Alabama space prowess will be on display in scheduled Friday launch

Alabama is playing a leading role in the quest to take American astronauts back to space for the first time since 2011.

The launch of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner on an unmanned Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station is currently scheduled for Friday at 6:36 a.m. local time from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex-41.

The Starliner will be launched atop an Atlas V rocket, built at United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) world-class Decatur complex.

As previously reported by Yellowhammer News, this is not the only Yellowhammer State connection to the Starliner.

According to the company, Boeing’s design center in Huntsville provided all of the structural design for the Starliner capsule. Additionally, Boeing’s Phantom Works division, which has an operation in Huntsville, provided the power systems for the capsule.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is the only American-built capsule certified to land on land through a unique system of airbags and parachutes – allowing the capsule to be reusable up to 10 times.

The ULA Atlas V rocket involved is comprised of a booster stage and dual-engine Centaur upper stage, as well as a pair of solid rocket boosters. Modified specifically for the Starliner spacecraft, the Atlas V Starliner configuration does not include a payload fairing. Instead, ULA outlined that the Starliner’s own protective surfaces take the place of the fairing to protect the uncrewed spacecraft during ascent. The Atlas V configuration for this mission is powered by dual Aerojet Rocketdyne RL10A-4-2 engines, each producing 22,600 lbs. of thrust. The Centaur also includes an emergency detection system that monitors the health of the powerful rocket throughout flight.

This is the inaugural flight of this Atlas V configuration.

“We are bridging history as we prepare to launch astronauts again and the Orbital Flight Test is the first step in this process,” Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of government and commercial rograms, said in a statement. “We are excited to fly this mission-unique Atlas V in support of Boeing’s Starliner and NASA’s Commercial Crew program.”

This Orbital Flight Test will be the 81st overall launch of the Atlas V and will mark ULA’s 136th mission total. The Alabama rocket maker boasts a launch success record of 100% and has successfully delivered more than 130 satellites to orbit that provide Earth observation capabilities, enable global communications, strengthens the United States’ national security, unlock the mysteries of our solar system and support life-saving technology.

Upon a successful flight test on Friday, ULA’s Decatur-made rocket and Boeing’s Huntsville designed Starliner will be set for a historic mission: taking American astronauts back to space.

NASA previously relied on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft and rocket to bring its astronauts to the International Space Station and back to Earth since the end of the space shuttle program.

“This is critical to our future as a nation,” said Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana, per NASA. “We’ve got to get astronauts flying on U.S rockets from U.S. soil, and this is just a huge step forward.”

The unmanned Starliner spacecraft will be equipped with life support systems necessary for its eventual first crewed mission, as well as a test dummy named Rosie the Rocketeer (after Rosie the Riveter) outfitted with a number of sensors to monitor what an astronaut would experience during flight.

In keeping with the Christmas season, the Starliner will also deliver supplies to the astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station, including holiday presents, when it docks approximately 24-25 hours after launch.

Keep up-to-date with the scheduled Friday launch here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn