 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Report: Inadequate infrastructure costs average Alabama driver over $1,300 per year 55 mins ago / News
Gov. Ivey spox: No special session announcement at infrastructure, gas tax event tomorrow 2 hours ago / News
Let’s rethink career technical education 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Powerful Alabama-based legislative tracking platform, Dragonfly, offers digital workspaces for governmental affairs staffers in the Yellowhammer State 3 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama woman freed by criminal justice reform: ‘I’m so thankful’ for Trump 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: Gas tax proponents get backup from Alabama and Auburn, Congress primed to vote against Trump, U.S. Senate kills ‘Born Alive Act’ and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
Brooks introduces bill to ensure federal employees, contractors are never again used as bargaining chips 6 hours ago / News
Senate Dems block ‘born alive’ protection bill after Trump admin partially defunds Planned Parenthood 7 hours ago / News
Alabama elementary school raises money for Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s family 8 hours ago / News
Byrne: The nation is at a crossroads on immigration 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Former Trump staffer Anthony Scaramucci to speak in Tuscaloosa 21 hours ago / Politics
Legislators move to add accountability, transparency to infrastructure spending 22 hours ago / News
A freshman lawmaker is ready to fix an archaic Alabama law that mandates newspapers get tax dollars 22 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama met coal industry, Port of Mobile helping each other grow 23 hours ago / News
Shelby secures $43.3 million for new Auburn University ag facility 1 day ago / News
Alabama beach towns vow crackdown on unruly spring breakers 1 day ago / News
Trussville’s rapid growth pressures area’s infrastructure 1 day ago / News
Sit-in anniversary to be marked in Montgomery 1 day ago / News
State leaders help introduce Alabama Statehood Forever stamp 1 day ago / News
Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker to join Hillary Clinton in Alabama 1 day ago / News
6 hours ago

Brooks introduces bill to ensure federal employees, contractors are never again used as bargaining chips

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) is working to ensure the thousands of federal employees and contractors in his district – and across the state of Alabama – are never again used as bargaining chips in a government shutdown.

Monday, Brooks introduced the “End Federal Government Shutdowns Act of 2019,” a bill that automatically requires continuity of spending at the previous year’s levels should Congress fail to pass appropriations bills on time. This means that government shutdowns would no longer occur.

In a statement, Brooks said, “The shutdown politics and last minute, closed-doors negotiations will become a thing of the past, and perhaps more importantly, federal workers and contractors won’t be used as bargaining chips in partisan negotiations.”

He added, “Shutdown politics results in spending money America doesn’t have, has to borrow to get, and cannot afford to pay back. Members of Congress are expected to vote on massive spending bills hours after the bills are introduced, before anyone on Capitol Hill or the American people have time to read the bills.”

Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (NC-11) and Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01), another Freedom Caucus member, have signed on as original cosponsors to Brooks’ legislation.

Brooks’ full statement as follows:

For far too long, Congress has relied on short term, stop-gap funding bills to keep the federal government open and running — and have done so when up against holidays and midnight deadlines. Shutdown politics results in spending money America doesn’t have, has to borrow to get, and cannot afford to pay back. Members of Congress are expected to vote on massive spending bills hours after the bills are introduced, before anyone on Capitol Hill or the American people have time to read the bills. Take the last stop-gap bill Congress passed; the bill was made public a little after midnight on February 14th and the House of Representatives passed the 1,169 page bill at 9:00 PM the same day. This is an unacceptable way to spend billions in taxpayer dollars, and I voted against this financially irresponsible bill.

The ‘End Federal Government Shutdowns Act’ automatically requires continuity of spending at the previous year’s levels should Congress fail to pass spending bills on time. Hence, government shutdowns become a thing of the past. The shutdown politics and last minute, closed-doors negotiations will become a thing of the past, and perhaps more importantly, federal workers and contractors won’t be used as bargaining chips in partisan negotiations.

If the ‘End Federal Government Shutdowns Act’ were enacted, leadership of both parties would have no choice but to aggressively seek timely agreement and passage of appropriations bills to achieve new funding and policy objectives. A flat-spending alternative would be a strong incentive for constructive compromise involving a majority of representatives. Spending bills would be negotiated in the light of day and the American people could communicate their preferences to their elected representatives like it should be. All the while, the federal government would remain open so federal employees and contractors wouldn’t be held hostage to the demands of special interest groups and Congressional leadership.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

55 mins ago

Report: Inadequate infrastructure costs average Alabama driver over $1,300 per year

MONTGOMERY — A nonpartisan, in-depth report on the state of Alabama’s infrastructure conditions released Tuesday confirms what previous research has shown: inadequate infrastructure funding is costing the average Alabamian hundreds of dollars in extra repair and operating costs, in addition to lost time.

TRIP, a national transportation research group, broke its Alabama research into seven regional reports, besides releasing its statewide findings. The group also organized local press conferences corresponding to the seven regional reports, with Montgomery, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Anniston occurring Monday, followed by Decatur-Huntsville, Mobile and Florence on Tuesday.

While the average Alabamian anecdotally can attest to the need for improved infrastructure across the state and in their own community, TRIP’s reports turn those everyday frustrations into tangible numbers and real dollar amounts. From a public policy standpoint, the data is invaluable — and eye-opening.

922
Keep reading 922 WORDS

The bottom line

For state legislators set to consider Governor Kay Ivey’s infrastructure plan (which will be announced Wednesday), one of the unmissable facts in the report is that the buying power of the current state gas tax is now less than 50 percent of what it was in 1992 when the tax was last adjusted.

Additionally, TRIP’s report conclusively shows that raising the gas tax by a reasonable number will actually put considerable money back in the average Alabamian’s pocket because of savings related to vehicle crash and operating costs alone.

The research advised that the total amount of extravehicular operating costs caused statewide by deficient infrastructure is $2 billion annually. The financial cost of excess traffic crashes due to insufficient infrastructure is an additional $1.8 billion every year.

The third type of cost associated with infrastructure needs is that of lost time and wasted fuel due to congestion. TRIP said that another $1.5 billion is wasted annually across Alabama in this important category.

Added together, these three separate costs associated with underfunded Alabama infrastructure amounts to $5.3 billion per year — a staggering amount of money that is largely coming out of the pockets of hardworking families across the state.

“Due to inadequate state and local funding, 30 percent of major roads and highways in Alabama are in poor or mediocre condition. Driving on rough roads costs the average Alabama driver $507 annually in additional vehicle operating costs [alone],” the report explained.

“From 2013 to 2017, 4,507 people were killed in traffic crashes in Alabama,” the research said. “Traffic crashes imposed a total of $5.5 billion in economic costs in Alabama in 2017 and traffic crashes in which roadway features were likely a contributing factor imposed $1.8 billion in economic costs.”

Then, when it comes to congestion-related costs, TRIP wrote, “The state’s roads are seeing unprecedented levels of traffic, with the number of vehicle miles of travel per lane mile in Alabama increasing 40 percent from 1990 to 2015. Congested roads choke commuting and commerce and cost Alabama drivers $1.5 billion each year in the form of lost time and wasted fuel. In the most congested urban areas, drivers lose up to $990 and nearly one full work week per year sitting in congestion.”

Broken down regionally, the total annual cost of insufficient infrastructure to the average Alabamian is $1,301 in Anniston-Oxford-Gadsden, $1,846 in Birmingham, $1,467 in Florence, $1,307 in Decatur-Huntsville, $1,576 in Mobile, $1,339 in Montgomery and $1,713 in Tuscaloosa.

Jobs, jobs, jobs

In addition to the tremendous amount of money that insufficient infrastructure costs the average Alabamian, industrial and economic development are also severely impacted.

“The health and future growth of Alabama’s economy is riding on its transportation system,” TRIP noted.

“Each year, $432 billion in goods are shipped to, from and within sites in Alabama, mostly by truck. Increases in passenger and freight movement will place further burdens on the state’s already deteriorated and congested network of roads and bridges,” the report outlined. “The design, construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure in Alabama support 65,068 full-time jobs across all sectors of the state economy. These workers earn $2.1 billion annually. Approximately 940,000 full-time jobs in Alabama in key industries like tourism, retail sales, agriculture and manufacturing are completely dependent on the state’s transportation network.”

Recommendation

TRIP emphasized that the buying power of the state gas tax, last adjusted in 1992 “has been more than cut in half by inflation and increased fuel economy.”

Unfortunately, this means that the vast majority of Alabama’s current transportation budget is devoted to preserving the existing system rather than adding needed capacity.

TRIP explicitly affirmed a separate 2019 report by the University of Alabama’s Alabama Transportation Institute and Alabama Transportation Policy Research Center that said, through 2040, the Yellowhammer State should be spending a minimum of $600 million annually on additional roadway capacity to allow the state to be economically competitive.

“An annual investment of $800 million in additional roadway capacity would optimize Alabama’s economic opportunities,” TRIP concluded.

Montgomery press conference

At the capital city’s regional press conference Monday morning, a researcher and co-author of the TRIP report spoke alongside local officials and Alliance for Alabama’s Infrastructure Executive Director Drew Harrell.

TRIP’s Carolyn Kelly said, “[W]ithout additional funding, Alabama’s roads and bridges may deteriorate further, the already-high traffic fatality rate may rise even more and drivers and businesses will lose time and money stuck in congestion in a deficient system.”

She said that the longer Alabama waits to address the issue, the more it will cost.

“While the [annual] costs are already startling high, they’ll grow even higher in the future without adequate transportation funding and without an adequate effort to improve the condition and the efficiency of Alabama’s transportation network,” Kelly advised. “The reality is the state faces a significant and growing transportation shortfall.”

“Increasing investment in Alabama’s network of roads, bridges and transit is vital to boosting the state’s economy and the quality of life of its residents,” she added.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange also stressed that investing in the Port of Mobile must be a statewide infrastructure priority, as the port’s economic impact is felt all across Alabama.

RELATED: Legislators move to add accountability, transparency to infrastructure spending

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Gov. Ivey spox: No special session announcement at infrastructure, gas tax event tomorrow

The rumor mill is churning with talk that Gov. Kay Ivey could announce a special session in coming days that would deal with infrastructure, which could be financed by a hike in the gas tax.

On Wednesday, the governor will unveil her infrastructure proposal in Chilton County’s Maplesville alongside “a host of legislators, local dignitaries and officials from the Alabama Department of Transportation.”

Earlier, former State Sen. Bill Holtzclaw (R-Madison) and Huntsville radio talker Dale Jackson made mention of the rumors on social media.

126
Keep reading 126 WORDS

However, a spokesman from the governor’s office acknowledged the discussion of a special session but told Yellowhammer News not to expect an announcement at tomorrow’s event in Maplesville.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
2 hours ago

Let’s rethink career technical education

What do you think of when you hear the words career technical education (CTE)? Auto mechanic? Welder? Air-conditioner technician? Something else? Well, let’s look at what it really is and what it actually means.

In today’s job market, CTE equals long-lasting, in-demand skills in a booming economy. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the vast majority of the 28,000 job openings in our state require less than a four-year degree. These jobs can be found in practically every business sector—from healthcare and hospitality to construction, automotive and manufacturing.

Although the specific requirements for these positions can vary, they have something in common—basic CTE that can and should start at the high school level. CTE courses are found in every school system and are available to all students.

369
Keep reading 369 WORDS

Students who take CTE courses have a solid outcome post-high school. For example, 93 percent of high school CTE graduates either enroll in college, join our military or begin a job within six months after graduation.

While courses do encompass what you would traditionally think of when technical education is mentioned, CTE has advanced in scope as times have changed. Today, we also include revamped science, technology, engineering, math, law, public service and agriculture sciences courses.

Of course, the K-12 system is not isolating itself on CTE. Through the Alabama Workforce Council’s seven regions, we are working with industry and business partners to formulate the coursework that will continue to align with real-world needs. In particular, businesses are providing valuable input to rethinking pre-apprenticeships and youth apprenticeships. In both cases, students are able to work at a selected business in a capacity where they can get exposure to a potential career.

The seven regions also play a huge role in exposing our career coaches, counselors, superintendents and other education professionals to local workforce needs. Most of the regions have implemented an Educators’ Academy, where school representatives learn about the careers available within their own communities. The regional directors plan tours, host seminars and provide the educators with valuable work, wage and other information that they, in turn, can take back to their respective schools to share with colleagues, students and parents.

Last year, Governor Ivey launched the AlabamaWorks! Success Plus initiative, which set a goal of an additional 500,000 Alabamians to have achieved at high school-plus credential by 2025. This was determined by extensive surveys, focus groups, interviews and other critical means.

If we are to achieve—and exceed—this goal, then we must show our students, parents and others that not everyone needs (or wants) a four-year degree. There are other options, many of which are based in CTE, that provide meaningful, long-term careers.

CTE is a proved strategy that expands options for learners and allows them to make informed choices about their future. Through hands-on learning, engagement with industry experts and rigorous career-focused coursework, CTE is learning what works for Alabama’s student and its economy.

Tommy Glasscock is the assistant state superintendent Career and Technical Education/Workforce Development Counseling and Guidance Supervisor Alabama State Department of Education Member, Alabama Workforce Council

 

Show less
3 hours ago

Powerful Alabama-based legislative tracking platform, Dragonfly, offers digital workspaces for governmental affairs staffers in the Yellowhammer State

With the 2019 Alabama legislative session set to begin on March 5th you can be sure governmental affairs staffers and consultants across the state are rushing to prepare for a busy season. Fortunately for these politicos, Dragonfly, an innovative and affordable legislative tracking platform, is prepared up to make life in the state house a breeze.

Dragonfly is the digital component of BillStatus, the legislative tracking service established in Alabama in the mid-’90s. Initially known as the Alabama Legislative Reading and Research Service, the software was created as a response to the need for organized information coming from the Alabama Legislature.

288
Keep reading 288 WORDS

With Dragonfly you can quickly and easily produce detailed custom reports and critical legislative updates for your stakeholders. Whether you need a play-by-play of the action as it unfolds on the floor or a 10,000-foot view of politics in Montgomery, this platform will keep you informed with constant alerts and notifications.

According to Dragonfly owner Stephen Morris, the platform is best described as a “one-stop shop” for all legislative tracking and research needs.

Clients can immediately access all the information needed from the platform’s dashboard. In addition to receiving information, Dragonfly allows clients to save time and energy by enabling them to email custom reports to stakeholders directly from the platform.

Say goodbye to missing important votes, hearings and committee meetings with the powerful digital platform available right at your fingertips. All the information you need can be accessed on a mobile device, freeing you to travel freely without the extra weight of a laptop.

For anyone working in a group, Dragonfly’s Team Workspace feature takes the stress out of coordinating with your team. Bill amendments and daily to-dos can be seamlessly shared with your colleagues.

“No matter what the person’s role, every tool is there – track bills, create and email reports and bills, notifications, it’s all there,” Morris said.

With 25 years’ experience in Alabama legislative tracking as BillStatus, Dragonfly’s staff knows exactly what you need, when you need it. Whether it’s a special-order calendar, a bill’s status, committee schedules, or automatic reporting, Dragonfly will keep you up-to-date, all in one powerful platform.

Find out how Dragonfly can simplify your legislative life and take the platform for a test drive at www.billstatus.com/tracking.

Have questions? Email (trackbills@billstatus.com) Dragonfly or call and speak to a member of their staff at 844-50-TRACK.

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama woman freed by criminal justice reform: ‘I’m so thankful’ for Trump

Catherine Toney, a Mobile native, wants people to know that she and many more African-American nonviolent offenders would not be free without the help of President Donald Trump.

Toney was the first woman released from prison due to recently passed federal criminal justice reform legislation spearheaded by the Trump administration.

While at the White House’s African American History Month reception Thursday evening as a special guest of the president and first lady, Toney was honored by Trump from the podium.

He said, “We are very proud to be joined tonight by a citizen who transformed her life while in prison and is now the first woman to be released under the FIRST STEP Act, Catherine Toney. Where’s Catherine?”

To a resounding round of applause and chants of “Catherine! Catherine! Catherine,” the Alabama woman then joined Trump, who invited her to address the crowd.

122
Keep reading 122 WORDS

“I just want to thank the president and everybody that worked so hard — Jared [Kushner] — for working so hard on this prison reform FIRST STEP Act. Because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be standing before you all today with my daughter and my granddaughter,” Toney said.

She added, “I’ve been incarcerated for 16 years, and it took the president and Jared and … everybody else to free me. And I’m so thankful. I’m so thankful to them. And I’m so thankful to God for the opportunity to be standing before you all. And thank you again, Mr. President.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less