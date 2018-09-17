Byrne introduces legislation to enhance school safety

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) announced on Monday his bill to provide school officials with better information regarding students concerning school safety.

The Make Schools Safer Act ensures that the Director of the Institute of Education Sciences includes studies and resources surrounding school safety and mental health in the What Works Clearinghouse, which educators, counselors and principals have access to.

“School safety should be a priority for every level of government. While I do not want the federal government to mandate how schools protect their students, I believe it is appropriate for the federal government to provide high-quality research and information to schools about the best practices for keeping students safe, coordinating with law enforcement, and identifying at-risk students. My bill offers a simple yet profound step toward making our schools safer,” Byrne, who serves as a member of the House Education and Workforce Committee, said in news release.

The new studies and resources will “focus on educating appropriate school personnel on techniques for identifying students who may need assistance, collaborate with health care professionals, state and local law enforcement, youth organizations, and parents to implement procedures to assist students.”

Byrne suggests that by making multiple resources available, schools can choose which works best for them, rather than having the same solution for multiple schools from the federal government.

Read more about the Make Schools Safer Act here.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller