Auburn named best college in Alabama
According to Money, Forbes and Niche, Auburn University is the top college in the state of Alabama for students to attend.
Auburn University announced that based on value, it was ranked top in the state in Money‘s 2019 Best Colleges in America ranking. For top academics, best experiences, career success and lowest debt, Forbes placed Auburn above all other undergraduate universities in the state in its Top Colleges 2019 rankings. Niche, a national online source known for its ratings and reviews of schools, named Auburn the number one Best College in Alabama in its 2020 Best Colleges in America findings.
“We’re so pleased to see these rankings indicate what we already know about Auburn University — that it’s a great place and a great value,” said Bobby Woodard, Auburn’s senior vice president for Student Affairs.
Woodward added, “The criteria involved in these rankings hit areas of the utmost importance to students and their parents, including academics, value, food and campus life, and those areas are also important to us. We do our best every day to make the Auburn student experience the best it can be, and it’s nice to be recognized for that effort.”
Among other public colleges, Forbes‘ rating of Auburn is 47. Forbes went on to list the median salary of Auburn alumni with 10 or more years of experience at $104,500, while Money noted that three years after earning an undergraduate degree the average Auburn graduate makes an annual salary of $52,800.
Auburn University said in a release, “Forbes detailed how 49 percent of graduates under the age of 30 nationally are carrying loan debt for a median amount of $25,000. The average debt listed for Auburn by the Money ranking was $3,500 less than the national average, and the cost of an Auburn undergraduate degree, according to Money, falls $12,300 less than the average of the nation’s top colleges.”
Money also noted Auburn’s 77% graduation rate and used more than 19,000 data points — including tuition fees, family borrowing and career earnings — to give Auburn its rank.
“No other university in the state of Alabama came close to Auburn’s ranking with Money, which examined quality of education, affordability and outcomes as its criteria for determining a best value college,” Auburn’s announcement stated. “Under the quality of education assessment, such factors as six-year graduation rates, peer quality, instructor quality and Pell Grant recipient outcomes were measured.”
Niche gave Auburn University an overall grade of A, which included its superb scores in categories like academics, value, student life, professors and campus food. Niche reached its conclusion after the analysis of academics, admissions and financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.