Byrne: ‘Anti-semitic’ Dem Rep. Omar ‘should not be allowed to continue serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee’

President Donald Trump is not the only one who thinks that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) should face consequences for recent anti-semitic comments and other “absurd” behavior.

Now, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) is joining in on the call for Omar to face real consequences for her actions.

Omar came under “justified criticism” over the weekend after a tweet that has widely been condemned as anti-semitic, including by members of her own party. Trump called on the freshman congresswoman to resign, and Vice President Mike Pence called her remarks “a disgrace.”

.@IlhanMN tweets were a disgrace & her apology was inadequate. Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress, much less the Foreign Affairs Committee. Those who engage in anti-Semitic tropes should not just be denounced, they should face consequences for their words. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 13, 2019

Omar received further criticism for claiming to “unequivocally apologize” while continuing to equivocate in the same statement, with her second paragraph beginning, “At the same time…”

To make matters worse, Omar used her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee Wednesday to berate a Jewish-American, well-respected diplomat.

OMAR: “Do you think [the El Mozote] massacre [in El Salvador] was a fabulous achievement that happened under our watch?” ABRAMS: “That is a ridiculous question. OMAR: “Yes or no?” ABRAMS: “No!” OMAR: “I will take that as a yes.”https://t.co/Wkwc5wtLn5 pic.twitter.com/QfoaAMTWvY — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 13, 2019

Byrne said he is “outraged” by Omar’s “absurd comments.”

“I am outraged by the continued absurd comments from Rep. Omar, as I think most Alabamians are,” Byrne told Yellowhammer News. “Frankly, they show just how radical the Democrat Party has become.”

He concluded, “Given her anti-semitic views, she most certainly should not be allowed to continue serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

