5 hours ago

Dale Jackson: Release the video of the Madison shooting and change the law

Police shootings are obviously high-value news events.

Any time a human life is taken by someone who is tasked with serving and protecting society, it needs to be investigated and publicly vetted.

By most accounts, the shooting of 39-year-old Dana Sherrod at the hands of Madison police officers seems to be a “good shoot.”

Law enforcement is publicly talking about the existence of a gun and the use of less than deadly force in the form of a canine and a taser, but there is a cellphone video of officers screaming about the existence of a gun right before the shooting.

If there is a gun, it will go down as a good shoot.

The ongoing investigation is important. It should happen quickly and thoroughly, but the end of that investigation should bring about the release of the video.

The spokesperson for the Madison County Sherriff’s department seems to think this doesn’t need to happen.

According to AL.com:

A spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office, which is investigating the shooting, said he doesn’t anticipate releasing video to the public.

“All video gathered is considered evidence and is part of the investigation,” he said in a statement.

Alabama law makes this possible, and that needs to change. There is no reason to not make these videos public after the investigation is completed.

But even without that, a photo of the gun or other exculpatory evidence would placate a public that is being bombarded with the idea that these shootings take place regularly and intentionally.

Secrecy breeds contempt, which destroys trust.

The tape should be released as soon as possible. Law enforcement should not be making statements about how they don’t anticipate releasing the video. They should be working on clearing up this case so they can release the video.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

3 hours ago

Byrne: Star Chamber impeachment driven by Trump hatred — not American values

An abusive, unlawful practice of the English courts from the 15th to 17th centuries was so rampant and unfair that protections against it were written into our U.S. Constitution.

This hated and feared practice took place in the Star Chamber.

The creators of the Star Chamber described it as a tool to stamp out corruption and seek justice for those in English society who were so powerful that no ordinary court would ever find them guilty.

In practice, it was used to punish political enemies without the constraints of the law or the prying eyes of the public.

Sound familiar?

Our Founding Fathers were keenly aware of the abuses of the English government. They valued the rights of the individual so highly that they included a Bill of Rights – our first 10 amendments – to protect them.

One of the most important, the 5th Amendment, states that no person shall “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

The principles of due process and fairness towards the accused are not only enshrined into our Constitution but the very nature of our Republic. These are values held deeply by all Americans.

Unfortunately, in today’s House of Representatives, the Star Chamber is alive and well.

For weeks, secret impeachment proceedings held by Democrats in the basement of the Capitol have deprived President Trump of his due process rights.

Adam Schiff and his cabal of Democrats have monopolized the Intelligence Committee’s power, withholding facts, denying the President the right to participate, and extending the Republican Minority party little more than token rights.

The few Republicans allowed to participate are prohibited by Schiff’s arbitrary rules from detailing to their fellow Republican members – or the Americans they represent – what is going on behind closed doors.

Of course, Schiff and his Democrat staffers have shown no restraint breaking their own rules by leaking cherry-picked, misleading bits of testimony or outright lies.

I’ve had enough of this Star Chamber, and I chose to fight back.

Recently, my colleagues and I walked into the basement room of the Capitol where Schiff is holding his secret hearings. We demanded to watch the proceedings.

Schiff immediately shut them down, even though we only wanted to observe — a right required by House rules and normally extended to all members of Congress.

We may not have gotten to see the hearings, but the American people are beginning to see what’s going on. They are making clear they do not approve. And Democrats have been feeling the heat back home.

Last week, Democrats introduced a resolution supposedly to move forward with formal impeachment proceedings in the public eye. In reality, this resolution validates the Star Chamber proceedings we’ve seen so far and even instructs them to continue!

This resolution was nothing but political cover for Democrats. All Republicans in the House saw through Nancy Pelosi’s resolution and voted against it.

Importantly, two Democrats rejected this deeply flawed process by voting with Republicans.

Yet, Democrats continue taking a phony moral high ground. They insist Republicans only support the President because of a “personality cult for Donald Trump.”

Anyone looking at the facts, including the Democrats who voted against the joke impeachment resolution, know this is absurd.

Just watch five minutes of national mainstream news to see the “anti-Trump personality cult.” Trump Derangement Syndrome is an epidemic. For those who suffer from it, no step is too far, no rule too sacred, to eliminate President Trump. For them, the ends justify the means.

This Star Chamber fundamentally violates the principles of fairness and due process Americans value so dearly. It should never be used against Democrats or Republicans.

This scheme is flat-out un-American, and I won’t stop fighting against it and defending our values.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

4 hours ago

ULA’s Alabama-made Atlas V rocket enters launch campaign for scheduled December flight

Alabama rocket-maker United Launch Alliance (ULA) on Monday celebrated what the company calls “Launch Vehicle on Stand (LVOS) day,” a milestone that officially begins every space launch campaign and signals another important mission is right around the corner.

This time around, the Atlas V rocket, built at ULA’s Decatur campus, is set to launch Boeing’s first CST-100 Starliner capsule on its historic Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station in December. That mission is scheduled for “no earlier” than December 17.

On Monday at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the Atlas V common core booster first stage was moved from the holding bay at the Atlas Spaceflight Operation Center (ASOC) and hauled horizontally by semi-truck nearly four miles to the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF).

After a delicate process you can read about here, the launch vehicle is standing vertically on the stand.

Next, the two solid rocket boosters will be brought to the VIF one-by-one and attached to the sides of the first stage. Additionally, the Centaur upper stage will be hoisted atop the rocket and then the Starliner spacecraft will be mounted on the Atlas V.

The fully-assembled, 172-foot-tall rocket will subsequently be transferred aboard the Mobile Launch Platform the one-third-of-a-mile from the VIF to the Space Launch Complex-41 pad in a few weeks for the Integrated Day-of-Launch Test (IDOLT), also known as a Wet Dress Rehearsal (WDR). The rocket will be returned to the VIF briefly after the countdown test to undergo final preps.

Monday also marked Boeing successfully completing the pad abort test, signaling that the crew escape system is functioning as intended in case the capsule ever needed to get away from the Atlas V launch vehicle at any point in its ascent.

Starliner is designed to be the first American-made orbital crew capsule to land on land, which will help make the crew modules reusable up to 10 times.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Trump planning on attending Alabama vs. LSU game this weekend in Tuscaloosa

Multiple sources on Monday confirmed to Yellowhammer News that President Donald Trump is planning on attending the University of Alabama’s home football game against Louisiana State University (LSU) on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

BamaCentral.com was the first to publicize the president’s intentions on Monday afternoon.

A source informed Yellowhammer News that Trump will be a guest in a box. Because of security concerns Yellowhammer is not publishing the exact box location or its owner.

The visit, if the plans hold, will come as Louisiana prepares for a gubernatorial runoff election. Early voting in that contest has commenced between incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican businessman Eddie Rispone. The runoff is November 16.

Trump has been vocal in his support of Rispone on social media and has also cut an ad for the Republican.

Trump attended the first half of the Crimson Tide’s national championship victory over Georgia in January of 2018.

Bama vs. LSU kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in town for the game.

The president’s Tuscaloosa trip would follow Donald Trump, Jr.’s Thursday visit to Birmingham. Additionally, the qualifying deadline in Alabama’s 2020 GOP U.S. Senate primary is Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Alabama has boasted the nation’s highest approval rating of President Trump for the past five consecutive months.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

‘Mockingbird’ courthouse gets preservation grant

The South Alabama courthouse linked to Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” is receiving a preservation grant.

The program Partners in Preservation says the old Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville is receiving $125,000 to repair serious structural problems in a wall.

Recipients were announced following an online vote.

The 115-year-old old courthouse is now a museum that tells the story of Lee and fellow writer Truman Capote, who were both from Monroeville.

Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book used the red-brick courthouse as the model for a pivotal trial scene in her story of racial injustice.

The two-story courtroom was then recreated as a Hollywood set for the 1962 movie based on Lee’s novel.

Partners in Preservation is a project of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

7 hours ago

National Peanut Festival opens in southeast Alabama

An event that bills itself as the world’s largest celebration of the peanut is under way in Alabama.

The National Peanut Festival opened Friday in Dothan and continues through next Saturday with rides, exhibits, music and agricultural competitions.

Now in its 76th year, the festival began in 1938 as a three-day event with an appearance by agricultural scientist George Washington Carver of Tuskegee.

It has been held each year since except during the 1940s, when organizers took a break for World War II.

The festival now lasts 10 days and draws an estimated 200,000 people annually.

The festival site isn’t hard to find if you make it to Dothan: a 24-foot-tall peanut marks the entrance.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

