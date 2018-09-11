Auburn University student dies in skydiving accident
Officials say an Auburn University student was killed while skydiving in east Alabama.
Tuskegee Police Chief Marquez James says 21-year-old Sawyer Stephen Campbell died Sunday afternoon during a jump at the Tuskegee Municipal Airport.James says Campbell had problems opening his parachute on his second jump of the day.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified, and the accident is being treated as a death investigation.
WSFA-TV quotes relatives as saying Campbell was a junior at Auburn University.
He graduated from Huntsville High school and was an avid scuba diver and skydiver. (Associated Press, copyright 2018)
NYC, LA fundraisers highlight AL-3 Dem congressional challenger Mallory Hagan’s schedule
Democratic third congressional district nominee Mallory Hagan has taken her election efforts outside the confines of the Yellowhammer State with the hope of raising money to bolster her chances.
Hagan, who is also the 2013 Miss America, recently held the first of those fundraisers on Saturday in New York City’s Brooklyn borough, the same place she landed after leaving Alabama a decade earlier due to her dissatisfaction with the “culture” of the Yellowhammer State.
Hagan’s Saturday fundraiser was hosted by Donilee McGinnis, who was also Miss Oregon 2007 and a participant in the 2007 Miss America pageant. In the Facebook announcement for the fundraiser, McGinnis makes a plea to turn back the “excesses of the Trump administration” in these “dark times.”
According to an announcement also obtained by Yellowhammer News, Hagan is slated to attend another fundraiser in Los Angeles next week hosted by NSYNC bass singer Lance Bass and Los Angeles gay bar The Abbey Weho proprietor David Cooley.
Yellowhammer News reached out to Hagan to confirm whether or not she would attend the fundraiser and is awaiting a reply.
Three Alabamians named to national list of influential financial leaders
Friday, the Birmingham Business Journal announced that three Alabamians – Tom Broughton of ServisFirst Bank, Jason Eppenger of Citizens Trust Bank and Shannon Spotswood of RFG Advisory – were named to a list of prominent influencers in the national financial sector.
The list is the “Business Journals’ Influencers: Finance” and spotlights 100 executives “who are having an impact on the banking and financial world across the nation.”
Broughton is president and chief executive officer of ServisFirst, a third-generation banker and “a Birmingham banking pioneer.”
He founded the bank in 2005 and, despite the recession, has grown the bank to over $7 billion in assets with offices across Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina. He was also a co-founder and president of First Commercial Bank, which recently rebranded as Synovus.
Eppenger serves as Alabama-market president for Citizens Trust and has come a long way in his less than 20 years in the banking industry.
He launched his banking career in 2002 at one of Birmingham’s largest banks, BBVA Compass, and has held multiple positions at First Commercial, Wells Fargo and Birmingham’s largest bank, Regions Bank.
Spotswood serves as president of RFG Advisory, where she focuses on best practices for adviser recruitment and transitions, corporate marketing, business development and M&A.
She has held multiple positions in the finance industry – from research analyst and junior trader to portfolio manager and investment banker. She was also featured in Forbes for taking a break from the hedge fund industry after 20 years in the business to launch a retail business that she helped grow from a home-based business idea to “a legitimate player” in the children’s clothing industry.
All three Alabamians named to the list are based in Birmingham.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Alabama based Neverthirst celebrates 10 years of providing clean water and hope
Water is essential for survival, but imagine if the only water you or your child had access to came from a dirty pond miles from home. This is the reality for more than 660 million people around the world who lack access to a safe water source.
A Birmingham, Alabama based non-profit has been a major player in working to end the water crisis around the world. Neverthirst was started in 2008. Co-founder and executive director, Mark Whitehead experienced a pivotal moment while listening to a sermon by Dr. David Platt at the Church of Brook Hills. Platt challenged congregants with a simple question: “Have you disconnected the blessings God has entrusted to you from the purposes God intends those blessings to be used for?” Whitehead considered the blessings we enjoy here in the United States and felt the call to share the gospel “to the ends of the earth” by first meeting the physical needs of impoverished people.
This year, Neverthirst is celebrating its ten year anniversary. In ten years the organization has served more than half a million people through more than 10,000 water projects. In places like India, Cambodia, Chad, Uganda, Nepal, and Myanmar, Neverthirst is working with local partners to provide access to clean water through bio-sand filters and wells with hand pumps. The gospel is shared with each water project through the pastors in the communities where Neverthirst is working.
The results have been staggering. When Neverthirst first started in 2008, 1.2 billion people lacked access to a safe water source. Now the number is 660 million. “It’s truly amazing to reflect on ten years as a ministry and all that God has done around the world,” Whitehead says. “We would have never dreamed that ten years into the ministry we would be able to help over 500,000 people gain access to a safe water source and ultimately get the opportunity to hear about the love of God.”
But still much work must be done. According to World Health Organization, every day more than 800 children under the age of five die from preventable diseases caused by poor water, and lack of sanitation and hygiene. That’s why Whitehead feels an urgency while looking ahead to the next ten years. “We’re committed to playing our part in ending the water crisis but we can’t do it alone,” he says.
On Thursday, September 13th at 6:30 p.m., Neverthirst will hold a 10 Year Celebration at Noah’s Event Venue in Hoover (2501 International Park Place). It will be an event that has come full circle for Whitehead. The pastor who inspired the mission, Dr. David Platt, will be the keynote speaker. In addition, dozens of virtual reality simulators will be available for guests to try on and feel like they are half a world away as they experience “virtually” what it’s like to be on a Neverthirst project. All are invited and the event is free; but, it is necessary to R.S.V.P. by visiting NeverthirstWater.org.
What does the future hold for Neverthirst and the people it serves? “It truly takes an army of people getting involved to make an impact,” Whitehead says. “We are so thankful for how God continues to move in the hearts of people that want to make a difference! We’re really excited about the years ahead and being able to continue to help families throughout Africa and Asia gain access to a safe water source.”
Whitehead believes there will be an end to the water crisis in our lifetime. But just as was preached ten years ago in that pivotal sermon, it will take men and women who have experienced God’s blessing to be obedient to His purpose.
Alabama lawmakers remember September 11, honor American heroes
Tuesday marked 17 years since the worst terrorist attacks on American soil were perpetrated, and Alabama’s leaders shared heartfelt words of remembrance for the 2,977 innocent lives lost that day on September 11, 2001.
At least nine Alabamians, or individuals with deep connections to the state, were killed on 9/11, including Terry Lynch – a former longtime staffer for Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL).
Alabama’s leaders took to social media and released statements to mark this emotional day in American history. Governor Kay Ivey also proclaimed the day as “Patriot Day” and ordered the state’s flags to half-staff.
“Today on September 11th, we recognize the tremendous strength of our nation. We will always remember the courage of those we lost, as well as those who bravely risked their lives to save others,” Sen. Shelby tweeted.
In honor of the victims of September 11, 2001, I’ve proclaimed today as Patriot Day in Alabama & have ordered flags to be displayed at half-staff. We will #NeverForget the innocent lives lost, the selflessness of those who served & the courage of a nation to stand together. pic.twitter.com/hhyltsM1Fo
Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) tweeted out a picture with the simple words “never forget.”
In another tweet, he added, “17 years ago today, our country was shaken by the #Sept11 attacks — but in the aftermath, we grew stronger. Today we honor and remember those who lost their lives in NYC, at the Pentagon, and in Shanksville. We will #NeverForget them or this day.”
On #Sept11, the heart of America was tested by a vile act of terror. We responded with courage, compassion, resolve, and patriotism. May we renew those qualities today as we honor the lives lost on that fateful September morning. #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/c5MYZa7cP5
“May we #NeverForget the innocent lives lost and the brave lives sacrificed on this day 17 years ago,” Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2) posted. “Today especially, let us all remember the victims, honor the heroes, and prayerfully consider the families who still grieve the loss of their loved ones.”
Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3), in a statement, said, “The September 11th attacks in 2001, still invoke feelings of sadness, loss and tragedy. Folks across East Alabama and our entire country will never forget those innocent American lives we lost that day and the families they left behind.”
“We also hold in our hearts those Americans who died in the Benghazi attacks and their families. May God continue to bless the United States of America,” he concluded.
Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) said, “17 years ago today, our nation experienced one of the greatest tragedies in our history. The evil act of unprovoked violence shook us as a people, but in the days following, Americans responded with heroism and acts of patriotism. We stood strong in the face of attacks on our God-given freedoms, and we will #NeverForget those who lost their lives that day and those who have since sacrificed in the fight against evil.”
May we never forget the lives lost on 9/11 or those who bravely sacrificed and died to save others. While this is a sobering anniversary for our nation, we can also take encouragement from the resilience of our people and our ability to come together during hardship. #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/1KbsalLzlD
Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said, “On this day, especially, we honor those who fight for us, protect us, and have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”
He added that the Governor’s proclamation “encourages the citizens of Alabama to be in prayer for our first responders and our nations leaders who choose to brave the uncertainties of the world on behalf of you and I each day. May we #NeverForget.”