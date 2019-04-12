State Sen. Steve Livingston: ‘We’ve got to do something’ on ethics

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

During an interview that aired on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, State Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) explained why he and some of his colleagues in the Alabama Senate were pursuing ethics reform legislation.

The ethics reform issue had been a hot-button in recent days as prominent voices, including some in the media and Attorney General Steve Marshall, had come out against the proposal put forth by Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range).

According to the Jackson County Republican, the current law includes ambiguities that needed to be addressed. However, Livingston also acknowledged it was best the legislature paused given the speed with which it was proceeding on the Albritton’s legislation.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions, and there’s a lot of I would say loose ends on our current ethics bill that could be interpreted different ways,” Livingston said. “Those things need to be tied up. We had the Economic Developers Site Selector Bill came out of committee yesterday, and there was some concern about our members down here that there would be an attempt to substitute the full Albritton bill for the simple site selector’s bill in committee and move it forward.”

“We’ve actually been moving at a pretty quick pace down here, and there’s a lot of concern in our caucus yesterday about how quick we were moving and what the public perception of that substitution would be to ethics. We’re moving way too fast. We haven’t had time to examine the bill and determine what the actual consequences are. I think it is a good thing we probably slowed down a little bit.”

Livington explained that given the impact on a such a large number of people in the state, of which he argued was the intent, it was his view action was warranted regarding the current law.

“I know in caucus yesterday this thing has a broad impact on over a million Alabamians,” he added. “I don’t think that was the intent of the legislation when they passed it. But we’ve got to do something, yes.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Thursday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) explained the current push behind adjusting Alabama’s ethics law within his body and the Alabama Senate.

Ledbetter said one issue that needed to be addressed was the current law’s clarity, and he cited a lack of a “clear opinion” offered by governing boards whenever a question about ethics arose.

“I think there’s no question it has got to be more clear,” Ledbetter said. “You know, the thing about it is as long as our members know what they can and can’t do, I think 99.9 percent of the members are going to do what they’re supposed to do. But when there’s a moving target, and you can’t get a clear opinion from the ethics committee, that’s a problem.”

“That’s something that’s being addressed,” he continued. “Now, I know that there’s a conversation today about the bill that was brought through the House that cleaned up the language to recruit industry. That’s purely, and simple just a tool to recruit industry and I’m a little bit conflicted why people dig into that more than what’s there. I don’t really understand that.”

The DeKalb County Republican questioned the motivations of the news media on the topic, and he noted a dust-up Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) had with Birmingham’s Talk 99.5 host Matt Murphy earlier in the day.

“I know there was a little bit of confusion this morning with the Pro Tem and I heard a little bit about that,” Ledbetter said. “But the bill that comes through the House was simply a bill to enable economic developers to do their jobs so we could create more commerce in Alabama. It’s almost like we got people out in the area that’s trying to create news instead of report it. I’m conflicted a little bit with that.”

Ledbetter went on to explain to listeners how aspects of the ethics law impacts economic development with regards to recruiting industry to the state.

“Last year, we corrected the portion of the ethics bill that would hurt us in recruiting business,” Ledbetter said. “It’s a little bit complicated. The people that does the recruiting are called ‘partners,’ and they have to register as lobbyists because they’re asking for certain things to bring business within the state of Alabama. That was kind of a conflict. We corrected that last year inside that ethics law by itself.”

“What happened was, the Senate passed it but they sunsetted it, which was kind of odd but they got it out like that, and you know, this year the sunset – April 1 was when it went into sunset, so right now we don’t have anything to help our commerce. We met with Greg Canfield, who is over commerce for Alabama, economic development. What we got now is you’ve got large companies that does recruiting for these large companies like Toyota-Mazda. And can assure you this is on their radar and we don’t need to hurt our state and what’s been going on with our growth by not having something clear. It needs to be out open and transparent. I think it has been.”

“This is just the economic part of it that I’m speaking of,” he added. “So, I hope that we can get something done on that. It’s imperative that we do. My concern is if we don’t, we’re going to lose jobs because of it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE — During a meeting of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Friday, Interim Chancellor Finis “Fess” St. John IV announced that the board will propose a system-wide tuition freeze for in-state students in the 2020-2021 academic year.

The proposal will officially be heard at the board’s June meeting and is expected to be approved at that time. The freeze would cover all system campuses: the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

This would be the first time this century that all three campuses freeze tuition rates for in-state students.

Announcing the proposal at the UAH Student Services Building, St. John stressed that a freeze for in-state students comes from an issue that has been a “great emphasis and importance” to the board for a long time, but financial realities have finally allowed the goal to come to fruition.

“We’ve talked a lot about accountability the last year – how we must be mindful of the resources we receive, how we must make sure a college education is affordable and accessible to our students, how the education students receive at our universities is worth the cost,” he advised.

St. John said, “For the first time in over 40 years, all three of our campuses will have no increase in tuition for our Alabama students.”

He added that for the board, this has been “an elusive and important goal.”

St. John emphasized that he is “very proud” that the board will finally achieve that end.

He also had a message to students, parents and taxpayers: “We hear you, we will continue to listen to and be responsive to your concerns in the months and the years to come.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama lawmakers have approved a bill that would allow hunters to take deer or feral swine through baiting if they get a license to do so.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the House approved the measure Thursday, 85-10.

It now goes to the Senate, where senators have rejected it in the past. State law currently prevents the use of bait to hunt animals.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Danny Crawford, a Republican from Athens, says the measure might help manage the deer population, particularly should a condition known as chronic wasting disease, which affects the brains of deer and other wild animals, infiltrate Alabama.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said through March, there had been no reported CWD cases in Alabama, though counties in Mississippi and Tennessee have reported it.

“They’re more concerned about the opportunity to best manage our deer herd, which is a more than $2 billion industry,” Crawford said.

The bait license would cost a total of $15 for residents of the state, and $51 for nonresidents.

Critics through the years have said baiting is not hunting, and those criticisms surfaced again during House debate on Thursday.

Rep. A.J. McCampbell (D-Livingston), said he believed in “fair chase” and said baiting would teach people to become “ambushers.”

“You are just making people lazy,” he said. “All they’re doing is figuring out ‘Alright, we’ll put corn out here,’ and we’ll just wait for a deer to come and eat the corn, as opposed to learning the migration of the deer.”

Crawford and other supporters cited the problem of feral swine as a reason for the bill, an issue raised by Rep. Pebblin Warren (D-Tuskegee).

“The deer have no limits,” she said. “They’re coming from everywhere. If you ever get touched by a wild hog, you will never forget it, because they plow up your yard like a tractor.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

An Alabama inmate convicted in the 1991 sword-and-dagger slaying of a pastor was spared from a scheduled lethal injection after the state was unable to lift a last-minute stay in time to carry out his execution Thursday evening.

A federal judge on Thursday stayed the execution of 46-year-old Christopher Lee Price to weigh his challenge to Alabama’s execution process.

A divided U.S. Supreme Court lifted the stay early Friday morning, but that came after the death warrant setting his April 11 execution date expired at midnight.

Alabama will have to seek a new execution date from a state court.

Price was convicted of using a sword and dagger to fatally stab Church of Christ pastor Bill Lynn in 1991 as he prepared Christmas gifts for his grandchildren.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and state Attorney General Steve Marshall said they would continue to pursue the death sentence for Price.

“This evening, the state of Alabama witnessed a miscarriage of justice,” Ivey said in a statement.

“This horrendous crime left Pastor Lynn’s wife and family to grieve, and now, almost 30 years later, the family is still left with no closure,” Ivey said.

Prosecutors said Lynn, 57, was at his Fayette County home getting toys ready for his grandchildren when the power was cut.

Lynn went outside to check the fuse box when he was killed, according to court filings.

Lynn’s wife, Bessie Lynn, testified that she was in an upstairs bedroom watching television when she heard a noise.

She said she looked out a window and saw a person dressed in black in a karate stance, holding a sword above her husband’s head.

Bessie Lynn said she went outside to help her husband, but two men ordered her back in the house and demanded money and any jewelry and weapons they had.

An autopsy showed that Lynn had been cut or stabbed more than 30 times.

A second man, Kelvin Coleman, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

The decision to halt the scheduled execution concluded a lengthy evening as the victim’s family and the inmate awaited word about whether the courts would let the state proceed with the lethal injection that was originally scheduled for 6 p.m.

Family members of the slain pastor, including Lynn’s wife and daughters, had planned to witness the lethal injection, prison system spokesman Samantha Banks said.

Price on Wednesday had married his fiance in the visitation yard of the prison, after making a final request to hold the wedding ceremony before his execution.

He ordered two pints of turtle tracks ice cream for his final meal.

Facing a ticking clock and an unresolved legal battle to lift the stay, prison officials announced shortly before midnight that they could not carry out the execution Thursday evening.

The bid to stop the execution centered on Price’s request to be put to death by breathing nitrogen gas.

Alabama in 2018 authorized nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative for carrying out death sentences.

However, Alabama has so far not used nitrogen in an execution or developed procedures to do so.

Price’s attorneys argued that Alabama’s lethal injection drug combination has led to “botched” executions and that nitrogen hypoxia would be less painful.

When Alabama authorized the new execution method, inmates had a 30-day window to request execution by nitrogen and 48 of the more than 170 inmates on death row did so, according to court filings.

Alabama responded that even though nitrogen hypoxia is authorized under state law, it is currently unavailable because the state has been unable to “procure the means for executing someone with nitrogen gas.”

They also contended Price missed the deadline to request nitrogen.

The Supreme Court majority, in vacating the lower court’s stay, sided with the state and said that Price had waited too late to bring the challenge.

In a dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer objected to the court “in the middle of the night” overruling stays issued by both a district judge and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“What is at stake in this case is the right of a condemned inmate not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment,” Breyer wrote.

Alabama has carried out one execution so far this year. In February, inmate Dominique Ray was executed for the 1995 murder of a 15-year-old girl.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7. The anti-road rage act passes the House

— On Thursday, the Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill that would make driving in the left lane on the interstate for more than 1.5 miles without passing a misdemeanor, with a few exceptions. HB212 is sponsored by State Representative Phillip Pettus (R-Killen), and he believes this bill will be effective in curbing road rage incidents. If the bill becomes law, it will become effective three months after that. For the first 60 days, law enforcement officers would only issue warning citations.

6. The media and their Democrats are bragging about having lied about the Trump tax cut

— Eight-in-10 Americans will receive tax cuts thanks to the bill passed by the GOP-controlled House and Senate, but only 17 percent of Americans actually believe they received a tax cut this year. In a rare moment of accidental honesty, Vox Media’s Matt Yglesias tweeted, “Nobody likes to give themselves credit for this kind of messaging success, but progressive groups did a really good job of convincing people that Trump raised their taxes when the facts say a clear majority got a tax cut.” MSNBC also ran a story this week highlighting a woman who claims she didn’t get a tax cut, even though she said she did — she just didn’t view it as a tax cut. Karen Speziale incorrectly told MSNBC, “I got less money because I got more back in my paycheck. But that is not a tax break in my opinion. All you did is shift the money from getting it in your return to getting it in your paycheck.” MSNBC reporters milked that falsehood as a tax increase.

5. More info is available after three arrested for a melee at an Alabama high school

— The issues at Athens High School began when a parent was on campus complaining about a punishment her child received that included an in-school suspension and revocation of prom and graduation privileges. Parent Amanda Loggins has been charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for refusing to leave after she used “inappropriate language and hostile behavior.” When she was told to leave, she began chanting “black lives matter” (she is white). Loggins’ daughter and two other students were arrested. Now the NAACP is investigating the incident, for some reason, and even held a 20-person protest at the Limestone County Courthouse.

4. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) thinks that President Trump’s tariff threat could create serious problems for Airbus in Mobile

— Doug Jones worries the $11.2 billion in tariffs being proposed on European Union products will impact the manufacturer with a large presence in Mobile. Jones continued on to say, “I was very concerned when I saw that. the Airbus facility in Mobile is a huge economic driver in South Alabama and will create serious problems.” The senator has also criticized President Trump’s approach to negotiating trade agreements, and he wants Republicans in Congress to stand up and speak out regarding the tariff threats. Trump claims that the EU has been taking advantage of the U.S. for many years, which is why he’s threatening to put tariffs in place.

3. Candidates for U.S. Senate should breathe a sigh of relief now that Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth has declared he is not running

— When discussion of the race to replace U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in Washington comes up, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth’s name is constantly mentioned as a stellar candidate for that seat. This is for good reason: he can raise money, he won a competitive GOP primary against a well-funded candidate and received more votes than any other candidate in the state of Alabama. But Ainsworth has made it clear that he is not ready to head to Washington D.C. yet, in a statement announcing his decision he said, ‘After deep discussions with my wife, Kendall, and prayerful guidance from above, I have determined this is simply not the right time for me to serve our state and our nation in Washington, D.C.”

2. Trump wanted to release illegal immigrants into sanctuary cities to punish sanctuary cities

— The media and their Democrats declare that all efforts to rein in the country’s illegal immigration problem are completely unacceptable. The courts have declared repeatedly that any action to deter illegal immigration is not allowed and holding illegal immigrants for any period of time is not allowed if they bring a child with them. The only solution appears to be to release illegal immigrants into our nation’s interior. Seeing this insane policy, the president decided he would let the folks who want more illegal immigration have more of it by releasing them into sanctuary cities. This was clearly a move to free up detention space and send a message to Democrats and, oddly enough, no one is happy about that. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) didn’t like the message that sending illegals to her district would send, stating, “The extent of this administration’s cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated.”

1. Former FBI Director James Comey says he doesn’t know about “spying” claims but he does trust Attorney General William Barr’s take on the Mueller report

— Comey commented at the Hewlett Foundation’s Verify Conference that he has “no idea what the heck” Barr meant when he said there was “spying” on the 2016 Trump campaign. This follows Barr’s comments that he thinks spying did occur, but he’s questioning whether it was adequately predicated. Barr has also said that a review of the DOJ inspector general and into potential FISA abuses by the FBI are likely to be finished by May or June. Comey also made it clear he has no reason to doubt Barr when it comes to the Mueller report, explaining, “I accept that Bill Barr’s letter accurately portrays it — that Bob Mueller found there was a massive effort to interfere in this election.”

