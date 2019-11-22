Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

45 mins ago

ULA’s Decatur-made Atlas V rocket set to launch Boeing’s Huntsville-designed Starliner

This week saw the unification of two marvels of American space ingenuity, both made possible by Alabamians.

Boeing celebrated its last major milestone ahead of next month’s unmanned Orbital Flight Test, which is currently targeted for December 17.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is the only American-built capsule certified to land on land through a unique system of airbags and parachutes – allowing the capsule to be reusable up to 10 times.

The spacecraft on Thursday was rolled out of the factory floor at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center and was then transported to a facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, where it was placed atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket that has been awaiting its arrival for the last couple of weeks.

While the Atlas V was built at ULA’s Decatur, Alabama, facility, the Starliner also has some serious Yellowhammer State roots.

According to the company, Boeing’s design center in Huntsville provided all of the structural design for the Starliner capsule. Additionally, Boeing’s Phantom Works division, which has an operation in Huntsville, provided the power systems for the capsule.

The Atlas V rocket involved is comprised of a booster stage and dual-engine Centaur upper stage, as well as a pair of solid rocket boosters.

The upcoming Orbital Flight Test will see the uncrewed capsule launch to the International Space Station.

Upon a successful flight test, ULA’s Alabama-made rocket and Boeing’s Huntsville designed Starliner will be set for a historic mission: taking American astronauts back to space for the first time since 2011.

“This is critical to our future as a nation,” said Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana, per NASA. “We’ve got to get astronauts flying on U.S rockets from U.S. soil, and this is just a huge step forward.”

You can follow along with the Starliner’s upcoming flight test, including a running countdown clock, here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

12 mins ago

Doug Jones asks voters ‘to get past labels’: ‘My agenda is not a socialist agenda — It is an Alabama agenda’

As the 100-day mark nears until Republicans go to the polls to select their preference on who will represent their party on the ticket in the 2020 U.S. Senate race in Alabama, Democrats already have their nominee with incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Earlier this month, the state’s qualifying deadline passed without Jones drawing a primary opponent on the ballot. Meanwhile, Republicans added a familiar name to the mix with former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who held the seat Jones occupies for 20 years.

During an interview with Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Jones did not have much to say about Sessions’ candidacy. However, he urged listeners to “get past labels,” adding that his agenda was not a “socialist agenda.”

“I think it’s going to be a very ugly and divisive primary [for the Republicans],” he said. “They’re already starting. You saw it the minute Jeff put his hat in the ring. We’re not going to worry about that just yet. We’re going to continue to do the things we’re doing. And again, I want people to get past labels and to look at my record, the full record. Don’t just listen to a soundbite on the radio, on TV or what they see on some website. What I want them to do is take a good look at where I am. What they’re going to find is with me, despite what you may hear from the other side – my agenda is not a socialist agenda. My agenda is not a leftist agenda. It is anything but that. It is an Alabama agenda. And I think people will recognize that if they actually look at my record that I’m very proud of.”

Jones also reacted to the apparent shake-up in leadership of the Alabama Democratic Party. Barring a successful court challenge from the previous leadership, the party will be led by State Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), to which Jones expressed his approval.

“I’m not only optimistic, I’m just really excited about it,” Jones added. “You know, the party has been stagnant for a long time. That’s why I’m having to get out as much as I am to get people to look at my record as a Democrat because the party has been so stagnant except in a few local races. I think Chris is going to bring some energy. We’ve got a lot of young people that are now getting engaged that are very, very excited.”

“As I said to you before, the goal here is to not take over the state,” he continued. “That’s just not going to happen. It’s not feasible. Quite frankly, I don’t want to go back to a one-party where the Democrats are in control than I particularly care that the Republicans are in control. What I think we need to see in this state of Alabama is a competitive system where people vie for folks’ votes, and they don’t take votes for granted in their districts. Vie for those votes, put forth those great programs, get that common ground – that’s going to be really good for the state. I’m very excited for the party, but more importantly, I’m excited for the state to have some opportunities that they really haven’t had for the 15 to 20 years.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

1 hour ago

Ainsworth continues leadership on Alabama small business issues

The Alabama Small Business Commission, a state panel led by Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) that recommends policies and legislation benefiting small businesses operating across the Yellowhammer State, will hold a public listening session in Guntersville on Monday, December 2.

The event will take place at the Guntersville Senior Center at 10:00 a.m., and members of the public are encouraged to attend and testify.

In a statement, Ainsworth said, “As a small business owner, I have firsthand experience in dealing with the obstacles that government bureaucracy, nonsensical tax policies, cumbersome employment laws, and other factors place in the path of job creators.”

“The Alabama Small Business Commission was created in order to remove those obstacles and provide small business owners with the tools they need to prosper, grow, and hire new workers,” he continued. “I encourage any small business owner with concerns or ideas to attend this listening session and share their thoughts with the commission.”

This continues Ainsworth’s forward-thinking leadership on small business issues, including workforce development.

State Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville), speaking at a recent Yellowhammer News Shapers event, outlined some of the impressive work the Alabama Small Business Commission is accomplishing.

RELATED: Small business remains ‘upbeat’ about economy; Workforce needs remain a priority

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

12 hours ago

Hoyt Hutchinson: ‘I don’t deserve’ a medal — ‘The real heroes’ in the military, law enforcement do

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) last week said that Hoyt Hutchinson, the man who popped the “Baby Trump” balloon in Tuscaloosa the day of the Alabama-LSU game, deserves a “patriotism medal” for his action — after facing the legal ramifications for it.

However, in an interview with Yellowhammer News on Thursday, Hutchinson said that he is not deserving of a medal for popping the balloon. He added that it would be an honor to meet President Donald Trump, though, so he could voice his support of the president in person.

“To meet the president of the United States would be a dream come true,” Hutchinson emphasized. “I followed him ever since he decided to run for president (in 2015), and I never thought about changing my vote or anything. Donald Trump is my favorite president of all-time. It would be a dream come true to meet him.”

“But as far as receiving a medal, I don’t deserve to be recognized as a ‘hero.’ Nothing like that. I would hope that there would be several other Americans who would take the same stance that I did,” he continued. “The real heroes of this country are the men and women in law enforcement and armed forces. They’re underpaid, putting their lives on the line every day. This president sticks up for them, takes up for them. So, I’m glad I was able to take up for him and defend his honor. I can’t tell you how many cops I’ve had — and military service members — I’ve had contact me and tell me ‘thank you’ for it. And that’s what means the most.”

He added that his deep respect for the military partly comes from the year he attended Marion Military Institute.

“Looking back… I learned a lot about the military [at Marion] and gained a lot of special respect for the military,” he reflected.

Additionally, Hutchinson did underline that he was appreciative of Brooks’ remarks.

“I’m thankful for [what Brooks said]. I’m thankful that he’s behind me,” he commented.

Like Brooks said should happen in accordance with being a believer “in law & order,” Hutchinson also stressed that he embraces facing fair consequences for what he did.

“Ever since the beginning, I didn’t have a problem with dealing with the consequences — and I believe in law and order myself,” Hutchinson outlined. “But I also believe in taking a stand against the left’s evil socialism that they’re trying to push down our throats. So, yes, I will accept my consequences, and I’ll do it proudly knowing that I did what was right.”

He recently told WVUA 23 that if he could do it all over again, he still would have done “what was right,” just not quite “the same way.”

“You know, having a better understanding of the law and everything I’m going through now, I can’t say that I would do it the same way,” Hutchinson told WVUA. “But I would take action to get that thing out of here because this isn’t the place to do it.”

Speaking to Yellowhammer on Thursday, Hutchinson expressed that many on the left — including possibly in the legal system — are trying to punish him far more severely than what his action should dictate. All Hutchinson is asking for, he advised, is to be treated fairly, just as a normal first-time offender would be.

He currently stands charged with felony first degree criminal mischief.

Hutchinson said his defense attorney, Tuscaloosa’s Josh Swords — who played offensive line for the Crimson Tide from 1994-1998, has had “liberal lawyers tell him that [Hutchinson] deserves to go to jail.”

“Meanwhile, they’re up there making deals for drug dealers and rapists and everything else,” Hutchinson lamented. “I see what I did, you know, I do understand that consequences are coming with it… but I just want to be treated fairly. I hope to get it reduced to a lesser [charge]. I don’t want to be charged with a felony.”

He also built upon comments he made recently on “The Rick and Bubba Show,” when he said in reference to slashing the “Baby Trump” balloon, “[T]his is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”

Tuscaloosa is home to one of the state’s three currently active abortion clinics — West Alabama Women’s Center, which is the busiest of the three as far as the number of abortions performed annually.

Statistics have shown that of the 6,063 Alabama abortions in 2017, 3,148 of them occurred in Tuscaloosa. That year there were 3,148 abortions and 2,538 births in Tuscaloosa.

Hutchinson decried that the people calling for him to be jailed over popping a balloon not only fight against any and all consequences for murdering unborn children, but actually celebrate these abortions. He referred to this dichotomy of beliefs as “absolutely, 100%” hypocritical.

Hutchinson welcomes his day in court. Swords has filed for a preliminary hearing, which has been set for December 20 at 9:00 a.m. CT in Tuscaloosa County District Court.

Speaking to Yellowhammer, the defendant raved about his attorney, saying Swords volunteered to represent him immediately upon learning what had occurred. Hutchinson chose Swords over many other options, as he had attorneys calling him from all across the country wanting to take the case. Hutchinson explained that he has already been able to tell time and again that he made the right choice, as Swords has nimbly helped him navigate a complex legal and PR minefield.

“I couldn’t be represented any better,” Hutchinson concluded.

Swords, who is the City of Eutaw’s municipal judge as well as a prominent defense attorney, has also displayed a keen sense of humor in the initial stage of this case’s adjudication.

“Clearly, this case is in its infancy as it applies to our legal system, and I’m sure we will learn much more about this case…as it moves forward,” Swords told Alabama Media Group last week.

The case is currently being prosecuted by the office of Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb in District Judge Joanne Jannik’s courtroom.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Anniston, Eufaula airports get federal grants from Trump administration thanks to ‘robust economy,’ Shelby’s leadership

Anniston Regional Airport and Weedon Field in Eufaula are receiving significant grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In a release on Thursday, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) announced that Anniston Regional Airport is receiving $4,000,000 in FAA funding for the rehabilitation of a runway and Weedon Field in Eufaula is receiving $650,000 for the rehabilitation and expansion of the existing apron.

These FAA grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) as part of the agency’s efforts to support airport infrastructure improvements across America.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao stated, “The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers.”

Shelby, the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said, “I appreciate Secretary Chao and FAA’s work to ensure Alabama’s local airports are efficient and safe.”

The Fiscal Year 2018 omnibus appropriations bill, which was passed and signed into law last year thanks to Shelby’s leadership, provided FAA an additional $1 billion in discretionary grants for FY2018 – FY2020. These grants are part of the third round of funding of the initial appropriation.

On the Anniston grant specifically, Shelby remarked, “This significant FAA funding will support the growth and development taking place throughout Calhoun County. These improvements to the airport will benefit the people of Anniston and allow for continued economic success.”

“This FAA grant is exciting news for Eufaula and the surrounding region,” Shelby added of the Weedon Field grant. “The funding will improve the functionality and efficiency of Weedon Field. I am proud DOT recognized the need to invest in this local airport.”

RELATED: Shelby’s leadership paves way for authorization of Southwest Alabama Regional Airport

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

New research center set to keep Auburn at the forefront of poultry science

Auburn University’s Charles C. Miller Jr. Poultry Research and Education Center, under its final phase of construction until 2020, intends to make the Auburn Poultry Science program the nation’s preeminent in poultry education and research.

Graduates with poultry science degrees are trained in food safety and quality, product development, production methods and other aspects of the industry. They go on to work at America’s top food companies, public agencies and research centers.

“The new center will enhance Auburn’s teaching mission by providing hands-on experiences for students, increasing process control to meet current and future research needs and expanding Auburn’s extension mission through industry education courses,” said Bill Dozier, head of the Department of Poultry Science, in an Auburn news announcement.

Paul Patterson, dean of the College of Agriculture, stated, “Poultry Science, along with the National Poultry Technology Center, are building the nation’s leading poultry research and education facility, making Auburn an innovation hub for poultry researchers, industry leaders and students from across the country and throughout the world.

According to Patterson, Auburn is “an innovation hub for poultry researchers, industry leaders and students from across the country and throughout the world,” and the Miller Center, built on a 30-acre site in north Auburn, will help in advancing the university’s standing as a global leader in poultry.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

