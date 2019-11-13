Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Poarch Band of Creek Indians propose compact that could pay billions to State of Alabama 19 mins ago / News
Rep. Palmer on Trump in Tuscaloosa: ‘I went to a football game and a Trump rally broke out’ 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment ‘begins’, Trump willing to make a deal on DACA, Siegelman sees a Senate rematch and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne introduces legislation allowing all veterans local healthcare options instead of VA care 5 hours ago / News
Republican Charlotte Meadows wins Alabama HD-74 race 6 hours ago / Politics
Playoff committee ranks Alabama No. 5, Auburn No. 12 – Five takeaways 15 hours ago / Sports
Dale Jackson: You’re the real MVP, Jeff Sessions 19 hours ago / Opinion
Jessica Taylor endorsed by GOP State Rep. Will Dismukes in AL-02 race 19 hours ago / News
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt names Kerry Knott chief of staff 20 hours ago / Politics
Schumer deputy fundraising for Doug Jones 21 hours ago / News
BCA names Kellie Hope director of regional affairs for South Alabama 22 hours ago / News
Steven Reed sworn in as mayor of Montgomery 23 hours ago / News
Small business remains ‘upbeat’ about economy; Workforce needs remain a priority 24 hours ago / News
10 fun family Thanksgiving tradition ideas 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Why Dylan Moses suiting up against LSU almost brought some of his Tide teammates to tears 1 day ago / Sports
Byrne: Serious about corruption? Investigate the Bidens 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Jeff Coleman first up on TV in AL-02 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump disappointed Sessions entered Senate race, protesters disrupt Veterans Day events, DACA showdown and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Former Bama star Jalen Hurts befriends bullied boy — ‘It meant the world to me’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Siegelman: Expect a Roy Moore-Doug Jones rematch in 2020 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

7 Things: Impeachment ‘begins’, Trump willing to make a deal on DACA, Siegelman sees a Senate rematch and more …

7. Mo Brooks: Whistleblower is a spy for the Democrats

  • U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) has deemed the whistleblower that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump “a spy on behalf of the Democrat party, Joe Biden and who knows whom else.”
  • Brooks went on to question whether he whistleblower violated any confidentiality. He stated, “[H]is doing what he did as a spy on behalf of the Democrats, has created a significant amount of friction between the United States of America, Ukraine and who knows who else.”

6. Family members demand bodycam footage of Madison man shot by police

  • In a continued battle, Dana Sherrod Fletcher’s family members made their first public appearance where they demanded the release of the police body camera footage from when Fletcher was shot in the Madison Planet Fitness parking lot.
  • National civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family and has said that they intend to file a wrongful death lawsuit in a further effort for the footage to be released. Crump is maintaining that Fletcher wasn’t armed during the shooting.

5. Jeff Sessions argues that he is still the best choice to support Trump’s agenda

  • As former Attorney General Jeff Sessions runs for his old U.S. Senate seat in 2020 he will need to address his relationship with President Donald Trump. Sessions will do so by making it clear that he was pushing the arguments that led to Trump’s election before the now-president was even a candidate for office.
  • Sessions addressed the criticism about his recusal from the Russia investigation as well, saying, “I believe that [recusing] was the only thing I could do.” He added, “I believe we reviewed it carefully, and the regulations in the Department of Justice are specific. If you are a participant in a campaign, and I was a high level, full, just totally campaigned for Trump. I held a title of foreign national security advisor. So that was the deal. And it says explicitly, you can’t investigate your own campaign.”

4. Doug Jones is getting fundraising help from everywhere outside Alabama

  • Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) put out a tweet asking for people to donate to U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) campaign to help him “beat Jeff Sessions in Alabama’s Senate race.”
  • Jones responded to the tweet, saying, “It is awesome to be in the company of such great friends – and true public servants,” This is a continuing trend of the majority of Jones’ donations coming from out of state, mostly from California and New York.

3. Siegelman sees Jones vs. Moore 2.0 

  • Former Gov. Don Siegelman interviewed on “The Jeff Poor Show” where he said that he thinks former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been labeled as a “traitor to Trump.” He said that instead of Sessions winning he GOP primary in the U.S. Senate election, it could be former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.
  • Siegelman explained, “Roy Moore has a silent Christian vote that is huge. … This is a guy that gave up his seat on the Supreme Court because of his belief in the Ten Commandments.” He added that Moore has a “strong base,” but in 2017 it was obvious that Moore’s base wasn’t large enough to beat Doug Jones.

2. Trump will cut a DACA deal

  • Experts believe that the Trump administration will eventually win the battle over his ability to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by an Obama executive, even though the hand-wringing over the illegal immigrants affected dominate the news coverage.
  • Even with this win looming, President Donald Trump seems ready to make deal with Democrats to give current DACA recipients some status. He tweeted, “If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!”

1. The most important day of Trump’s presidency #1,027 

  • After weeks of spoilers and leaks, the first public impeachment inquiry hearings begin today, and we already know what the angle of attack from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will be. The defense of his methods was declared as well when he sent out a memo that said the hearings “will not serve as venues for any Member to further the same sham investigations into the Bidens.”
  • While Schiff demands the hearings are only about President Donald Trump’s actions and his alleged attempt to force Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for political gain and cover up the investigation, the public has already heard the most “damning” allegations of those being called to testify by Chairman Schiff.
19 mins ago

Poarch Band of Creek Indians propose compact that could pay billions to State of Alabama

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI) on Tuesday officially rolled out “Winning for Alabama” — a public awareness campaign focused on communicating details of their new comprehensive plan for gaming in the Yellowhammer State.

The PCI plan would be a historic boost to Alabama’s coffers, according to projections.

The proposal would see the PCI enter into a compact with the state, in which the tribe gets exclusive gaming rights in the state. This agreement would allow the PCI to operate Class III gaming, or what is commonly known as traditional casino and table gaming.

Per PCI estimates, the tribe would pay the state over one billion dollars after the first year — $725 million from license fees and compact exclusivity, as well as nearly $350 million in annual taxes from new development and revenue share on Class III games at existing sites.

This new development would consist of “[t]wo additional first-class gaming and tourism destination sites with unlimited gaming (black jack, craps, and other table games, a sports book, and top-notch hotels, restaurants, spas, and other amenities),” according to the Winning for Alabama website.

In a video posted on that website, the PCI asks the important question, “What could Alabama do with a billion dollars?”

Additionally, the comprehensive plan underlines the PCI’s continued support for a clean, traditional lottery.

Such a lottery would generate significant additional revenue for the state, which was not included in PCI’s projections.

State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) sponsored a clean lottery bill that passed the State Senate this spring but was defeated in the lower chamber. Albritton had estimated annual revenues for the state through his legislation at approximately $170 million.

In addition to extra revenue that would stem from a lottery, the PCI plan would create “thousands” of new jobs through its new development and add Class III gaming to existing sites. The two new developments would be “in the northern part of” Alabama, according to a PCI press release. Gaming involved in the plan would be regulated.

In a statement, PCI Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan said, “We have long believed that the economic power of gaming should be strategically harnessed to create opportunities for everyone who lives in Alabama. This plan does that, and we are committed to making sure that our positions on gaming and our commitment to helping improve the quality of life in Alabama are clear.”

The release of Winning for Alabama follows the formation of the so-called “Poarch Creek Accountability Now” — what a PCI press release dubbed as “a public misinformation campaign funded by an anonymous group.”

“The sole purpose of that group’s work was to misrepresent the Tribe’s position on gaming in the State, confuse the issues surrounding gaming regulation and taxation, and damage Poarch’s reputation,” the release added.

The Winning for Alabama website provides facts countering much of this “misinformation.”

The website also gives citizens a platform to voice their opinions on specific gaming issues and make their needs heard.

“We hope that the information we are making available will prompt both citizens and our State’s legislators to seriously consider a solid plan for gaming that can have real economic benefits for Alabama,” Bryan concluded. “We believe that it is important everyone in the State has access to honest information and constructive ideas so they can make the best decisions about an issue that is critically important to Alabama’s economic well-being and quality of life.”

Is it time?

Relevant to the issue at hand, Yellowhammer News recently obtained polling data that shows a plurality of Republican primary voters in Alabama support legalizing casino gaming while a strong majority of the same demographic supports a state-run lottery.

The survey was conducted October 10-12 by Montgomery-based Cygnal on behalf of the Alabama House Republican Caucus. There were 536 respondents, with a margin of error of 4.23%.

When asking about a constitutional amendment allowing a state lottery, 64.6% indicated their support and 30.2% opposed. This included 46% who strongly supported the lottery and 22.9% who strongly opposed.

Support varies across media markets for the lottery. In the Mobile market, 72.9% supported while only 19.1% opposed. Then comes the Huntsville (70.3% – 26.4%), Birmingham (63% – 32%) and Montgomery (56.3% – 38.1%) markets, respectively.

In a separate question, 49.7% of respondents chose public education as their ideal beneficiary for lottery revenues. The next highest response was infrastructure at 20.6%. Medicaid expansion (7.4%) came in below options such as “doesn’t matter.”

When it comes to legalizing casino gaming in Alabama, 49% were supportive and 45.6% opposed.

In the Mobile (61.4%) and Birmingham (50.4%) media markets each, a majority supported casino gaming. The Montgomery media market is the only region where casino gaming’s support is underwater — 56.8% opposed and 39.9% supported. In Huntsville, 47.9% supported and 44.5% opposed.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Rep. Palmer on Trump in Tuscaloosa: ‘I went to a football game and a Trump rally broke out’

President Donald Trump’s visit to Tuscaloosa for last week’s Alabama-LSU football game is still reverberating around the state of Alabama.

Despite the outcome of the game, Saturday was seen as a positive sign for Trump and his supporters, given his reception at Bryant-Denny Stadium. U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) was in attendance and in the box with Trump for the game. He spoke highly of Trump’s reception in the stadium.

“Someone asked me about it, and I said I went to a football game, and a Trump rally broke out,” Palmer said.

According to the Republican congressman, the display was representative of a universally positive reception to Trump’s economic policies.

“The thing about the game is it’s just a game,” he continued. “The thing about the president being there is our future is on the line. I cannot tell you how proud I am of Alabama and LSU fans for the reaction they got. The cheering was so loud, and I was standing right beside him and the first lady. It was so loud. My ears were ringing. It was like a game cheer, and I pointed out to the president, look in the upper deck people in the upper deck were standing.”

“I know there are people out there that hate the president,” Palmer added. “That’s too stinking bad. There are people here in this country who appreciate what the president has done for this country, restored our respect around the world. People are better off. The African-American community is better off. The Hispanic community is better off. Lower-income people are better off. Despite what the left-wing narrative is out there that media keep touting, median household income is up. People in the lower income levels have either not had to pay taxes, or they pay less in taxes. And then because of the tax cuts, the president pushed through, Alabama Power and other utility companies around the country have cut their rates, so people have benefitted. We’re respected in the world again. I just think when you’re in an environment like that, and you look out at the faces of these people, looking up at the president and the first lady, and you realize that this is bigger than a football game.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

Byrne introduces legislation allowing all veterans local healthcare options instead of VA care

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Tuesday introduced the Full Choice for Veterans Act.

This legislation would allow every veteran the option of receiving care from doctors, specialists and hospitals in their local community instead of forcing them to stay in the Veterans Affairs’ (VA) own government-run healthcare system.

In a statement, Byrne said, “Our veterans deserve the best medical care available and should never forego treatment because of bureaucratic roadblocks.”

“My legislation will free all our veterans from VA regulations that lock them into a dysfunctional system, allowing them to seek care when and where they need it. Additionally, the efficiencies from cutting down the bloated VA bureaucracy will save taxpayer money,” he advised.

The bill, H.R. 5033, would amend the Community Care Program which limits conditions under which veterans are eligible to use the program. The bill will empower all veterans to make the personal choices they need, allowing them to receive access to timely, quality medical care.

The Community Care Program was created in 2018 to expand the conditions under which veterans can seek medical care in their local communities. However, the subjective nature of the conditions to use the Community Care Program leaves it up to the VA to decide which veterans are able to use private medical care.

As emphasized in his legislation, Byrne believes every veteran should have the choice to seek care in their respective community rather than the choice being made for them by the VA bureaucracy.

Byrne concluded, “With President Trump’s leadership, we’ve made great progress at the VA, but much more work remains. I pledge to continue working to serve our veterans who have given us so much.”

The introduction of the legislation came the day following Veterans Day, on which Byrne’s U.S. Senate campaign unveiled a “Veterans for Byrne” coalition.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Republican Charlotte Meadows wins Alabama HD-74 race

Republican nominee Charlotte Meadows on Tuesday overwhelmingly won the special general election in Alabama House District 74.

This district covers a portion of the City of Montgomery and Montgomery County.

The seat became vacant upon the death of beloved State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery) this spring.

With only provisional votes left to potentially be counted, Meadows garnered 68.51% (1,664 votes) while Democrat Rayford Mack received 31.49% ( 765 votes).

The secretary of state’s office will certify the election by December 4.

Meadows, founder of Montgomery’s LEAD Academy, is a leading school choice advocate across the state.

In a statement, Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan said, “Charlotte Meadows will be an asset to our Republican controlled legislature. She has been a passionate education advocate in Montgomery for the past 15 years. We look forward to her putting that enthusiasm to work on the state level on behalf of all Alabama families. Congratulations State Representative-elect Meadows.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Playoff committee ranks Alabama No. 5, Auburn No. 12 – Five takeaways

The college football playoff committee announced its next round of rankings on Tuesday evening, and sent a few messages in the process. Here are five takeaways:

1. The committee has now taken two inconsistent approaches to ranking Alabama. Committee chairman Rob Mullens went to great lengths last week to say the committee held the Crimson Tide in high regard for its personnel and overall ability. Yet, in this week’s ranking, the committee dropped Alabama below a Georgia team which has shown it does not have an elite unit on either side of the ball and has a home loss to a bad South Carolina team on its resume.

Georgia beat a mediocre Missouri team last weekend. Alabama took a close loss — now the best loss in the country — to No. 1 LSU with a hobbled Tua Tagovailoa. If the committee indeed held Alabama in high regard last week, this week’s events should have done nothing to vault Georgia ahead of the Tide.

2. “Auburn is the most important non-contender in all of college football.” Those were the words of ESPN studio host Rece Davis. Perhaps that was the network’s finest analysis of the evening. The fate of three highly-ranked teams is tied to the outcome of Auburn’s remaining games. The No. 12 Tigers face No. 4 Georgia this weekend and No. 5 Alabama in the Iron Bowl in three weeks. We wrote earlier this week about how Crimson Tide fans will want to practice saying ‘War Eagle’ heading into Auburn’s matchup on Saturday. An Auburn win is good for Alabama any way you cut it.

Oregon is sneaking around the top-four itself, and so for Auburn to keep winning would help their loss in Dallas look a little more forgivable. Auburn will now have a few hundred thousand extra fans in its corner by kickoff on Saturday.

3. Alabama now gets to see how the other half lives. The reality is that by this point in any season most teams get into the playoff as a result of some other teams’ misfortune. That’s rarely been the case for Alabama. The Tide have largely steamrolled into the playoffs year after year. At No. 5, with some future conference champions right behind them, Alabama needs some help. Clemson looking past one of their remaining inferior opponents and choking away a game would help. But so would some losses from one of the teams behind them. Which brings us to…

4. The committee sure wants to place a PAC 12 champion in the playoff this year. It’s been three years since a PAC 12 team made the playoff. There have only been two teams from the conference to ever make the top-four. The committee seems to be angling for that to change this year. Oregon came in at No. 6 this week, and Utah came in at No. 7. It certainly look as if the committee is setting up a strategy to put one of those two in the playoff as a conference champion. Alabama could use Utah and Oregon to take another loss to become a two-loss champion. A statement win against Auburn (who beat Oregon) in the Iron Bowl would help make its case, as well.

5. The Big 12 will be sitting this year’s playoff out. The committee does not think highly of the Big 12 — at all. One-loss Oklahoma is ranked No. 10, while undefeated Baylor is ranked directly behind two two-loss teams at No. 13. The message from the committee is clear: the Big 12 should make other plans for New Years. Even seven-time national champion Minnesota made the leap to respectability with its No. 8 ranking this week. Oklahoma and Baylor can only dream.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

