get there using the absolute quickest route possible. Waze factors in traffic patterns, accidents, and even secret backroad options. They do it all. So, sit back, momma, and let Waze show you the way!

Venmo – $20 to PTO. $15 for Christmas party favors for class party. $45 for art lessons. The little expenditures pile up constantly. Checkbooks are out. Venmo is in. How awesome to have an app designed for all those moments you owe money, but forgot your wallet at home! You no longer have to feel like a loser when sitting down to eat with friends and discover the card you need is in the car. Simply set up the app to sync with your preferred method of payment, and the app will automatically sync to your contacts for fast and secure immediate payment!

Stay in touch/communication apps

Peanut – Do you need a friend? Are you stuck in that weird stage of #MomLife where your “real” friends are in different life stages and the connectivity is just not there anymore? Do you feel like it’s difficult to discover life-minded mommas who can join you on your journey? Mommas, rejoice! Because finally there is a dating app for moms! Don’t let that little tagline scare you. Peanut is seriously the coolest way to connect with other moms in your area. The app gives you so many ways to personalize your profile so that you and other mothers can get to know one another before taking the huge plunge of meeting in person. Take a few seconds to check out some other moms on the app and set up the play”date” of your dreams, friend!

Voxer – I want to be vulnerable here. I hate talking on the phone. With a passion. Like, if you are reading this and you know me personally, please don’t call me. I don’t want to seem rude, though. Because I love my people fiercely and want to stay in touch daily. I feel like the Voxer app was made just for me and those like me! This app is essentially a walkie talkie for grown ups. You can chat back and forth throughout the day via voice memos when it is convenient for you to talk. I don’t always have time to sit down and take a 10-minute call that turns into a 45-minute catch up session (I’m triggered). But, I do love catching up throughout the day via little spurts when a free moment arises like in carpool line, or while I’m cooking dinner, or after I put the kids to sleep at night. So, join me in the coolest form of communication since AOL Instant Messenger!

Marco Polo – Marco Polo is just like the Voxer app, but with video. So, if you enjoy seeing your own face and the face of the person you are interested in connecting with, try Marco Polo! I like to think of it as a string of recorded facetime calls.

Seriously, busy moms. These two communication apps are about to save you so much time!

Health and fitness app

Sworkit – In the very rare moments that someone has foolishly asked me how I stay in shape with kids, I either answer: (a) I literally chase two crazy fun kiddos for a living; or (b) Sworkit. Sworkit is the underrated dream for busy moms. It is essentially a personal trainer right on your phone giving you workout tips that you can execute on your living room floor. Um. Yes, please. Forget about having to drag the kids to the gym or running outside for an hour to turn into a sweaty disgusting mess. Sworkit will meet you where you’re at and get you to where you’re going. Cheers to checking back into you, mmma!

To receive encouragement and read more about thriving rather than simply surviving in motherhood, check out Erin’s book, Cheers the Diaper Years: 10 Truths for Thriving While Barely Surviving here.

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

Show less