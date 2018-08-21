Charles Barkley: Going to Auburn ‘was the best decision I ever made’ (VIDEO)

Auburn University’s football program on Tuesday posted a video of school basketball legend Charles Barkley giving a speech to the team as they continue preseason preparations.

“I came here in 1981,” Barkley told the players. “And it was the best decision I ever made in my life.”

He continued, “When I travel the world, people are screaming ‘War Eagle’ at me. I get little goosebumps every single time.”

The speech came as part of Auburn’s “Manhood – Beyond the Field” character development program. Barkley, for his part, reminded the players that what they do off-the-field always reflects on their university and themselves as individuals.

“You don’t have any days off… you don’t have any days off because of that AU on the front of your jersey,” Barkley emphasized.

The NBA Hall of Fame inductee went on to tell the football team how excited he is for their season and that they have an opportunity to accomplish feats no one would ever be able to take away from them.

“I’m proud to be an Auburn guy,” Barkley exclaimed. “Listen – take advantage of this opportunity. It doesn’t come along often.”

He also explained that the journey, while worthwhile, would not be easy.

“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be hard. You guys have a grueling schedule,” Barkley admitted.

Barkley then advised the players how to deal with the adversity.

“Listen – don’t worry about that,” he said about the daunting schedule ahead of the team.

He continued, “One game at a time… one game at a time, that’s the only thing you can control. Don’t worry about who you’re playing in a month.”

Auburn opens their season against Washington in Atlanta on September 1 at 2:30 pm.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn