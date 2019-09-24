Alabama Association for Justice kicks off 230-year anniversary celebration of the Seventh Amendment

It was 230 years ago this month that Congress proposed the Seventh Amendment to the United States Constitution to the states, and one of Alabama’s largest legal organizations kicked off its celebration of the anniversary with an event in Birmingham.

The Alabama Association for Justice (ALAJ) held the first of several events it has billed as its Courthouse Appreciation Tour yesterday at the Jefferson County Courthouse. A packed room of judges, courthouse staff and lawyers gathered together for the first of 12 events highlighting the history and role of the Seventh Amendment in the country’s civil justice system.



Josh Hayes, president of ALAJ, expressed his organization’s gratitude for the public servants working throughout Alabama’s judicial system.

“Today, we celebrate the Seventh Amendment and the judges, clerks, officers, judicial assistants and courthouse personnel who work tirelessly each day to make sure the right to trial by jury is protected,” he remarked. “ALAJ honors these dedicated civil servants and the job they do on behalf of all Alabamians.”

The Seventh Amendment reads as follows:

In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.

The amendment was proposed to the states on September 28, 1789, and ratified on December 15, 1791.

Trial by jury was seen as one area of agreement between Federalists and Anti-Federalists.

Bill of Rights author and noted Federalist James Madison wrote, “Trial by jury is essential to secure the liberty of the people as any one of the pre-existent rights of nature.” While Anti-Federalist Patrick Henry wrote, “Trial by jury is the best appendage of freedom. I hope that we shall never be induced to part with that excellent mode of trial.”

The ALAJ outlines its mission as preserving and protecting “the constitutional right to a trial by jury guaranteed by the Seventh Amendment to the United States Constitution by ensuring that every person or business harmed or injured by the misconduct or negligence of others can hold wrongdoers accountable in the one room where everyone is equal – the courtroom.”

Its next planned Courthouse Appreciation events are September 24 in Cullman and Madison Counties and September 25 in Lauderdale County.

