Alabama is to blame for Brett Kavanaugh getting Roy Moore’d

When Doug Jones beat Roy Moore to become Alabama’s junior Senator for a few years, a message was sent to politicos all over the country: Any allegation, from any time period, will be treated as absolute fact.

Discrepancies won’t matter.

Plotholes won’t matter.

Denials won’t matter.

The words “credible allegation” is bantered about as if there is some real evidence on the table that shows that Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape and possibly murder a woman 36 years ago.

This is harrowing. It's a serious & credible allegation which deserves to be investigated. https://t.co/cqcwXBn5PV — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 16, 2018

A lawyer “close to the WH” said “If somebody can be brought down by accusations like this, then you, me, every man certainly should be worried.” So, how should women feel if a credible allegation like this gets ignored & dismissed? https://t.co/fTbJFSmNk4 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 16, 2018

The seriousness of the allegation is all that matters. The media and Democrats don’t care about the actual allegation, the “victim” or Kavanaugh’s innocence — all they care about is politics.

Even former President Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff David Axelrod can hardly hide his glee:

This Kavanaugh imbroglio is suddenly a five-alarm fire, filled w/peril for Senate @GOP. If they jam nomination without regard to allegation, they risk driving gender gap into an even larger chasm. If they don’t, base will rebel. High drama! — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 17, 2018

The facts don’t even remotely matter.

But that won’t stop Senator Doug Jones from declaring we must “pause” the confirmation process to investigate the matter.

Kavanaugh can’t remotely exonerate himself here and everyone knows it.

Barring a recanting of the allegation, Kavanaugh will be treated as guilty.

The script for this story was written in 2017 in Alabama. Make an allegation, push that allegation as “credible,” pretend anyone who questions it as someone who doesn’t believe the women.

How does Kavanaugh exonerate himself here? What could that possibly look like?

And of course, Sen. Jones wants to use this as a justification to his “No” vote. He’s not a senator without this strategy working.

Republicans can either view the allegation as true or you hate women. Remove the nominee and you accept he probably did it. Vote for the nominee and you are sending a message to women that you hate them.

This is a no win situation for everyone involved, and the more it is successful the more it will be used.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN