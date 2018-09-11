Al Sharpton’s half-brother, already facing Alabama capital murder charges, arrested again
The Rev. Al Sharpton’s half-brother Rev. Kenneth Glasgow, already facing a capital murder charge in Houston County, has been arrested again in Alabama while free on bond.
WDHN reported that “Glasgow can’t seem to stay out of from behind bars” after he was detained Monday and charged with possessing stolen property. Authorities say he put a stolen license plate on his vehicle.
The arrest came while Glasgow was free on $75,000 bail after being charged in the March shooting death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings of Dothan.
The new offense is a direct violation of his terms of bond in the capital murder case, which still awaits a decision from a grand jury.
Shortly after Glasgow’s Monday arrest, the Houston County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke his bond, but then, hours later, the state submitted to withdraw the request for revocation.
Per the Associated Press, police say the 53-year-old south Alabama pastor and voting activist drove a car from which another man shot and killed the murder victim, while Glasgow has said authorities are trying to punish him for what someone else did.
The grand jury, as the Dothan Eagle reported, has three distinct choices: indict Glasgow as charged on capital murder, meaning the jury found compelling evidence to uphold the current charge; indict Glasgow on a lesser charge; or no-bill Glasgow’s case, meaning the grand jury did not have enough evidence to indict Glasgow.
If Glasgow is indicted and subsequently found guilty of capital murder, he could receive the death penalty or serve life without parole.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn