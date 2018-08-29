Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha names Dr. Elaine Lyon as new director for its Clinical Services Lab
The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology has chosen Elaine Lyon, PhD, FACMG, as its new director of its Clinical Services Lab (CSL).
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Lyon join the CSL team,” Shawn Levy, PhD, executive director of the CSL and faculty investigator at HudsonAlpha, said in a press statement. “Her clinical genomics and research expertise will accelerate our mission to advance personalized patient care.”
To join the HudsonAlpha team, Lyon is leaving her post as medical director for molecular genetics, genomics and pharmacogenetics at the Associated Regional and University Pathologists (ARUP) Laboratories, located at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
“I’ve been impressed with HudsonAlpha’s commitment to quality in human genomics ever since I learned of their work through the CSER (Clinical Sequencing Evidence-generating Research) program,” Lyon said, according to a press release. “I am delighted to join their team and work with the Clinical Services Laboratory to provide answers to patients, families and clinicians who have sought these services.”
During her tenure at Utah, Lyon helped establish four laboratory sections at ARUP: Molecular Genetics, Fragment Analysis, Genetics Sequencing and Genomics. She also held a faculty position as professor of pathology.
Lyon, who has more than twenty years of clinical genomics experience, received her PhD in medical genetics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and completed a fellowship in clinical molecular genetics at the University of Utah.
The CSL was established in 2014 to advance the application of genomic technologies in clinical research and diagnostics. The lab offers whole genome sequencing and analysis, and is developing a number of new genetic and genomic clinical tests.
