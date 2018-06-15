(AUDIO) Yellowhammer News editor slams Planned Parenthood of Birmingham, reminds conservatives we’re held to a ‘radically different standard’

Yellowhammer News editor J. Pepper Bryars recently discussed Planned Parenthood, double standards for conservatives and North Korea on the Ford Faction radio program, which airs from noon-2 p.m. daily on WDYE 101.1 FM in Birmingham and Huntsville.

Listen to the interview here:

Among the topics discussed:

— Bryars said we should remain skeptical of any deal reached with the North Korean regime based upon their decades of deceit and deal-breaking, but that maybe the key difference now is President Donald Trump.

— Many in Alabama’s pro-life community are protesting a new Planned Parenthood clinic that will be visible from I-65 in Birmingham. Bryars said that we should use the location to remind Alabamians, and the millions of motorists who’ll pass the location annually, of what is really happening in the clinic by purchasing signs telling people what’s happening there, and how many unborn children have been murdered at the location since its opening.

— Bryars then commented upon recent complaints about conservatives being held to a double standard in terms of their behavior or even language, saying that conservatives should indeed be held to a double, if not radically different, standard. “Fundamentally, that double standard could be more accurately described as a different standard, and one we conservatives freely choose to accept,” Bryars said. “Sure, it can be infuriating when those with, shall we say alternative standards, use ours as weapons against us, but regardless, they are our standards. We either have them or we don’t.”

