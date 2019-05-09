Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Video contest will award funding to nonprofits making a difference in Alabama 17 mins ago / News
Alabama House committee wants lottery bill to give education part of the revenue 41 mins ago / News
Alabama lawmaker wants to end non-medical exemptions for mandatory vaccinations 54 mins ago / Analysis
Marsh on need for his historic education proposal: ‘Our state school board is completely dysfunctional’ 3 hours ago / News
Ainsworth comes out swinging after Senate delays pro-life vote – ‘Abortion is murder’ 3 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate delays vote on abortion ban after commotion on the floor 4 hours ago / News
Why you should never eat lunch alone 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama State Senate approves medical marijuana bill 5 hours ago / News
Immigrant named Alabama teacher of the year 6 hours ago / News
Ivey on proposed school board overhaul: ‘Strongly urge’ support of this ‘bold change’ 7 hours ago / News
HANGOUT: How Alabamians built the world’s most extraordinary music festival 7 hours ago / Sponsored
Watch live: Alabama Senate debates abortion ban meant to challenge Roe v. Wade 8 hours ago / News
Byrne, Sims slam Intel Cmte. for ‘harassment’ of Donald Trump, Jr. — ‘It’s time to move on’ 8 hours ago / Politics
Introducing Birthday Stories from Facebook — including free doughnuts 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
7 Things: Rape and incest exemptions added to Alabama’s abortion bill, Democrats hold questionable contempt vote, House Democrats insist on protection for illegal gambling for a lottery vote and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Siegelman: Trump ‘had reason’ to question political motives of DoJ investigators 10 hours ago / News
Reports: Jeff Sessions not ruling out 2020 Senate bid 11 hours ago / News
Mike Rogers responds to backlash for Facebook post condemning Ilhan Omar: ‘Anybody that doesn’t like it — I don’t care’ 12 hours ago / News
Marsh, Ivey to propose historic overhaul of state school board 21 hours ago / News
Alabama House passes fantasy sports bill 22 hours ago / News
6 hours ago

Immigrant named Alabama teacher of the year

A native of Guatemala who mainly teaches Spanish-speaking students has been named Alabama’s teacher of the year.

News outlets report that Ana Carolina Behel of Weeden Elementary School in Florence was honored Wednesday night in Montgomery.She calls the honor a “humbling experience.”

Behel was raised in Guatemala and speaks fluent Spanish, and she is the first person in her immediate family to graduate from college.

She has degrees from the University of North Alabama and the University of Alabama.

Behel says most of her students speak Spanish at home, and she teaches them English so they can connect with the community.

She now becomes Alabama’s nominee for national teacher of the year.

She will spend the year speaking for the state’s education department and doing workshops for fellow educators.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer New

17 mins ago

Video contest will award funding to nonprofits making a difference in Alabama

Wind Creek Hospitality (WCH) is planning to award funding to seven nonprofit organizations as part of its inaugural Partners in Progress Video Contest.

Nonprofits in Alabama and North Florida wishing to participate can visit the contest website to submit an entry form along with a short video explaining how their organization makes a difference in the community.

The deadline to enter is May 14. Beginning on May 16, all qualifying entry videos will be posted on the contest website for voting to begin.

183
Keep reading 183 WORDS

The seven nonprofits to receive the most votes by May 31 will win a share of $125,000 according to the list below:

• 1st place: $40,000
• 2nd place: $30,000
• 3rd place: $15,000
• 4th place – 7th place will each receive $10,000

WCH spokesperson Danielle Sanspree explained, “Wind Creek is fortunate to be able to give back in our communities and there are so many organizations doing great work. The idea behind this contest is to give nonprofits a platform to tell their stories to a larger audience and then to learn what non-profits people want us to support.”

Sanspree said she hopes people will jump behind the effort by making sure their favorite organizations enter the contest and then by encouraging friends and family to vote.

“Nonprofits provide resources that no one else can or will; they stand in the gaps every day. This is a way for us to let them know they aren’t standing alone,” she stated.

Those wanting to learn more can visit the Wind Creek Hospitality Facebook page and search for Partners in Progress Video Contest or visit the contest website at https://3bb86cf2.wishpondpages.com/partners-in-progress/

Show less
41 mins ago

Alabama House committee wants lottery bill to give education part of the revenue

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House Economic Development and Tourism Committee on Thursday morning held a public hearing on and adopted a substitute version of SB 220, State Sen. Greg Albritton’s (R-Atmore) constitutional amendment that would legalize a clean, paper-only lottery in the state of Alabama.

State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) is carrying the bill in the House. He presented a substitute during the committee meeting that would change the revenue distribution in the bill so that 75 percent of funds would flow to the state general fund, while 25 percent would go to the Education Trust Fund. The committee adopted the substitute unanimously.

The bill passed by the Senate did not allow for any revenue to benefit education.

243
Keep reading 243 WORDS

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has said that lottery money benefitting the general fund would protect the education fund.

The House committee is set to vote on the bill next week. If the committee approves the bill, it would then proceed to the House. The full House would also need to vote on adoption of the substitute, which seems likely to carry given that it is a compromise between ETF and general fund proponents, before voting on the bill itself. If the substituted version receives passage by the full House, the Senate would then be faced with the option to concur or non-concur. Non-concurrence would result in a conference committee.

Clouse’s substitute version also includes some “cleanup language,” as he called it. This includes removing the word “multisovereign” and replacing it with a term clarifying the intent of that language was simply to allow Alabama to participate in Powerball.

Clouse expressed confidence that the substitute does not affect the amount of pro-lottery votes in the Senate, which only passed the bill with the minimum threshold. That being said, Clouse did emphasize that the House vote is expected to be “very close.” He noted this will need to be a bipartisan effort if the House is going to get the necessary 60 percent threshold of votes.

Clouse also stressed the importance of keeping the legislation to a clean, paper-only lottery.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
54 mins ago

Alabama lawmaker wants to end non-medical exemptions for mandatory vaccinations

The measles “outbreak” is expected to continue to grow in the United States of America and Alabama already has its first case. Nationally, there are 764 cases in 23 states. While this state only has one, there are 293 cases under investigation.

The American public has already declared that they don’t like the exemptions that are used by some to avoid the vaccines. Recent polling shows 72 percent of Americans favor doing away with all exemptions except medical exemption. These numbers actually make for a small increase over polling in 2015 that showed 66 percent of Americans supported required vaccinations.

Freshman Alabama legislator State Representative Scott Stadthagen (R-Hartselle) has proposed a bill that would end the exemptions in the state.

During a radio interview with WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Stadthagen said he started researching the issue when his wife, a cancer survivor, returned to the classroom.

278
Keep reading 278 WORDS

“She works in the school system, so when we got done with her treatments, and her immune system is broken down, well she has to go back to work,” he explained.

In Alabama, there are currently 3,587 people using those exemptions — the most being in the 420 in Madison County.

Stadthagen made it clear that he knows people who are not religiously opposed to the vaccine are using the exemption, and cited churchgoers at his Baptist church.

He faults these people for putting those like his wife and the 321 students in Alabama who have medical exemptions for vaccines at risk. Stadthagen believes he has an obligation to take actions like this to protect the state, saying, “It’s the parent’s fault for taking advantage of this exemption. It’s a sad thing because there are some religions that don’t believe in medicine, but on the flip side when you have parents abusing that policy, this is where we’re at.​”

It is unknown if there are enough votes in the Alabama legislature to get this bill passed.

During the same radio show, State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) said he did not support ending the exemption for religious reasons but wanted to “tighten up” the process in which it is used.

The exemption debate has the potential to be contentious. It has medical, religious and parental issues involved, but it looks like Alabama could have this debate soon.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
3 hours ago

Marsh on need for his historic education proposal: ‘Our state school board is completely dysfunctional’

MONTGOMERY — Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) on Thursday introduced a proposal that would be a historic overhaul of the state school board.

The proposal was first reported on by Yellowhammer News on Wednesday.

“Over the past year I have met with every entity involved with public education in the state of Alabama. Our current system is broken,” Marsh said in a statement. “We need systemic changes to our education system and it starts at the top.”

Marsh filed SB 397 and SB 398 on Thursday. SB 397 is a constitutional amendment to replace the current elected State Board of Education with the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education, members of which will be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the State Senate. The legislation has 20 Senate cosponsors — all Republicans.

282
Keep reading 282 WORDS

“We started looking at the states who have the highest ranked education systems and all of them have an appointed school board,” Marsh explained.

He outlined, “Currently, one of the reasons that education is consistently the most pressing issue for most Alabamians is because our state school board is completely dysfunctional. We have had five State Superintendents in three years. Our teachers and students are the ones who suffer from this the most. If the voters approve this plan, we will have more input from our local leaders, educators, and superintendents.”

Governor Kay Ivey has come out in adamant support of the proposal. Marsh told reporters at the State House that State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), the powerful chair of the House Ways and Means Education Committee, will carry the legislation in that chamber.

“I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues in the Legislature as well as those with an interest in our education system to get this bill out for a vote of the people. I also want to thank Governor Ivey for her support. The taxpayers want more accountability, stability and improved schools across our state and this is the best way to achieve that goal,” Marsh said, calling SB 397 his “premier bill of this session.”

He also told reporters the proposal was “nothing personal” against any of the current elected state school board members.

As a constitutional amendment, SB 397 (if passed by the Alabama legislature) would need to be approved by the people of the state in a referendum. This would occur on the March 2020 primary election date.

Read more here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Ainsworth comes out swinging after Senate delays pro-life vote – ‘Abortion is murder’

MONTGOMERY — There is no questioning the strong pro-life credentials of Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL).

After antics from Democrats on Thursday led to the Alabama Senate delaying a vote on HB 314, the bill sponsored by State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) that is aimed at getting the U.S. Supreme Court to re-examine Roe v. Wade on the basis of personhood, Ainsworth released a statement reaffirming his ardent support for the legislation.

“It is important that we pass this statewide abortion ban legislation and begin a long overdue effort to directly challenge Roe v. Wade,” Ainsworth remarked.

“Abortion is murder,” he said. “Those three simple words sum up my position on an issue that many falsely claim is a complex one.”

158
Keep reading 158 WORDS

Ainsworth also outlined that the Trump presidency is making this effort possible.

“Now that President Donald Trump has supercharged the effort to remake the federal court system by appointing conservative jurists who will strictly interpret the Constitution, I feel confident that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe and finally correct its 46-year-old mistake,” he advised.

The lieutenant governor also pointed to how the Yellowhammer State has been taking major pro-life strides.

“By ratifying a constitutional amendment declaring Alabama a pro-life state, offering generous tax incentives to families who adopt, and pushing legislation that gives a voice to the voiceless, I am proud that Alabamians are leading the nation in protecting unborn life,” Ainsworth concluded.

State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) is carrying the bill in the Senate, and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) has gone on record with his important backing of HB 314.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less