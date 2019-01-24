ALGOP chair Lathan slams Doug Jones for voting ‘no’ on gov’t shutdown, border security compromise

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is facing criticism back at home after the junior senator from Alabama voted against advancing a bipartisan compromise that would have reopened the government and provided border security funding.

The “no” vote came on a crucial amendment made by his fellow Alabamian, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL). While the measure had the backing of the president and a majority of the Senate, it did not reach the chamber’s necessary 60-vote threshold. The legislation contained key concessions for Democrats on immigration, including a guaranteed three-year reprieve for beneficiaries of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

In a statement, Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan hit Jones over his vote to prolong the shutdown even further.

“It is extremely disappointing to see Senator Doug Jones vote no to end the government shutdown and secure our borders. This bill, proposed by Senator Shelby and endorsed by President Trump, allowed both Democrats and Republicans to find agreement in their ultimate goals,” Lathan said.

Shelby’s compromise legislation also provided the requisite border security measures to secure Trump’s approval, as well as fully funding the government through the end of Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 and appropriating much-needed supplemental disaster relief money.

“Alabamians want our nation safe through strong borders. In voting no for all of us, Senator Jones is bypassing the interests of the people he was elected to serve – especially when he says folks need to ‘compromise.’ Senator Jones is showing he has no intentions of practicing what he preaches with his no vote for our state,” Lathan added.

Jones’ “no” vote came hours after he tweeted the below picture, adding “#endtheshutdown” and “#tooimportantforegos.”

Donuts & encouragement for our dedicated TSA workers on my way back to DC this morning. They continue to keep our country safe & it’s time the gov‘t uphold our end of the bargain. #endtheshutdown #keepingamericasafe #TSA #fearless #dedicated #tooimportantforegos #donutsanddoug pic.twitter.com/Bk0gtn5QHK — Doug Jones (@DougJones) January 24, 2019

Lathan concluded, “We are grateful for Senator Shelby’s leadership in introducing this bill and earnestly working to end the government shutdown. Doug Jones’ days in the U.S. Senate are numbered. Alabamians are ready to vote in 2020 to see a Republican represent their values. On this, we will not compromise.”

The ALGOP chair, however, was not the only one quick to criticize Jones’ latest vote supporting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s position.

State Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville), Alabama House Republican Caucus whip, tweeted at Jones, “Based upon our prior conversations, I am surprised and disappointed in decisions that support continued partisanship. Was hoping you would take the lead in bridging gaps and finding compromise for the good of the country.”

Potential 2020 challengers to Jones also made their thoughts clear.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) said, “Senator Doug Jones continues to show that he is out of touch with the people of Alabama. We need to support President [Donald Trump] and his efforts to secure the border.”

State Auditor Jim Zeigler remarked, “Doug Jones does not represent the people of Alabama. He represents Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. This was the Trump-Shelby bill, and Jones voted no. This is one of many reasons I am exploring running against Doug Jones.”

It’s time to secure our borders. Alabamians agree. It’s why he’s #OneAndDoneDoug https://t.co/YzuHp0ufn2 — Colonel Lee Busby (@ColonelBusby) January 24, 2019

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn