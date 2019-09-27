Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Jones invokes ‘the name of God’ in calling for Trump impeachment inquiry

In a speech spanning over four minutes long on Thursday, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) took to the floor of the United States Senate to passionately advocate for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying, “We didn’t take oaths to support the president of the United States.”

“We’re in some troubled times,” Jones began in a video he posted of the speech.

“Events of the past two weeks have been nothing short of stunning,” he claimed. “They have been stunning in the speed in which they have unfolded. They have been stunning and disturbing in the allegations that have been made regarding the conduct of the president of the United States — allegations that go to the heart of national security.”

He then added that the allegations challenge “whether or not the president is upholding his oath to the Constitution of the United States or abusing the power of the presidency.”

Jones said the “process” of the impeachment inquiry was merely beginning before decrying the “political” nature of the reactions he has seen to allegations against Trump.

“We didn’t take oaths to support the president of the United States,” Jones asserted.

He subsequently emphasized that he and his colleagues took an oath “to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.”

“[H]istory will judge us,” Jones commented. “They will determine whether or not we acted with courage and convictions or whether we just simply tested the political winds.”

“Ladies and gentlemen and colleagues, in the name of God we’ve got to do our duty,” Jones stressed, seemingly choking up.

“We have to do our duty,” he continued, “We have to make sure that we fulfill our oaths. That we are not concerned about how many votes it might get us or how many votes it might lose. We have to fulfill that solemn obligation. Whether we know the outcome or not. Whether we get pressure from a side or not. Whether or not there are millions of dollars spent in TV and radio telling us to vote a certain way. In the name of God, we should do our duty and nothing less.”

The U.S Senate has no current role into the impeachment inquiry. Only if the U.S. House were to conclude the inquiry by bringing articles of impeachment and then impeaching Trump would a trial commence in the Senate.

This came after Jones on Wednesday called the transcript of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president “very troubling.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

15 hours ago

Huntsville native confirmed as new U.S. Joint Chiefs vice chair

Air Force General John E. Hyten, a native of Huntsville, on Thursday was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the next vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In a bipartisan 75-22 vote, Hyten became the second-highest ranking military official in the country. A 38-year officer who has served in numerous leadership roles, he most recently has been serving as commander of U.S. Strategic Command.

“We need strong innovative leadership, someone who understands strategy and competition, new war-fighting domains like space and a strong nuclear deterrent,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe (R-OK) said before the vote. “We need strategic guidance, someone with firsthand experience. To me there is no doubt that Gen. Hyten is the right man.”

The confirmation was lauded by Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Thursday afternoon in a tweet.

Shelby and Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) both voted in favor of Hyten’s confirmation. He was nominated for the post by President Donald Trump in April.

In a statement, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., commented, “Congratulations to General John Hyten on his Senate confirmation to be the next Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a visionary leader with an unparalleled strategic perspective that will be very beneficial to the President, the Secretary of Defense and our military as we confront today’s national security challenges. I thank him and his family for their continued commitment to service.”

Hyten is a graduate of Grissom High School in Huntsville.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

15 hours ago

Jones on Trump impeachment effort: ‘The transcript is very troubling’; ‘Not about an election’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is seemingly in support of the House’s official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, which is being led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and members of “The Squad” like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

In an interview with The Hill on Wednesday, Jones claimed that the inquiry into Trump is not about the 2020 election but rather “the security of the country.”

The president has released the transcript of a phone call he had with the Ukrainian president, which is at the center of the impeachment efforts.

Jones said he found the transcript to be “very troubling.”

“It’s not a good day for the country when any impeachment inquiry is opened but the fact is we have to get facts out. That’s the main thing I pushed for,” Jones told The Hill. “The transcript is very troubling.”

“This is not about an election,” Alabama’s junior senator reportedly added. “This needs to be talked about [in terms of] the security of the country.”

Jones has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, although Jones has also pledged to back whichever candidate the Democrats ultimately nominate to take on Trump in the general election, no matter how radical that individual is.

RELATED: Byrne calls on Biden to release foreign call transcripts, answer questions about Ukraine

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

16 hours ago

Palmer on Trump impeachment inquiry: ‘I will vote no, consistent with the Constitution’

Count Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) as being against the impeachment inquiry by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Democrats into President Donald Trump.

In a statement on Thursday, Palmer advised that the “inquiry is not about high crimes and misdemeanors, but about politics.”

Palmer is the chairman of the Republican Policy Committee, which is the fifth-highest ranking leadership role amongst Republicans in the United States House of Representatives.

“I plan to stand with the Constitution in the impeachment process against President Trump,” Palmer said.

“This inquiry is not about high crimes and misdemeanors, but about politics,” he continued. “Earlier this year, Congressman Al Green said, ‘I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.’ That should tell the American people everything they need to know about this inquiry.”

“The Democrats are attempting to achieve in the political arena what they have been unable to achieve at the ballot box. If this inquiry progresses to articles of impeachment, I will vote no, consistent with the Constitution,” Palmer concluded.

RELATED: Alabama Republicans stand with Trump as Pelosi, House Dems begin impeachment inquiry

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

17 hours ago

State Sen. Garlan Gudger appointed to Alabama Small Business Commission

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has appointed State Senator Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) to serve on the Alabama Small Business Commission.

The appointment was announced on Thursday.

Created in 2014, the Alabama Small Business Commission is an appointed group of small business owners and legislators who are tasked with advising the governor and state legislature on economic policy as it relates to small businesses.

In a statement, Gudger expressed his strong support of small businesses across the Yellowhammer State.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Alabama’s economy — as of 2017, Alabama is home to over 382,000 small businesses, and 47 percent of Alabamians are employed by a small business,” he outlined.

“It’s an honor to be named to the Commission, and I look forward to working with other commission members to identify new ways to make the process of starting and sustaining a business easier and more efficient,” Gudger said.

Rosemary Elebash, Alabama state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) and past chairwoman of the Alabama Small Business Commission, praised Gudger’s work in the Alabama Senate.

Elebash will be a panelist at Yellowhammer’s upcoming News Shapers event focused on small business. This event is scheduled for October 1 in Trussville.

“Garlan Gudger has been a champion for small businesses,” Elebash emphasized. “Before the spring legislative session even started, Senator Gudger attended a roundtable the NFIB put together in Cullman of local business owners. He promised to be a strong advocate for small businesses in the Legislature, and Senator Gudger has kept that promise.”

“For example, Stone Bridge Farms in the Cullman area had a conflict with a state agency — the Department of Revenue was overstepping its boundaries, and trying to force Stone Bridge Farms to pay taxes beyond what the law required. Stone Bridge Farms contested the additional taxes, and won its case. Senator Gudger sponsored and helped pass a law this session codifying the ruling into law, making it clear that Alabama’s lodging tax only applies to overnight lodgings, and cannot be applied to the rental of wedding chapels and banquet rooms,” Elebash concluded.

Gudger owns and operates Southern Accents Architectural Antiques in Cullman and is the founder and producer of the Southern Makers Festival, an annual two-day showcase in Birmingham for woodworkers, artists and potters from around the south.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

17 hours ago

Alabama Economic Growth Summit to feature who’s who lineup of speakers, panelists

Telegraph Creative on Thursday announced an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, panelists and moderators for the Alabama Economic Growth Summit, which is set to take place October 24-25 at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.

Alabama Power is the title sponsor for the event, which is being organized by Birmingham-based Telegraph Creative.

“From state legislators, members of Congress, and academics, to business titans, site selection consultants and venture capitalists, the major decision-makers will all be in the room for this year’s Summit,” said Telegraph Creative president Cliff Sims.

“This event is all about growing our economy, creating jobs and building a better Alabama for everyone,” he added.

The event will kick off Thursday evening, October 24, with a Summit-wide reception and celebration in the grand ballroom of the host hotel. The program will commence the following morning.

Tickets and sponsorship packages are available here.

The current confirmed lineup is as follows:

Friday, October 25

Lt. Governor’s Breakfast, Hosted by Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth

Panel: Legislating for Growth on Goat Hill

  • Moderator

    • Clay Ryan, vice chancellor for Governmental Affairs & Economic/Workforce Development, University of Alabama System

  • Panelists:

    • Rep. Mac McCutcheon, speaker, Alabama House of Representatives

    • Sen. Del Marsh, president pro tem, Alabama Senate

    • Rep. Anthony Daniels, minority leader, Alabama House of Representatives

    • Sen. Bobby Singleton, minority leader, Alabama Senate

Panel: Insights and Perspectives from Alabama Business Leaders

  • Moderator:
    • Katie Britt, CEO, Business Council of Alabama
  • Panelists:
    • Jimmy Parnell, chairman, president & CEO, Alfa
    • Mike Kemp, CEO, Kemp Management Solutions
    • Additional panelists to be announced soon

Keynote: Creating a Better Alabama for All, Starting at the Margins

  • Arthur C. Brooks, professor of the Practice of Public Leadership, Harvard Kennedy School, and Faculty Fellow, Harvard Business School

Panel: Engines of Opportunity: The Role of Universities in Economic Development

  • Moderator:

    • Dr. Anthony C. Hood, director of Civic Innovation in the Office of the President, UAB

  • Panelists:

    • Saksham Narang, UAB

    • Dr. Delmonize “Del” Smith, dean of the College of Business & Public Affairs and Executive Director for Economic Development, Alabama A&M University

    • Dr. LaKami Baker, managing director, Lowder Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurship; Russell Foundation Professorship in Entrepreneurial Studies, Auburn University

    • Theresa Welbourne, professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Alabama; Executive Director, Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute

Panel: Site Selection Experts

Moderator:

  • Jeff Rabren, senior VP of State Government Affairs & Economic Development, Regions Financial Corporation

Panelists:

  • Greg Burkart, managing director, Site Selection and Incentives Advisory, Duff & Phelps

  • Betty McIntosh, senior managing Director, Business Incentives Practice, Cushman & Wakefield

  • Additional panelists to be announced soon

Conversation with a Legend

  • Dominique Wilkins, NBA legend, Entrepreneur, vice president of the Atlanta Hawks

Panel: Capitalizing on Tech and Innovation Momentum

  • Moderator: Britney Summerville, vice president of Community Engagement, Shipt
  • Panelists:
    • Rep. Bill Poole, chairman, House Education Budget Committee
    • Miller Girvin, CEO, Alabama Capital Network
    • Matt Hottle, CEO, Redhawk Venture Group; manager, Alabama Futures Fund
    • More panelists to be announced soon

Panel: Uniting for Economic Growth in Divided Times

  • Moderator:

    • Elaina Plott, CNN political analyst; White House Correspondent, The Atlantic

  • Panelists:

    • Congressman Gary Palmer

    • Congressman Robert Aderholt

    • Senator Doug Jones

    • Additional panelists to be announced soon

Panel: Competing in a Global Economy

  • Moderator:
    • Mike Allen, co-founder and executive editor, Axios
  • Panelists:
    • Richard A. Grennell, United States ambassador to Germany
    • Dan Brouillette, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy
    • Additional panelists to be announced soon

Panel: Driving Growth & Opportunity in Alabama’s Rural Communities

  • Moderator:

    • Mary Johns, director of News Services, Alabama Farmers Federation

  • Panelists:

    • Brenda Tuck, Rural Development manager, Alabama Department of Commerce

    • Brian Hilson, Rural Development specialist, Economic Development Association of Alabama

    • Caleb Goodwin, Economic and Community Development representative, PowerSouth

More details on the event:

The summit will bring together a diverse group of powerful and influential leaders in pursuit of four overall objectives:

1. Celebrate Alabama’s economic development successes,
2. Rally the state’s major economic development stakeholders around our common goals of job creation and increased prosperity,
3. Facilitate dialogue on the most important issues facing our economy,
4. Drive massive media coverage around Alabama’s commitment to attracting companies and creating an overall environment that’s conducive to growth.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard A. Grenell, Deputy U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and numerous members of Alabama’s congressional delegation will be among the senior federal government officials participating in the program, along with numerous high-ranking state-level officials from both the legislative and executive branches.

From the private sector, CEOs, venture capitalists, site selectors and economic developers from around the state and nation will be among the speakers and panelists.

Arthur C. Brooks, former president of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), has already been announced as a featured speaker.

A major highlight of the summit will be national media personalities in attendance covering the event and guiding panel discussions. This will include Axios executive editor Mike Allen and Tuscaloosa native Elaina Plott, now White House correspondent for The Atlantic.

The event was first held by Yellowhammer in 2016 when Sims was the company’s CEO. Now president of Telegraph Creative, Sims is bringing the summit back this year.

“When we launched this event in 2016 at Yellowhammer, our goal was to bring together the state’s leaders around our shared goals of more jobs and increased prosperity for all Alabamians,” he explained to Yellowhammer News recently. “We’re going to continue that mission this year.”

“Alabama’s had some big economic development wins in recent years. This Summit is all about building on that momentum, and we’re thrilled to have buy-in from the state’s key leaders in both the public and private sectors,” Sims added.

Sims will be on the event’s host committee, which also includes Yellowhammer Multimedia publisher Allison Ross and a host of public and private sector titans, such as:

Will Ainsworth
Lieutenant governor
State of Alabama

Katie Britt
President
Business Council of Alabama

Stephanie Bryan
Tribal chair and CEO
Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Mark Crosswhite
Chairman, president and CEO
Alabama Power

Deontée Gordon
President
TechBirmingham

Johnny Johns
Executive chairman
Protective Life Corporation

Mike Kemp
President and CEO
Kemp Management Solutions

James K. Lyons
CEO
Alabama State Port Authority

Del Marsh
President pro tem
Alabama Senate

Mac McCutcheon
Speaker of the House
Alabama House of Representatives

Jimmy Parnell
CEO
Alfa

Liz Pharo
Managing partner
Featheringill Capital

Jimmy Rane
President and CEO
Great Southern Wood

Jeana Ross
Secretary
Department of Early Childhood Education

Finis St. John
Chancellor
University of Alabama System

Lee Sentell
Director
Alabama Department of Tourism

Gary Smith
President and CEO
PowerSouth

Fitzgerald Washington
Commissioner
Alabama Department of Labor

RELATED: Dominique Wilkins to speak at Alabama Economic Growth Summit

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

