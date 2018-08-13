As long as Nancy Worley leads the Alabama Democratic Party, they will remain stuck on the toilet
In December of 2014, Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley wrote a Christmas letter, and it included details about an embarrassing ordeal where she was unable to get off the toilet, which is still a pretty good metaphor for Alabama Democrats.
“April brought another trauma to my knees which balked when I tried to rise from my lowly 14″ commode. Again, I sat for hours awaiting Wade’s scheduled arrival; however, his attempt to lift me was futile—when he pulled me up, he fell backwards and I fell on my knees again. Solution: we installed the tallest available, 17 1/2 inch commode and a pull-up bar on my bathroom wall,” Worley wrote.
The current head of the Alabama Democratic Party, who just won re-election, has overseen a pretty embarrassing period for her party. The only real victory that she can claim is the election of Senator Doug Jones. But even that victory was nothing to write home about. Most observers believe that election result was more about the national media descending on Roy Moore during the special election than the strength of Worley’s Democratic Party.
And Jones’ failed wish that Worley be removed shows anyone watching that he doesn’t give her any credit; he wanted her gone and he explained to the Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman that the Alabama Democratic Party has issues he wants addressed without Worley at the helm:
Jones says w/o Peck Fox, the party will keep the status quo. "There’s no money funneled to communications. There’s no money funneled to social media. There’s no money funneled to outreach or field reps." #alpolitics
— Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) August 11, 2018
Jones is absolutely right.
When the Alabama Republican Party was preparing to take their party from a super-minority to a super-majority in one election, their messaging machine was on fire. Former ALGOP Chairman Mike Hubbard and his communication director Phillip Bryan had an agenda. Every day, e-mails and social media posts highlighted the missteps that the entrenched Democratic Party were making.
Most members of Alabama’s political media are lazy, and while they will try not to reprint and regurgitate press releases sent to them, they obviously use those communiques as templates for stories.
Under Worley’s leadership, the Alabama Democratic Party has been unable to gain ground even after multiple Alabama Republicans have been embroiled in scandals, indicted, convicted and removed from office. These were not county coroners we are talking about: the governor, the speaker of the house and the chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court were all taken down, yet the Alabama Democratic Party remains the joke of the state.
The party is stuck on the toilet with Worley and if they want to be a legit player in the state, they need to get off.
