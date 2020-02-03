Jerry Carl releases second TV ad in AL-01, pledges to ‘end handouts for lawbreaking illegals’

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl on Monday released the second television ad in his Republican bid to succeed U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01).

Carl, who is running in a competitive primary field that includes former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) and State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile), last month released the first TV ad of his campaign. The latest spot, entitled, “Problem Solver,” continues the same ad buy.

The ad opens with a narrator saying, “Building businesses meant Jerry Carl had to solve problems.”

“Congress is full of problems,” the narrator continues. “Jerry will stand with Trump, build the wall and end handouts for lawbreaking illegals. Jerry Carl is pro-life, because it’s immoral to stop a beating heart. As a conservative, he’ll stop liberals from destroying the Second Amendment. Like Trump, he’s tough. He does what’s needed.”

“He’s just Jerry,” the narrator concludes, utilizing from the tagline introduced in Carl’s first spot.

Watch:

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Carl commented, “South Alabama needs a conservative with a backbone to stand with President Trump and get real work done. I’ll stand with Trump to protect the unborn, fight the socialist agenda, and build the wall. Our message is resonating and I’m excited to continue talking with the voters about my conservative vision.”

The primary will be held March 3.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn