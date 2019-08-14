Democrats in Alabama are showing their racism

It’s not often that people refer to Democrats as racist. That insult is almost always reserved for Republicans or people who confront CNN’s Chris “Fredo” Cuomo.

But in the last few days, the media and their Democrats have been all over either telling on themselves or ratting out the racists in their ranks.

Alabama Media Group’s award-winning columnist John Archibald wrote a weird piece declaring that we all are a little bit racist.

Ima go ahead and say yes. https://t.co/XCWLqT5rc7 — John Archibald (@JohnArchibald) August 11, 2019

The hook here, of course, is that it is still 1965 and only through liberalism can your sins be cleansed.

Great, but … in this piece, he makes a couple of pretty weird admissions that tell us that the hallways of AL.com in Birmingham and the Archibald inner-circle might need a little affirmative action.

Excerpt:

We don’t talk enough about race. But that’s not all. We don’t think about it enough, either. We sure don’t think about our part in it. And that’s really the only thing we can do something about.

Of course, Archibald constantly talks about race but he rarely gets it right, so there is that.

“What if you embrace your inner racist?” he asks.

What’s the last racist thought you had, John? Be specific.

But Archibald’s admitted racism might help us understand this next line: “Because we hear overt racism more now than I’ve heard my whole lifetime, and I grew up in Alabama.”

We do? I know I don’t.

So, who is John Archibald hanging out with?

Who is saying racist things to the most well-known liberal writer at the most well-known liberal rag in Alabama?

Why do they think it is OK to be racist around him?

Why are they attracted to him?

Why isn’t Archibald outing these people?

Name names, John! Kyle Whitmire? Josh Moon? Roy Johnson?

You are complicit with your silence, John! And we all know white silence is violence!

Also, who believes 2019 Alabama is more racist than when Archibald grew up? No one. Not Archibald, not his editors and not his readers.

This is just sad theater for liberals that feel bad about their position in life.

Speaking of that, one-term caretaker U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is also a racist — according to a fellow Democratic leader in the state.

Are there any Alabama liberal icons that aren’t racist?

Maybe not, according to their own comments. In an open letter screed about the Democratic National Committee (which is called racist in this letter), Alabama’s junior senator is called out for his alleged racism by Alabama Democratic Party Secretary Val Bright.

Alabama Democratic Party officer: Doug Jones, DNC ‘plan to strip voting rights from blacks’

By ⁦@Sean_yhn⁩https://t.co/jpGCAQdJUl — Yellowhammer News (@yhn) August 14, 2019

This Democratic leader says that the DNC and Jones’ attempt to change the rules for the Alabama Democratic Executive Committee is really just an attempt to “target” the “blacks” in the Alabama Democratic Party.

Excerpt from her letter as follows:

Although blacks have been faithful to the Democratic Party and are largely responsible for electing Doug Jones and any white seeking office in this state, once elected on the backs of blacks, the urgency to remove black leadership begins.

This echoes ADP chairman Nancy Worley’s claims that this whole debacle is “racial” and Bright thinks this racism is coming from the top of the national Democratic Party.

Bright stated, “This is a huge taint on the national Party and the Senator who depends on our vote to get re-elected.”

So, what can we take away from this?

Former Democratic Governor George Wallace would be so proud. The media and their Democrats in Alabama have always been racist apparently. They are racist today, they will be racist tomorrow and will be racist forever.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WVNN.