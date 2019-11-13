7 Things: Impeachment ‘begins’, Trump willing to make a deal on DACA, Siegelman sees a Senate rematch and more …
7. Mo Brooks: Whistleblower is a spy for the Democrats
- U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) has deemed the whistleblower that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump “a spy on behalf of the Democrat party, Joe Biden and who knows whom else.”
- Brooks went on to question whether he whistleblower violated any confidentiality. He stated, “[H]is doing what he did as a spy on behalf of the Democrats, has created a significant amount of friction between the United States of America, Ukraine and who knows who else.”
6. Family members demand bodycam footage of Madison man shot by police
- In a continued battle, Dana Sherrod Fletcher’s family members made their first public appearance where they demanded the release of the police body camera footage from when Fletcher was shot in the Madison Planet Fitness parking lot.
- National civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family and has said that they intend to file a wrongful death lawsuit in a further effort for the footage to be released. Crump is maintaining that Fletcher wasn’t armed during the shooting.
5. Jeff Sessions argues that he is still the best choice to support Trump’s agenda
- As former Attorney General Jeff Sessions runs for his old U.S. Senate seat in 2020 he will need to address his relationship with President Donald Trump. Sessions will do so by making it clear that he was pushing the arguments that led to Trump’s election before the now-president was even a candidate for office.
- Sessions addressed the criticism about his recusal from the Russia investigation as well, saying, “I believe that [recusing] was the only thing I could do.” He added, “I believe we reviewed it carefully, and the regulations in the Department of Justice are specific. If you are a participant in a campaign, and I was a high level, full, just totally campaigned for Trump. I held a title of foreign national security advisor. So that was the deal. And it says explicitly, you can’t investigate your own campaign.”
4. Doug Jones is getting fundraising help from everywhere outside Alabama
- Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) put out a tweet asking for people to donate to U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) campaign to help him “beat Jeff Sessions in Alabama’s Senate race.”
- Jones responded to the tweet, saying, “It is awesome to be in the company of such great friends – and true public servants,” This is a continuing trend of the majority of Jones’ donations coming from out of state, mostly from California and New York.
3. Siegelman sees Jones vs. Moore 2.0
- Former Gov. Don Siegelman interviewed on “The Jeff Poor Show” where he said that he thinks former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been labeled as a “traitor to Trump.” He said that instead of Sessions winning he GOP primary in the U.S. Senate election, it could be former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.
- Siegelman explained, “Roy Moore has a silent Christian vote that is huge. … This is a guy that gave up his seat on the Supreme Court because of his belief in the Ten Commandments.” He added that Moore has a “strong base,” but in 2017 it was obvious that Moore’s base wasn’t large enough to beat Doug Jones.
2. Trump will cut a DACA deal
- Experts believe that the Trump administration will eventually win the battle over his ability to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by an Obama executive, even though the hand-wringing over the illegal immigrants affected dominate the news coverage.
- Even with this win looming, President Donald Trump seems ready to make deal with Democrats to give current DACA recipients some status. He tweeted, “If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!”
1. The most important day of Trump’s presidency #1,027
- After weeks of spoilers and leaks, the first public impeachment inquiry hearings begin today, and we already know what the angle of attack from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will be. The defense of his methods was declared as well when he sent out a memo that said the hearings “will not serve as venues for any Member to further the same sham investigations into the Bidens.”
- While Schiff demands the hearings are only about President Donald Trump’s actions and his alleged attempt to force Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for political gain and cover up the investigation, the public has already heard the most “damning” allegations of those being called to testify by Chairman Schiff.