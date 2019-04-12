State Sen. Steve Livingston: ‘We’ve got to do something’ on ethics

— On Thursday, the Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill that would make driving in the left lane on the interstate for more than 1.5 miles without passing a misdemeanor, with a few exceptions. HB212 is sponsored by State Representative Phillip Pettus (R-Killen), and he believes this bill will be effective in curbing road rage incidents. If the bill becomes law, it will become effective three months after that. For the first 60 days, law enforcement officers would only issue warning citations.

— Eight-in-10 Americans will receive tax cuts thanks to the bill passed by the GOP-controlled House and Senate, but only 17 percent of Americans actually believe they received a tax cut this year. In a rare moment of accidental honesty, Vox Media’s Matt Yglesias tweeted, “Nobody likes to give themselves credit for this kind of messaging success, but progressive groups did a really good job of convincing people that Trump raised their taxes when the facts say a clear majority got a tax cut.” MSNBC also ran a story this week highlighting a woman who claims she didn’t get a tax cut, even though she said she did — she just didn’t view it as a tax cut. Karen Speziale incorrectly told MSNBC, “I got less money because I got more back in my paycheck. But that is not a tax break in my opinion. All you did is shift the money from getting it in your return to getting it in your paycheck.” MSNBC reporters milked that falsehood as a tax increase.

5. More info is available after three arrested for a melee at an Alabama high school

— The issues at Athens High School began when a parent was on campus complaining about a punishment her child received that included an in-school suspension and revocation of prom and graduation privileges. Parent Amanda Loggins has been charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for refusing to leave after she used “inappropriate language and hostile behavior.” When she was told to leave, she began chanting “black lives matter” (she is white). Loggins’ daughter and two other students were arrested. Now the NAACP is investigating the incident, for some reason, and even held a 20-person protest at the Limestone County Courthouse.

4. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) thinks that President Trump’s tariff threat could create serious problems for Airbus in Mobile

— Doug Jones worries the $11.2 billion in tariffs being proposed on European Union products will impact the manufacturer with a large presence in Mobile. Jones continued on to say, “I was very concerned when I saw that. the Airbus facility in Mobile is a huge economic driver in South Alabama and will create serious problems.” The senator has also criticized President Trump’s approach to negotiating trade agreements, and he wants Republicans in Congress to stand up and speak out regarding the tariff threats. Trump claims that the EU has been taking advantage of the U.S. for many years, which is why he’s threatening to put tariffs in place.

3. Candidates for U.S. Senate should breathe a sigh of relief now that Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth has declared he is not running

— When discussion of the race to replace U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in Washington comes up, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth’s name is constantly mentioned as a stellar candidate for that seat. This is for good reason: he can raise money, he won a competitive GOP primary against a well-funded candidate and received more votes than any other candidate in the state of Alabama. But Ainsworth has made it clear that he is not ready to head to Washington D.C. yet, in a statement announcing his decision he said, ‘After deep discussions with my wife, Kendall, and prayerful guidance from above, I have determined this is simply not the right time for me to serve our state and our nation in Washington, D.C.”

2. Trump wanted to release illegal immigrants into sanctuary cities to punish sanctuary cities

— The media and their Democrats declare that all efforts to rein in the country’s illegal immigration problem are completely unacceptable. The courts have declared repeatedly that any action to deter illegal immigration is not allowed and holding illegal immigrants for any period of time is not allowed if they bring a child with them. The only solution appears to be to release illegal immigrants into our nation’s interior. Seeing this insane policy, the president decided he would let the folks who want more illegal immigration have more of it by releasing them into sanctuary cities. This was clearly a move to free up detention space and send a message to Democrats and, oddly enough, no one is happy about that. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) didn’t like the message that sending illegals to her district would send, stating, “The extent of this administration’s cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated.”

1. Former FBI Director James Comey says he doesn’t know about “spying” claims but he does trust Attorney General William Barr’s take on the Mueller report

— Comey commented at the Hewlett Foundation’s Verify Conference that he has “no idea what the heck” Barr meant when he said there was “spying” on the 2016 Trump campaign. This follows Barr’s comments that he thinks spying did occur, but he’s questioning whether it was adequately predicated. Barr has also said that a review of the DOJ inspector general and into potential FISA abuses by the FBI are likely to be finished by May or June. Comey also made it clear he has no reason to doubt Barr when it comes to the Mueller report, explaining, “I accept that Bill Barr’s letter accurately portrays it — that Bob Mueller found there was a massive effort to interfere in this election.”