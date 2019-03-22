Cumberland School of Law hosts ‘Conversation About Ethics Reform’

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

With state ethics reform anticipated as a major legislative agenda item this year, Cumberland School of Law is hosting an event to discuss the issue on Friday.

John Carroll, a former acting director of the Alabama Ethics Commission and 14-year federal judge, is serving as the event’s host for the law school.

Carroll told Yellowhammer News his hope for the event is to “give a sense of where some of the difficult issues in ethics reform are and encourage a respectful dialogue about those issues.”

The Cumberland forum is taking place on the heels of this month’s final report from the Code of Ethics Clarification and Reform Commission, a report Carroll called “a great step in beginning the respectful dialogue I hope we can have.”

“We will be discussing some of the suggestions from the report as they relate to our topics,” he added.

Carroll envisions the group covering the definition of a principal, gift provisions, conflict of interest provisions, the intent requirement and the use of state time and property by public officials and public employees, among other topics.

The issue of what exactly constitutes a principal under the state ethics law could end up at the center of former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard’s appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court. In upholding 11 of the 12 criminal counts upon which Hubbard was convicted, the Court of Criminal Appeals wrote, “[W]e strongly encourage the legislature to consider amending the law to better circumscribe the class of persons defined as principals.”

At this point, Carroll believes the key to engaging in a constructive conversation “is to be willing to listen to folks who have a different view than you do and be willing to reconsider that view based on what they have to say.”

The event is scheduled from 2:00-4:00pm in Cumberland School of Law’s John L. Carroll Moot Court Room.

Panelists will include:

Matthew C. McDonald, partner, Jones Walker LLP in Mobile, Alabama

Katherine Robertson, chief counsel to Alabama’s attorney general

Judge Joseph Boohaker, Jefferson County Circuit Court judge

Judge Jerry L. Fielding, chair of the Alabama Ethics Commission

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

33 mins ago

Brooks on illegal alien charged in Mobile woman's death: Democrats have 'blood on their hands'

After news broke Thursday that a native Guatemalan residing in the United States illegally has been charged in the death of Mobile’s Sonya Jones, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) said, “The open-borders Socialist Democrats who refuse to strengthen border security one iota have Sonya’s blood on their hands.”

303
In a Facebook post on Friday, Brooks lamented, “Another American has been killed on American soil by an illegal alien. This time it was Sonya Jones of South Alabama. If not for open-borders policies, Sonya would still be alive today and Sonya’s family and friends would not be mourning her tragic death.”

“Sadly, this tragedy has become commonplace across America. Countless families mourn their lost loved ones whose deaths were entirely avoidable. The path taken by the illegal alien who killed Sonya is typical: illegally cross into the United States, get caught and claim asylum, get released and never show for court, then commit crime. Asylum laws must be tightened, catch-and-release must end once-and-for-all, and America’s porous southern border must be secured to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again,” he concluded.

Domingo Francisco Marcos, 16, has been charged with vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene of the accident with injuries in the Monday death of Jones on US 98.

He reportedly entered the country via Mexico and was apprehended in Arizona by federal law enforcement officials in 2017. Before he could be deported, he claimed asylum and was released awaiting a hearing. Marcos never showed up in court to speak to his claim, so it was denied. However, authorities had no way to locate him so he was never deported.

Brooks is not the only Alabama congressman to comment on Marcos being charged.

In a statement Thursday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) said, “Yet again we have someone who is in our country illegally taking the life of an American citizen. How many more Americans have to die before we take action to crack down on illegal immigration, secure the border, and keep the American people safe? Enough is enough!”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Fmr State Senator Bill Hightower teases AL-01 congressional run in letter to supporters

Last month, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) formally announced his intentions to run for U.S. Senate in 2020 for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook). With that, Byrne will be leaving the seat he currently holds, which is the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district.

Shortly after Byrne made his Senate bid official, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl announced he would be seeking Byrne’s seat in 2020.

However, Carl could soon have a new opponent in his bid for the GOP nod in former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile).

162
In a letter to supporters sent out on Friday, Hightower acknowledged he had received calls urging him “to launch a campaign for Congress in Alabama’s 1st District.”

“As you know, the 1st District covers a large part of South Alabama — including Mobile and Baldwin Counties — the place I’ve called home for most of my life,” he continued. “I believe public service is a high calling and I do not take these encouragements lightly. Over the next few weeks, I will be discussing the potential of a congressional campaign with my family and close friends, while praying for God’s guidance as we make a final decision.”

In 2018, Hightower made an unsuccessful bid for Alabama’s Republican gubernatorial nomination. He finished fourth in a field that included incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Jefferson County evangelist Scott Dawson.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

Jones predicts Democratic Party will move 'back to the center'; Hints at supporting a 2020 Biden presidential run

HUNTSVILLE — Thursday at an event promoting his new book “Bending Toward Justice,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) fielded a question following his remarks about the potential 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary field.

Jones, who is also up for election in 2020, said he expected his party to move back to the center.

He said that despite some in the House that “get a lot of attention,” the “radical middle” grew in the U.S. House of Representatives, which was a trend he said he expected to continue.

313
“I think the field of Democrats is still forming,” Jones said to a crowd assembled at the Huntsville Books-A-Million. “I think there are some really great folks in there. My belief, and I may be wrong about this, but my belief is that the needle will start moving back to the center after a lot of hoopla after the 2018 election. People forget this, but if you really examine what happened in 2018, the middle grew in the House. I mean, there’s a lot of folks that get a lot of attention. But, it was the Connor Lambs of the world and some others that really grew the middle, what I call the ‘radical middle,’ grew in the House. Now we shrunk in the Senate when some of my friends lost. So, I believe that as this process goes on, you’re going to see that needle move back. Where that will end up for a Democratic nominee, I have no idea.”

The Jefferson County Democrat hinted that he would support former Vice President Joe Biden, should Biden announce he will run for the 2020 Democratic Party nod.

“It may depend on how things go,” he replied. “Everybody knows that Joe Biden and I have been friends for 40 years. And so, I have talked about Joe a lot. And I have always wanted him to be president – not just to run for president, but to be president. Outside of Joe, we’ll see how that goes. I got my race to deal with. But whatever we do, I’ll end up supporting the nominee. We’re not going to run away from that. And I hope to have some of my colleagues come down here at some point. We’ll see how that goes.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

Alabama Grammy winner to headline Shoalsfest

Grammy-winning Alabama native Jason Isbell is bringing a new music festival to the Shoals area.

The first-ever ShoalsFest is set for Oct. 5 and will feature performances by Isbell and The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples and Amanda Shires — his wife — on the event’s main stage.

109
A second stage lineup will be announced soon.

AL.com reports ShoalsFest will take place at McFarland Park in Florence. Only 5,000 tickets are available.

A special pre-sale for Alabama residents will take place Saturday at Birmingham’s Seasick Records and at Muscle Shoals’ Counts Brothers Music.

Tickets, starting at $60, go on sale fully at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25.

In a news release, the Green Hill native says he has always wanted to bring a music festival to the Shoals. He says he he is excited about the project.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

After 133 launches, Alabama built rockets boast 100% mission success

Thank you to the United Launch Alliance team and the entire workforce surrounding another successful launch.  Alabama’s Decatur based facility brings the utmost precision, passion and purpose to one of the most technically complex, critical American needs: affordable, reliable access to space.

