Episode 34: Does Arkansas wants Gus back? 8 mins ago / Podcasts
Alabama A&M honored by Brooks in U.S. House floor speech 38 mins ago / News
Aerospace industry a big economic driver in Alabama 1 hour ago / Guest Opinion
Alexander Shunnarah attorneys win $18 million verdict for U.S. Army veteran 2 hours ago / News
ESPN’s Heather Dinich: ‘Don’t forget about Auburn’ in the college football playoff race 3 hours ago / Sports
Bitter cold sets record low temperatures in Alabama 4 hours ago / News
Poarch Band of Creek Indians propose compact that could pay billions to State of Alabama 4 hours ago / News
Rep. Palmer on Trump in Tuscaloosa: ‘I went to a football game and a Trump rally broke out’ 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment ‘begins’, Trump willing to make a deal on DACA, Siegelman sees a Senate rematch and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne introduces legislation allowing all veterans local healthcare options instead of VA care 9 hours ago / News
Republican Charlotte Meadows wins Alabama HD-74 race 10 hours ago / Politics
Playoff committee ranks Alabama No. 5, Auburn No. 12 – Five takeaways 19 hours ago / Sports
Dale Jackson: You’re the real MVP, Jeff Sessions 23 hours ago / Opinion
Jessica Taylor endorsed by GOP State Rep. Will Dismukes in AL-02 race 23 hours ago / News
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt names Kerry Knott chief of staff 1 day ago / Politics
Schumer deputy fundraising for Doug Jones 1 day ago / News
BCA names Kellie Hope director of regional affairs for South Alabama 1 day ago / News
Steven Reed sworn in as mayor of Montgomery 1 day ago / News
Small business remains ‘upbeat’ about economy; Workforce needs remain a priority 1 day ago / News
10 fun family Thanksgiving tradition ideas 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Despite a national insurance company offering a maximum settlement of only $12,500, attorneys for Birmingham-based Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C. in recent days delivered a massive verdict for one of the country’s heroes.

Last Thursday — just in time for Veterans Day, a Jefferson County Circuit Court jury returned a unanimous verdict awarding $18,000,000 in damages to U.S. Army and Afghanistan combat veteran, Zachary Lucas, who suffered a catastrophic brain injury when he was struck on I-22 by a van driven by Michael Cannon.

Cannon was insured by Progressive Insurance Company, who apparently tried to play hardball with the critically injured veteran.

The case was tried for four days by Brandon Bishop and Andrew Moak of Alexander Shunnarah’s firm.

In a statement, Shunnarah praised the work of his team and emphasized that the Seventh Amendment makes this type of justice possible.

“We are extremely proud of our stellar legal team that worked to obtain the recent verdict on behalf of our client, Zachary Lucas. At Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, we will fight to bring our clients the justice deserved,” Shunnarah said.

“The 7th Amendment provides the right of trial by jury and we are proud to execute this right on behalf of our deserving clients,” he added.

According to a release from the law firm, Lucas’ motorcycle ran out of gas on I-22 at approximately 10:00 p.m. on November 16, 2015. At that point, he pulled the vehicle to the shoulder of the highway and was subsequently struck by Cannon’s vehicle while on foot.

The exact location of the crash became the main issue in the case.

Lucas’ attorneys argued that Cannon struck him while inspecting the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road, with the verdict implying that the attorneys were successful when they attempted to introduce expert testimony and physical evidence to the jury that proved that the impact occurred on the shoulder.

Lucas’ injuries were serious and life-threatening. Although he wore a helmet at the time of the crash, Lucas reportedly suffered a fractured skull and brain hemorrhages that left him with serious, permanent physical and mental deficits. With several members of his family on hand in the courtroom gallery, he apparently offered dramatic and compelling testimony to the jury about his injuries and their effect on his life.

Moak commented, “Nobody deserved this verdict more than Zac Lucas, whose injuries are as devastating to him and to his family as anything we have ever seen. Zac will hopefully now be able to finally get the help that he badly needs.”

The jury deliberated for approximately one hour and 15 minutes before unanimously returning the verdict, finding that Cannon was responsible for Lucas’ medical bills, his permanent injuries and the physical pain and suffering and mental anguish that were consequences of his injuries.

Bishop outlined that going to trial was not the first option in this case.

“We gave Progressive Insurance Company a full opportunity to settle Zac’s case before we filed a lawsuit against its insured, Michael Cannon,” he stated. “Instead, Progressive chose to offer Zac $12,500.00 and sent the message that if he did not accept it, the insurance company would take the case to trial. Clearly, the jury agreed with Zac and we are glad that they did.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

During this week’s episode, DrunkAubie discusses Arkansas firing Chad Morris and the never-ending rumors of Gus going back to Arkansas. The guys also react to the LSU-Alabama game, predict UGA/Auburn and hate on Georgia. Shout out to Bo Jackson.

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) took to the floor of the United States House of Representatives to honor Alabama A&M University on Wednesday.

Brooks sought to mark the occasion of Alabama A&M’s accreditation 50 years ago. As part of his speech, Brooks also walked listeners through the institution’s storied history and tradition.

Watch:

The full text of Brooks’ speech as follows:

Mister Speaker, I rise today to recognize the 50th anniversary of Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University.

The school was originally established not long after the Civil War in 1873 by the legislature of the State of Alabama. Through the tireless efforts of the first principal and president, William Hooper Council, the Huntsville Normal School opened on May 1, 1875 with an appropriation of $1,000 per year. It had 61 students and two instructors.

In 1885, because of its success with industrial education, the Alabama Legislature changed its name to the “State Normal and Industrial School in Huntsville.”

In 1891, the name was again changed to “The State Agricultural and Industrial Institute for Negroes,” and a new location was provided at Normal, Alabama.

In 1969, the school became a fully accredited member of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and its name was changed to “Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University,” the name that it has today.

In the 50 years since its university designation and establishment of the foundation, Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University has grown to encompass widely respected programs in engineering, computer science, business, food sciences, agricultural and animal sciences, and education as well as PhD programs in plant and soil science, food science, physics, and reading.

Today, Alabama A&M University is comprised of over 70 buildings on more than 1,000 acres, is home to more than 6,000 students, is a designated “Gold Military Friendly” institution, and serves as a regional, state, national, and international resource while maintaining its mission of educating the underserved and uplifting the people of Alabama, the nation, and the world through its excellence in education.

On a more personal note, my mother, Betty Brooks, is a proud graduate of Alabama A&M University, having received her masters degree there. I thank Alabama A&M for helping her to successfully serve for a quarter of a century as a Lee High School government and economics teacher.

In sum, I am and all of the State of Alabama is proud of Alabama A&M University’s accomplishments and wish Alabama A&M a happy 50th Anniversary as a fully accredited university.

Go Bulldogs!

May your future success in helping prepare, train, and educate our youth be as great and productive as your past.

Mister Speaker, I yield back.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

This past month, business leaders from around the state gathered in Birmingham at the Alabama Economic Growth Summit to discuss how our state can continue to grow jobs and build our economy to be competitive across the country. The aerospace industry was among the leading topics of discussion at this summit because it is a key job creator and economic engine in our state.

The aerospace and defense industries support over 60,000 jobs in Alabama. Alabama ranks in the top five states in the U.S. with the highest number of aerospace engineers. But this didn’t happen overnight. Our state has a long and rich history in this industry. NASA’s Saturn V rocket and the technological advances that helped put Americans on the Moon were created in Huntsville-Madison County. Here in the Rocket City, we are proud to continue our efforts to be a leader in the development of new aerospace technologies. And once again, it’s going to be Alabama’s workforce that helps secure America’s dominance in space.

This is especially true today as we usher in a new age of aerospace technology. In part due to the substantial investment by private aerospace companies, including many that call Alabama home. Take a company like Blue Origin for example. Earlier this year, they broke ground on an engine production facility in Huntsville to manufacture their American-made BE-4 rocket engine.

This is great news for our job market and economy. In meetings with Blue Origin, the company told me this new engine facility will add more than 300 jobs in our region and another 50 jobs at its test stand facility at NASA’s Marshall Spaceflight Center. In addition to these jobs, we will see even more benefits to our state’s economy because of private investment by Blue Origin. To date, Blue Origin has worked with more than twenty in-state companies.

It’s also great news for the national security of our country. While we continue to make great strides in American aerospace development, including the work done right here in Huntsville-Madison County, other countries are also making great strides in the industry and threatening America’s dominance in space. Earlier this year, China became the first country to land on the far side of the moon and we continue to rely on Russia to send American astronauts to space because we no longer have the capability. Thankfully, Alabama company Blue Origin is investing heavily in the development of an American-made engine to replace the Russian RD-180 and working hand-in-hand with the U.S. Air Force to ensure America remains competitive – all while creating jobs and economic growth right here in Alabama.

Alabama is also fortunate to have the great aerospace and missile defense champion Senator Richard Shelby in Congress. Senator Shelby has long supported the United States’ space industry and advocated for the development of new, American-made technology to compete against our adversaries – and he fights to bring those jobs to Alabama.

Through this industry, we’ve created thousands of jobs and stimulated economic growth across other industries as well. If we want to continue this pattern for another 100 years, we must do everything possible to strengthen this valuable industry and support U.S. space exploration and national security. I’m proud to be from a state that’s been a leader in space exploration for over 100 years during which time Madison County has advanced to become known as the propulsion capital of the world.

The finest hours for Alabama are still ahead. The time is now. Together, we must seize the moment.

Dale W. Strong is the Chairman of the Madison County Commission in Madison County, AL 

Auburn came in at No. 12 when the college football committee announced its latest round of rankings on Tuesday evening.

There was plenty of discussion in the ESPN studio about the Tigers’ impact on the rankings with upcoming games against Georgia and Alabama. Show host and University of Alabama alum Rece Davis went so far as to declare, “Auburn is the most important non-contender in all of college football.”

One of Davis’ colleagues at ESPN has since pushed back against the notion that Auburn should be labeled a “non-contender.”

ESPN playoff committee expert Heather Dinich believes Auburn should not be counted out of the playoff hunt, yet.

Dinich took her argument to Twitter Wednesday morning.

Dinich makes a compelling case based on three potentially significant data points. There is no arguing the resume of any team with two top-5 wins. Meanwhile, the Tigers’ win over Oregon in Dallas looks better each week. And, with a committee that seems to apply a little more eye test than its previous versions, having an elite defensive unit would add to its case for inclusion.

ESPN’s playoff predictor gives Auburn a 5% chance to make the playoff. FiveThirtyEight takes a dimmer view of the Tigers’ situation, placing a 2% chance on making the final four team cut.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

The National Weather Service says a cold snap has set new records in the Deep South.

The overnight temperature dropped to 18 degrees (-8 Celsius) in Birmingham, Alabama, early Wednesday, breaking the previous low record of 22 degrees (-6 Celsius) set in 1911.

The weather service says more than 100 other sites in Alabama also reached historic lows, including Hamilton and Florence at 13 degrees (-11 Celsius).

The weather service says Greenville, Mississippi, dropped to 17 degrees (-8 Celsius), breaking a record of 23 degrees (-5 Celsius) set 108 years ago.

The temperature dropped below freezing as far south as the Gulf Coast.

The weather service says that resulted in “sea smoke” in some places, or low clouds that formed over coastal waters as chilly air moved over warmer water.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

