Proposed ankle-monitor bill would have prevented convicted killer from escaping Childersburg Work Release Center, says State Rep. Matt Simpson

Saturday night, the Alabama Department of Corrections reported convicted killer Daniel Miner escaped from a Childersburg work release facility.

Miner, a 43-year old white male in the middle of serving a 999-year, 99-month, 99-day sentence for murder in Marshall County, as of Monday morning, remains at large.

Had Miner been wearing an ankle monitor, his escape may have been prevented according to State Rep. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne). Simpson has a bill that just made its way through the House Judiciary Committee that would require electronic monitoring for inmates convicted of violent felonies in work release programs.



Simpson’s legislation, HB151, is co-sponsored by Reps. Shane Stringer (R-Citronelle) and Proncey Robertson (R-Mount Hope), and mandates monitoring where nothing currently exists.

“These people classified as inmates where they are staying there on work release are doing a job, but then they can walk off their job and spend hours downtown — or do whatever they want to do then come back and show up for whenever the bus shows up to take them back to the Department of Corrections,” Simpson said in an interview with Yellowhammer News. “As long they’re where they are supposed to be at the time to be picked up, then everything is fine.”

However, when an inmate on work release does not show up at the required time, Simspon warns a potential escapee could have a nine-hour head start on authorities before they realize he or she has escaped.

According to Simpson, it is estimated to add an annual cost for the state of $3.10 per inmate, which is roughly $1 million annually.

“This is a simple solution, and, honestly, should be something we should already be doing,” Simpson added. “It would help us immediately be able to track and find inmates when escapes happen and help give the communities surrounding these work release facilities across our state some peace of mind and security.”

The Baldwin County lawmaker urged those around the state to contact their legislators and ask for their support as well.

“The people of Alabama need to let their legislators know this is something that they want, and I encourage everyone to reach out and support this bill that will make this state safer,” he added.

