Bradley Byrne glad President Trump has entered abortion fight, criticizes Doug Jones for his silence
After calling President Donald Trump’s State of the Union the “best speech” Trump has ever given, Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) praised the president for hammering Democrats over their support of late-term abortion by calling on Congress “to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother’s womb” and move on the bill banning the barbaric practice.
Appearing on WVNN radio Wednesday, Byrne said he wasn’t sure if most Democrats were in favor of what he called “murder,” but he was clear that he knows where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stands.
“I don’t know about Nancy Pelosi because she represents San Francisco and it may be that over there it’s OK to kill babies,” Byrne explained. “I’m not going to try to guess about that.”
“I think the Democrats are in a bad spot here,” he added.
The real issue for Byrne, Trump and others in the House hoping to see a ban on this barbaric practice will be moderate Democrats who don’t feel comfortable expressing their true feelings. He cited fear of the Democratic base as a reason some stay silent, saying they are “worried that if they act in accordance with what they believe that they’re going to get attacked by the left and are going to be subject to a primary opponent.”
With an eye toward 2020, Byrne called out his potential opponent in the general election, questioning why Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) has not spoken up about his position on late-term abortion.
“Where does our Democratic senator from Alabama stand on this?” he asked. “I mean, he voted against the 20-week abortion bill. Does he approve of abortion at this point in time in delivery?”
My takeaway:
It’s not just Alabama where this is electoral poison. Late-term abortion polls terribly nationwide, while 60 percent of Americans are for abortion in the first trimester and only 13 percent favor third-trimester abortion.
With the Democratic Party moving on radical immigration issues and the president entering into this fight with a high-profile mention in a State of the Union speech, Democrats like Doug Jones who want to play the moderate type are going to be placed in a box where their silence will be seen as a tacit approval of partial-birth abortion.
Listen:
