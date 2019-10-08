Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Books-A-Million, Children’s of Alabama honor NICU for fifth annual Superhero Month 10 mins ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama Democrats should stop with the quotas and just have elections 40 mins ago / Opinion
ALGOP chair calls on Doug Jones to represent his constituents on impeachment — ‘Alabamians love President Trump’ 2 hours ago / News
Alabama’s workforce superhighway 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Samford football player changes last name to honor stepfather — ‘He’s always been my dad to me’ 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Is your business prepared for a cyber attack? 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Montgomery voters to elect new mayor 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Democrats favor secrecy in impeachment, Doug Jones wants more info, Syria move is a campaign promise fulfilled and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
‘Exciting time for the space industry’: Dynetics opens world-class Decatur complex on Tuesday 8 hours ago / News
Byrne: The consequences of impeachment 10 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Coming in Hot with Rick Karle: In defense of Bo Nix 22 hours ago / Sports
Jones bashes ‘alarming’ Trump decision to withdraw from northern Syria — ‘Exact wrong message’ 23 hours ago / News
Byrne campaign announces 67-county leadership team 1 day ago / News
When does the Republican primary for U.S. Senate actually start? 1 day ago / Opinion
Birmingham project management firm seeks to meet challenges presented by workforce shortages 1 day ago / News
Alabama vs. Tennessee set for nighttime kickoff in Bryant-Denny Stadium 1 day ago / News
Mondays for Moms: The good kind of contagious 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Mandatory 10-digit dialing within 205 area code begins on Saturday 1 day ago / News
Alabama high schooler brings clean water to Puerto Rican hurricane victims 1 day ago / News
Overheard: When Big Al and Aubie did lunch 1 day ago / Sports
2 hours ago

Alabama’s workforce superhighway

Alabama’s workforce programs have undergone several changes in the past couple years and to say that this has caused some confusion would be a huge understatement!

I liken it to the 1956 Federal-Aid Highway Act which created the beginnings of the Interstate system that focused on building a system of connected roads that would funnel traffic from smaller roads into safer, more efficient “Super Highways.”

When we look at workforce development in Alabama over the last 50 years, we’ve been a mishmash of programs or smaller roads all leading to the same goal, but having to travel those roads on a wildly divergent path.

In a few words, I’d like to clear up the confusion and untie the knot related to the programs housed within the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Commerce has two divisions: Business Development and Workforce Development. In the workforce division, there are five areas of responsibility: AIDT, WIOA, AWC, RWCs and AOA.

AIDT is Alabama’s premier workforce training incentive. We offer job-specific training to new and expanding industries in Alabama and expand job opportunities of its citizens. AIDT does this at no cost to the company or the citizen.

In addition, through the use of our Centers of Excellence, AIDT provides “upskilling” for existing companies in Alabama through in-depth training in robotics and automation at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park, Maritime and shipbuilding training at the Maritime Training Center.

The WIOA or Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act is a federal program used to help socially and economically disadvantaged populations and dislocated workers. WIOA funds the One-Stop Career Centers (managed by DOL) and also provides Rapid Response teams to affected plants that are closing.

Their goal is to keep as many workers working and retrain, through financial assistance and scholarships, those workers that need new skills to remain viable employees.

The AWC or Alabama Workforce Council is an advisory council whose main mission is to facilitate the strategic workforce agenda across Alabama to ensure that the goals are achieved. The AWC, made up of business and industry leaders, routinely advise and promote legislative matters to continually improve the workforce system in Alabama.

The RWCs or Regional Workforce Councils (7) focus their attention on a more local level. Each council is made up of business and local leaders from their respective counties and are directed to help identify issues in the workforce and plan strategically for how to overcome any obstacles.

Then there is the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship or AOA, originally created by legislation in 2016 as Apprenticeship Alabama. New legislation in 2019 created a state apprenticeship agency that will now serve as the central hub for certifying and managing apprenticeships here in Alabama.

AOA will now be able to certify not only Registered Apprenticeship Programs but the new Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPS). The new IRAPs are for apprenticeships in more non-traditional business sectors such as tech companies or healthcare.

We have taken these five feeder roads and merged them into our “Workforce Superhighway” that ultimately leads the state to the goal of Success Plus, Governor Kay Ivey’s plan to have more than 500,000 credentialed workers in Alabama by 2025.

This new crop of workers and those who are looking for a new direction should be able to effortlessly travel the new “Workforce Super Highway” with easy access and exits through the state’s new portal known as AlabamaWorks! Please see www.alabamaworks.com when you are ready.

Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of AIDT

10 mins ago

Books-A-Million, Children’s of Alabama honor NICU for fifth annual Superhero Month

Books-A-Million and Children’s of Alabama are once again coming together to show that not every hero wears a cape.

Through the fifth-annual Superhero Month in October, the partnership this year will honor the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with “The Power of Children’s” initiative.

This endeavor aims to bring encouragement to and foster further bravery in the hospital’s kids and families.

“It’s important to recognize Children’s of Alabama and all of its departments and services that impact the lives of our youngest community members,” Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer at Books-A-Million, said in a statement.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the real superheroes in our daily lives – the resilient patients, families and their doctors. This month’s activities are dedicated to heroic patients who are battling illnesses and injuries and the people who love them,” he emphasized.

277
277

To launch the festivities, Books-A-Million hosted a breakfast for patients and families to witness superheroes rappel down the side of the hospital — which is always a special sight to behold.

You can view more photos of superheroes visiting with the real heroes at Children’s here and here.

Books-A-Million also presented two book carts that include adult coloring books to be used by parents when their children are in care. Kids can participate in the Capes, Crowns and Courage Carnival this month and will have the opportunity to wear capes and masks while enjoying activities, crafts and giveaways.

Patients and families can also soar into October with Superhero Movie Days every week, followed by a Superhero Teddy Bear Clinic. Additional activities include Let Your Powers Shine glow party and the Superhero LEGO Party for patients.

The NICU will shine with recognition as the entire hospital will be lit in superhero blue throughout October.

“We are incredibly grateful for Books-A-Million and their continued support of Children’s of Alabama through Superhero Month,” commented Emily Hornak, director of cause marketing and corporate partnerships at Children’s of Alabama. “Superhero Month allows us to celebrate and honor our strong patients, hardworking staff and supportive families. We’re thankful to be in a position where we can highlight the real-life super heroes who heal at our hospital.”

For more information on the Power of Children’s campaign or to donate, click here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
40 mins ago

Alabama Democrats should stop with the quotas and just have elections

Much like the Democratic Party as a whole, the Alabama Democratic Party is a dumpster fire.

After months of uncertainty, Alabama Democrats finally had a meeting to discuss passing bylaws that the national party has said must be changed in order for the state to have representation at the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

The main issue appears to be how exactly what the demographic makeup of the Alabama Democratic Party should be.

520
520

The DNC wants the Alabama Democratic Party to become more “diverse”.

But what does diverse mean?

For most in America, diversity means a mix of races, genders and other things that make us different. Ideally, the diversity of groups will be determined by the coalition of people willfully assembling together to make a group with simial goals and ambitions.

Democrats hate that idea. They insist diversity be forced and manufactured. They also want to be able to set the rules of what “diversity” is.

The bylaws in place currently have a Minority Caucus, which is used to ensure African-American representation on the State Executive Committee.

The national party argued this wasn’t enough because it did not force the party to include other minority groups to be represented.

At Saturday’s meeting, the newly adopted bylaws to ensure “diversity” for Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, young people, LGBTQ individuals and those with disabilities will on the State Executive Committee.

As a result, the African-American wing of the Alabama Democratic Party is afraid that their influence will wane.

They may be correct because the previous rules were so tilted in their favor that any change will hurt them.

But how ridiculous is it that we are even having these discussions?

Let me propose an idea for the state Democrats and for all of politics in general: Hold your elections and let the chips fall where they may.

If black voters hold a majority, so be it.

If black voters hold all the seats, so be it.

If there is a mix of Blacks, Whites, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, young people, LGBTQs and individuals with disabilities, so be it.

If basic white girls with pumpkin spice lattes rule the day, so be it.

If a coalition of transgender asexuals who identify as bullmastiffs with Cambodian heritage is able to win enough seats to control the Alabama Democratic Party, so be it.

Could they do a worse job?

This idea that we need to somehow manufacture and force diversity is contrary to the purpose of electing representatives.

This isn’t about electing representatives. It is about two sides arguing who gets to determine what diversity is, and it should not be taken seriously.

The media and their Democrats have made quotas and forced diversity their top issues. It’s why reparations, made-up gender pay gaps, open borders and fake Native Americans are so important to the message of the national Democrats and so detrimental to state parties in red and purple states.

It has cost Alabama Democrats dearly. The Alabama Republican Party has had a fair number of scandals and failures in the last few years and all the Democrats have gained from that is a caretaker junior senator named Doug Jones, who is all but guaranteed to lose in 2020.

Why? Because real human beings do not really care about this stuff and the Alabama Democratic Party will continue to be an absolute joke if they keep this up.

Most Americans don’t go to the polls wanting black or white leadership, brown or yellow leadership, gay or straight leadership. They just want competent leadership and Alabama Democrats have failed on that count spectacularly.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
2 hours ago

ALGOP chair calls on Doug Jones to represent his constituents on impeachment — ‘Alabamians love President Trump’

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan on Tuesday hosted a press conference with the Republican National Committee (RNC) to mark the start of qualifying for the state’s 2020 Republican primary, calling on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to side with his constituents on the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In her remarks, Lathan slammed Democrats for their actions, saying the impeachment efforts are “a despicable display reminiscent of a third-world political coup – not at all what the founding fathers envisioned for our great nation, as the ballot box is the decision maker.”

Trump won over 62% of Alabama’s vote in the 2016 general election.

With this level of support in mind for the president, Lathan wants to know where Jones stands on impeachment, considering his history of opposing Trump on major pieces of legislation and confirmations. This includes Jones voting against Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and in favor of late-term abortions.

346
346

“Time and again, Senator Jones has sided with the radical Democrats in his party, whether it’s obstructing President Trump’s policies or voting against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation,” Lathan outlined.

“He is a member of the party that had a floor fight over removing the word ‘God’ from their platform,” she continued. “He embraces the party that just two months ago passed a resolution championing ‘religiously unaffiliated’ voters. He knee jerk reacted to the Brett Kavanaugh debacle and voted NO when the majority of Alabamians wanted him to cast a YES vote. He voted NO on the wall funding. Alabamians wanted a YES vote. He voted NO on ending taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood. Our state wanted a YES vote. Senator Jones’ is not voting for the majority of Alabamians, and they will not forget his deafness to their wishes next year.”

Lathan emphasized, “Alabamians love President Trump and they love a fighter! In fact, the Yellowhammer State’s support for the President is tops in the nation again and again, and for good reasons.”

The ALGOP chair encouraged Alabamians to ask Jones to unambiguously state where he stands on the “impeachment charade.”

“We are all watching and will hold him accountable if he joins his party trying to upend our constitution. Losing an election is not a reason for impeachment – a ballot box is the place to make these decisions, not in a kangaroo court of hysterics and anger,” Lathan advised.

She asked whether “Senator Jones [is] with Alabamians… or on another exhausting and wasteful chapter looking to destroying our president.”

“He certainly wasn’t with [Alabamians on] Justice Kavanaugh. Or will he stay with his group – the Squad, the Mob and his teammates of Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden? These are the folks he embraces along with their left of left platform policies… and in one of the reddest states in the nation, their platform is not Alabama,” Lathan stressed.

You can watch Lathan’s full remarks here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Samford football player changes last name to honor stepfather — ‘He’s always been my dad to me’

There’s just one thing I ask of you before you read — and watch — this post: grab some tissues.

I’m honored to bring you the story of Samford offensive lineman George Musto, whose loving gesture has made my week.

The big Samford football lineman grew up in Miami as George Grimwade.

213
213

In second grade, George’s mom, Michelle, was remarried to a man named Michael Musto. Since then, George’s mom and stepfather were there for George every step of the way as he grew into a fine young man.

Just days ago, George made a decision that would bring Michael and Michelle to tears, as he legally changed his name to George Musto.

The reason?

George said that Michael has no other sons or family to carry on the Musto name, which he wants to live on. George also wanted to honor the man who raised him.

The Samford lineman not only made the name change official, but he now proudly wears the name Musto on the back of his football jersey.

And the emotional part of the story?

George surprised Michael and Michelle with the news at Family Weekend on the Samford campus this past weekend.

Watch:

Kudos to Samford’s Christian Demuth for producing such an impactful piece, and my best to the Musto family. You have quite a son!

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Show less
5 hours ago

Is your business prepared for a cyber attack?

Every business or organization, no matter the size or focus, is at risk of a cyber attack.
Did you know:

-43% of all cyber attacks are aimed at small businesses (Source: Small Business Trends)
-91% of attacks are started with a phishing email (Source: Verizon)
-38% of malicious attachments are masked as one of Microsoft Office file types. (Source: Cisco)
-65% of companies have over 500 employees that have never changed their password. (Source: Varonis)
-14 seconds is how often a business falls victim to ransomware. (Source: Cybersecurity Ventures)
-95% of data breaches are attributed to human error. (Source: Cybint Solutions)

The bottom line: Those with malicious intent are out to access, steal, alter, disable or destroy what does not rightfully belong to them. Let the experts at Gray Analytics help.

278
278

Each day during National Cyber Security Awareness Month, Gray Analytics will be posting new information to better arm you against potential threats.  Videos, giveaways and more can be found online Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn as well as daily blog posts.

Mike Manley, president of Gray Analytics explains why taking cybersecurity seriously is vital to all businesses.

“We live in an interconnected, digital information age where every individual and organization has the potential to be exposed to adverse events related to electronically stored information. Information such as personally identifiable information, (PII) personal health information, (PHI) personal or corporate financial information, military secrets, intellectual property, private/confidential organizational information, or social media are all susceptible to cyberattacks.”

“Cybersecurity is simply the practice of protecting all this information from these cyberattacks. There are a host of adversaries who desire to gain access to and use this information for harm or militaristic, economic, or personal gain. These adversaries include nation-states, cybercriminals, and political activists (hacktivist). Every individual and organization should be aware of and use the best human and technical behaviors and practices available to protect this information.”

“At Gray Analytics, we believe that cybersecurity is a required practice in defending individuals, organizations, and our country against these adversaries, both domestic and foreign. The best technical defenses cannot work without better human awareness and behavior, and National Cyber Awareness Month is a great way to continue to raise this awareness.”

Based in Huntsville, AL Gray Analytics has over a decade of both enterprise cybersecurity and supply chain cybersecurity support and has been recognized as experts for their service to U.S. Government and private enterprise clients.

Show less