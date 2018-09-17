Subscription Preferences:

Alabama is to blame for Brett Kavanaugh getting Roy Moore’d

When Doug Jones beat Roy Moore to become Alabama’s junior Senator for a few years, a message was sent to politicos all over the country: Any allegation, from any time period, will be treated as absolute fact.

Discrepancies won’t matter.

Plotholes won’t matter.

Denials won’t matter.

The words “credible allegation” is bantered about as if there is some real evidence on the table that shows that Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape and possibly murder a woman  36 years ago.

The seriousness of the allegation is all that matters. The media and Democrats don’t care about the actual allegation, the “victim” or Kavanaugh’s innocence — all they care about is politics.

Even former President Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff David Axelrod can hardly hide his glee:

The facts don’t even remotely matter.

But that won’t stop Senator Doug Jones from declaring we must “pause” the confirmation process to investigate the matter.

Kavanaugh can’t remotely exonerate himself here and everyone knows it.

Barring a recanting of the allegation, Kavanaugh will be treated as guilty.

The script for this story was written in 2017 in Alabama. Make an allegation, push that allegation as “credible,” pretend anyone who questions it as someone who doesn’t believe the women.

How does Kavanaugh exonerate himself here? What could that possibly look like?

And of course, Sen. Jones wants to use this as a justification to his “No” vote. He’s not a senator without this strategy working.

Republicans can either view the allegation as true or you hate women. Remove the nominee and you accept he probably did it. Vote for the nominee and you are sending a message to women that you hate them.

This is a no win situation for everyone involved, and the more it is successful the more it will be used.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on ‘In God We Trust’ in Cullman County Schools, Brett Kavanaugh allegations and more…

Ford Brown of “The Ford Faction” breaks down the topics of the day, September 17.

The show’s “Final Thoughts” segment touches on:

– Brett Kavanaugh allegations
– National motto “In God, We Trust” to be displayed in Cullman County Schools
– Launchpad Alabama to help Alabama entrepreneurs
– Industry coming back to the USA
– Tech making it hard to cheat

Watch:

Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

Byrne introduces legislation to enhance school safety

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) announced on Monday his bill to provide school officials with better information regarding students concerning school safety.

The Make Schools Safer Act ensures that the Director of the Institute of Education Sciences includes studies and resources surrounding school safety and mental health in the What Works Clearinghouse, which educators, counselors and principals have access to.

“School safety should be a priority for every level of government. While I do not want the federal government to mandate how schools protect their students, I believe it is appropriate for the federal government to provide high-quality research and information to schools about the best practices for keeping students safe, coordinating with law enforcement, and identifying at-risk students. My bill offers a simple yet profound step toward making our schools safer,” Byrne, who serves as a member of the House Education and Workforce Committee, said in news release.

The new studies and resources will “focus on educating appropriate school personnel on techniques for identifying students who may need assistance, collaborate with health care professionals, state and local law enforcement, youth organizations, and parents to implement procedures to assist students.”

Byrne suggests that by making multiple resources available, schools can choose which works best for them, rather than having the same solution for multiple schools from the federal government.

Read more about the Make Schools Safer Act here.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Listen: Dem gubernatorial hopeful Walt Maddox, Talk 99.5’s Matt Murphy spar over Alabama Medicaid expansion

In an appearance Monday on Birmingham’s Talk 99.5 “Matt & Aunie Show,” Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox fielded questions from co-host Matt Murphy about the merits of expanding Medicaid in Alabama, a favorite policy position of many of the state’s Democratic elected officials.

“I think Medicaid is working in Alabama,” he said.

“It serves mostly our children and those that are disabled,” Maddox explained. “Those very few people that meet those criteria are on Medicaid. Nearly a million people are on it, by the way. But let me tell you why Medicaid expansion is important because we certainly have talked about it. This is where we are in Alabama 89 percent of our rural hospitals are in the red today. More than 50 percent of our urban hospitals are in the red today, places like Alex City where we were last week.”

“So what happened?” he continued. “What flipped in the health care dynamic? When the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, passed in 2010, it was challenged in the Supreme Court. And one of the rulings that came out of that challenge was that states had the option to expand Medicaid because initially, states had no choice.”

He went on to explain that under Obamacare, Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) payments have decreased, meaning that the federal subsidies that some Alabama hospitals have diminished.

Murphy pressed Maddox on Medicaid expansion and pointed out that in his view it was a failing system and is on track to overwhelm the state of Alabama’s finances.

Partial exchange as follows:

MADDOX: There are 33 states that have gone along with the expansion of Medicaid. There are six more that are considering it.

MURPHY: You know how much the state budget for Medicaid is right now?

MADDOX: Not offhand —

MURPHY: It’s about a quarter, a quarter of the total budget. Twenty-four percent of the total budget is Medicare and that is expected to over the next decade go up to as much as 35 percent of the total state budget and I’m wondering how we stop that.

MADDOX: Well, the question certainly you got to go with efficiencies. But let me ask you this — do we let town after town die in Alabama to die on the hill of something that’s not going to change?

MURPHY: How are you correcting that if you’re doubling down on a system that’s not currently working that’s creating that dying dynamic that you’re discussing?

MADDOX Well that system, 33 states are invested in and you’re about to have six more. Alabama is going to continue to be left behind to die for a cause that doesn’t do the average Alabamian any good.

MURPHY: Those states are doubling down on a system that you agreed five minutes ago doesn’t work.

MADDOX: Hold on a second — so we shouldn’t invest in NASA? We shouldn’t invest in Redstone?

MURPHY: NASA works. Medicaid is not working, Walt. It’s not working.

MADDOX: No, that’s not necessarily true. And what you’re trying to tell me is there are only certain types of federal investment that we should ignore.

MURPHY: I’m telling you that we shouldn’t double down on systems that aren’t working. You agreed five minutes ago that wasn’t working.

After the two continued the debate further, Murphy asked Maddox on how he would finance the expansion, which Maddox pointed to gambling revenue.

“You take a combination of taxing the existing gambling that is here and sports gambling,” Maddox said. “And that will be what you put in your general fund as your offset to it.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Happy Constitution Day

Today is Constitution Day.

On this day in 1787, our Founding Fathers gathered in Philadelphia to sign the Constitution. They had been meeting together throughout the hot summer to debate what form of government would best protect our hard-won freedoms and give our young nation the best chance to endure.

Little did they know, as they signed the Constitution, that the bold experiment they were undertaking would not only enable the United States to survive, but also lead to the development of the strongest, freest, most prosperous nation the world has ever known.

It is worth pausing today to reflect on the majesty of the Constitution and consider several features that have helped to make America great.

First, the Constitution confirms that “We the People” are sovereign. Our rights do not come from government. Our rights come from God above — and “We the People” have instituted government to protect our rights. We do not exist to serve government; the government exists to serve us. Let us never forget that.

Second, the Constitution structures our government to protect liberty. The founding generation suffered under the boot of King George, and our Founding Fathers were rightly concerned that a new tyrannical regime would arise in America if power could be concentrated too easily. To guard against the risk of tyranny, our Founding Fathers divided power throughout our government. At the national level, power was separated among the Legislative, Executive and Judicial branches. And through federalism, which was later reinforced in the Bill of Rights, all power not specifically given to the federal government remained with the states and the people. This diffusion of power continues to make it extremely difficult for a leader or faction to gain excessive power and trample on our individual rights.

Finally, the Constitution defines the proper role of the federal courts. Article III of the Constitution lays out the powers and responsibilities of the federal judiciary. As Chief Justice John Marshall made clear in the early case of Marbury v. Madison, under our Constitution, it is emphatically the province and duty of judges to say what the law is, not what it should be. Yet in recent decades, the U.S. Supreme Court has made its own law — by ignoring or minimizing the text of the Constitution in favor of the Justices’ own policy views and ideas of what they would like the Constitution to say. This judicial activism flouts the rule of law, makes a mockery of our Constitution, and undermines the sovereignty of the American people. We need judges who will faithfully follow and apply the law as it’s written, and will not legislate from the bench.

Let’s all give thanks today for the wisdom of our Founding Fathers in writing a Constitution that protects freedom and secures the conditions for human flourishing. And let’s rededicate ourselves to upholding the Constitution—and to holding our government officials accountable when they fail to do so.

Jay Mitchell is the Republican nominee for Associate Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court (Place 4).

Alabama Supreme Court voids death sentence, citing mental disability

Alabama’s Supreme Court on Friday voted 5-4 to overturn the death sentence of a Birmingham man convicted in a 2009 robbery and shooting, instead directing a Jefferson County judge to sentence Anthony Lane to life without possibility of parole.

The ruling came after the U.S. Supreme Court had ordered Alabama’s courts to reconsider the death sentence in 2015, citing cases that say states cannot execute people with mental disabilities.

However, even after that, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals had reaffirmed that Lane should get the death penalty.

The Alabama attorney general’s office conceded in the case that the trial court shouldn’t have sentenced Lane to death, filing a joint motion with the defense.

Lane confessed that he killed Frank Wright at a car wash, stole his wallet and car and then partially burned the car in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Wright’s wallet was found in the car.

“It is undisputed that Lane has an IQ of 70,” Associate Justice William Sellers wrote for the majority Friday. “The state has never seriously argued that his intellectual functioning is anything but significantly subaverage. Rather, the dispute has centered around whether Lane also has the requisite deficits in adaptive skills necessary to render him intellectually disabled.”

Sellers wrote that clinical neuropsychologist Dr. John Goff has chronicled that Lane had deficits in all of those adaptive skills as laid out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

That evidence was presented to the trial court and the state didn’t present its own expert, but the trial judge sentenced Lane to death following a 10-2 recommendation by the jury.

Sellers wrote that the judge’s reasoning in sentencing Lane did not follow the rules.

“The state has indicated that it concedes that the evidence established that Lane is intellectually disabled and that the trial court simply substituted its own standards for intellectual disability for those accepted by the medical community,” Sellers wrote.

Two dissenters say the majority was acting prematurely because the state did not file its motion in a procedurally proper way.

“The State may have very good reasons to concede the issue. Lane may very well be entitled to a judgment in his favor. But there is a better, more procedurally proper way to do this,” Associate Justice Greg Shaw wrote in a dissent joined by Associate Justice Kelly Wise.

Shaw also argued Alabama should more closely examine whether the Supreme Court case which determined intellectually disabled people are not eligible for the death penalty applies to Lane.

Shaw wrote that Lane failed to prove to the trial judge that he “exhibited significant or substantial deficits in adaptive behavior”

Justices Tom Parker and Tommy Bryan dissented without stating any written reasons.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

