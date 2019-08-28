ALGOP hands Ilhan Omar and Roy Moore exactly what they wanted

If U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) could have scripted a way to be seen as a sympathetic figure by the national media, it would have gone like this: The overwhelmingly white Alabama Republican Party meeting in Auburn, Alabama, will vote for a resolution that would ask that Omar be expelled from Congress.

Which is exactly what they did.

Omar responded to that news in the exact way she should have.

Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy. I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party. If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate? https://t.co/r9NvsZKRUw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2019

That’s a solid burn, and, as usual, the dopes in the media lap it up.

Morning Joe discuss ALGOP voting to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar – 8/28/19 Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) fires back in the most obvious way imaginable, the media and their Democrats gleefully ram Roy Moore down the throats of Republicans once more.This was a dumb move, with no upside, by the ALGOP. Posted by Dale Jackson on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

After that tweet referencing an accused child molester, Roy Moore’s ears were burning.

So the former chief justice, failed 2017 special election candidate, accused sex offender and 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore gets to play the victim as well.

In response to Ilhan Omar’s attack on my character;Omar, an avowed muslim, is a sworn enemy of Israel, and has accused… Posted by Stand with Judge Roy Moore on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Not sure what her Muslim faith has to do with this, except providing her with additional victimhood status, so Moore plays directly into the trope that opposition to her may be in part because of Islamaphobia.

Moore must be giddy this morning. He is in the headlines, and it’s not about how he is polling in third or fourth. Now, he gets to run against Omar and the national news media.

If Moore is lucky, they will blast him for his response and give him the attention he craves.

Moore and Omar are two peas in a pod. Both are playing to a rabid base, both are willing to make outlandish statements that make the rational people in their political party cringe and both love being the victim.

Victimhood is the most important part of the calculus here. Their supporters all feel victimized and are seeking someone they can relate to.

Moore and Omar are getting exactly what they wanted, and they are exploiting their biggest supporters.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.