Students’ rent money funding Black Lives Matter speech at UNA

The University of North Alabama (UNA) confirmed to Yellowhammer News that prominent Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King’s speech on campus next month is being funded by rent money that students pay to live on-campus.

King came into the national spotlight for his role in hot-button, liberal social justice causes, especially the Black Lives Matter movement. He was a leading voice in the aftermath of Michael Brown’s death and, later, Tamir Rice’s death.

After House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot last year, King said that “banning white men would drastically reduce mass shootings.”

He added, “But, what you and I know, is that American safety is not really a priority to conservatives.”

UNA’s Housing & Residence Life division and Department of Sociology are sponsoring the speech. In a statement, a university spokesman told Yellowhammer News that King’s speech is intended “to build community, develop and educate students.”

“UNA Housing & Residence Life is funding this program and it is an educational collaboration with the Department of Sociology,” Bryan Rachal, UNA’s Director of Communications, explained. “Housing and Res life provide a variety of small-large scale programming and event opportunities which are meant to build community, develop and educate students.”

He continued, “They have hosted many speakers and similar events over the years – the most recent of similar nature being Chuck D last spring. They also hosted After the Fire this week which featured two survivors from the 2000 Seton Hall fire.”

King’s speech is scheduled to occur Thursday, September 6 at 7:00 pm in UNA’s Norton Auditorium.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn