ESPN’s Heather Dinich: ‘Don’t forget about Auburn’ in the college football playoff race

Auburn came in at No. 12 when the college football committee announced its latest round of rankings on Tuesday evening.

There was plenty of discussion in the ESPN studio about the Tigers’ impact on the rankings with upcoming games against Georgia and Alabama. Show host and University of Alabama alum Rece Davis went so far as to declare, “Auburn is the most important non-contender in all of college football.”

One of Davis’ colleagues at ESPN has since pushed back against the notion that Auburn should be labeled a “non-contender.”



ESPN playoff committee expert Heather Dinich believes Auburn should not be counted out of the playoff hunt, yet.

Dinich took her argument to Twitter Wednesday morning.

Don’t forget about Auburn. The Tigers now have a chance to get two top-FIVE wins in the eyes of the committee, vs. Georgia and Bama. And they could have a win over the Pac-12 champs. Hmmm … — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 13, 2019

Dinich makes a compelling case based on three potentially significant data points. There is no arguing the resume of any team with two top-5 wins. Meanwhile, the Tigers’ win over Oregon in Dallas looks better each week. And, with a committee that seems to apply a little more eye test than its previous versions, having an elite defensive unit would add to its case for inclusion.

ESPN’s playoff predictor gives Auburn a 5% chance to make the playoff. FiveThirtyEight takes a dimmer view of the Tigers’ situation, placing a 2% chance on making the final four team cut.

