Carl releases third TV ad in AL-01 GOP primary — ‘Let’s stop socialists’

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, a candidate for Congress in Alabama’s First Congressional District, on Thursday released his third television ad of the 2020 Republican primary cycle.

Entitled, “Tough,” the ad features Carl speaking directly to the camera, emphasizing his commitment to working with President Donald Trump to build the wall, protect the unborn, defend religious freedom and “stop socialists.”

According to the campaign, the ad is backed by its own six-figure buy and will also run across other mediums besides television throughout the district.

“I’m Jerry Carl,” he says in the ad. “Political correctness is out of control, and we’re criticized for displaying our Christian faith. Enough is enough.”

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” he continues. “Let’s end the assault on our President. Let’s build the wall and secure our borders. Let’s stop socialists from pushing abortion on demand and stealing our guns. This isn’t crazy – it’s tough. Like President Trump, I’ve got a backbone.”

Watch:



In a statement, Carl campaign manager Zach Weidlich said, “Jerry Carl is a conservative with a backbone who, like Trump, is tired of political correctness and is ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. While his opponents are busy cozying up to anti-Trump, pro-open borders groups, Jerry is focused on securing our borders and stopping socialists who are pushing abortion on demand and trampling our 2nd Amendment rights. South Alabama can count on Jerry Carl to support President Trump and fight for our values.”

You can view Carl’s first and second TV ads of the cycle here and here, respectively.

Carl is joined in the competitive Republican primary field by former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) and State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile). The primary will be held March 3. The seat is being vacated by Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn