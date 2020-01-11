Marsh: No ethics reform in 2020; Warns GOP U.S. Senate candidates’ age threatens quest for seniority
In 2019, the Alabama Legislature took a shot at revising the state’s ethics law but came up short when the effort led by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) did not get consideration from the Senate Judiciary Committee.
During a wide-ranging interview given during an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, State Senate President Pro-Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) addressed the number of possible issues that could be taken up in the legislature this session, among them prison reform, gambling and education. However, he was doubtful ethics would be revisited in 2020.
Marsh, who also contemplated a run for the U.S. Senate this year but ultimately decided against a bid, said he was not especially thrilled with the slate of candidates currently running, given their age. He said that might hinder their ability to advance in the U.S. Senate, given it is a game of seniority.
When asked about another run at ethics reform, the Calhoun County Republican said it was “not worth the political headache.”
“I don’t,” he replied. “We did a piece of ethics reform last session, and when that came up, I had advocated going ahead and doing the more comprehensive reform of ethics because there were several issues of concern. But I tell you, any time you start looking at it, people are quick to say you’re trying to weaken the ethics law. It’s just not worth it. I do believe there are things that need to be fixed, but it’s not worth the political headache. Every time we talk about looking at it, either it’s some media group attacking someone, or there’s disagreement with the attorney general, the ethics commission. It’s just not worth it. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t see us addressing any ethics reform this session.”
Marsh also weighed in on the Republican U.S. Senate field vying for the opportunity to face incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in November. He warned Alabama would be hurt by having two U.S. Senators that lack seniority, noting that U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s (R-Tuscaloosa) lengthy tenure has been a positive for the state.
“In a way, I say no,” Marsh said. “Let me explain why I say that — I like these people. I know them all. One of [the biggest factors] in my decision not to run was simply because of my age. I’m 63-years old. The Senate is a seniority game. Senator Shelby is extremely powerful for one reason — because of his seniority, having done enough terms. I believe it is going to take someone who can do at least three terms in the U.S. Senate to continue to put Alabama in a position to be these committee assignments of power. And unfortunately, there’s no one in the race that I know of that’s any younger than I am. But it is what it is. They’re all well-versed. All of these people, I think, will do a good job. I’m not picking a candidate. That will be up to the people of the state of Alabama. But we are going to at some point lose seniority because we’re not, in my opinion, going to have someone who can put in the amount of terms to build the seniority.”
