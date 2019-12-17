UAB awarded grant for Atomic Force Microscope

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has granted the University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB) funds to purchase an atomic force microscope.
According to a press release from UAB, the grant, totaling $314,912, will provide the highly advanced microscope for research and education purposes.
“The microscope plays a vital role in student education in the fields of chemistry, materials science, biomedical science and biomedical engineering,” said Eugenia Kharlampieva, Ph.D., professor in the UAB College of Arts and Sciences.
She added, “Educational opportunities are available for undergraduates, graduate students, and postdoctoral fellows on the campus and expand via outreach to local middle and high school students.”
The National Science Foundation is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1950. Today, the NSF has an annual budget of $8.1 billion. Congress’ stated reasons for creating the NSF were “to promote the progress of science; to advance the national health, prosperity, and welfare; to secure the national defense.”
“A high-caliber research environment is also vital to the regional economy in central Alabama through raising community awareness toward biomedical and soft-materials technologies,” said Richard A. Dluhy, Ph.D., chair of the UAB Department of Chemistry.
UAB asserts that its departments of “Chemistry, Medicine and Biomedical Engineering will benefit from the new microscope.”
Special event celebrates Seventh Amendment in Tuscaloosa — ‘I express to jurors what a historic thing they are doing serving on a jury’
The Alabama Association for Justice (ALAJ), one of the state’s largest legal organizations, held the final gathering in its fall event series celebrating the drafting and ratification of the Seventh Amendment to the Constitution. Taking place in courthouses across the state, the events also honored those who work throughout Alabama’s legal system.
Josh Hayes, ALAJ president, noted the event coinciding with the 230th anniversary of the Bill of Rights being proposed to the states for ratification and the importance of the Seventh Amendment to his organization.
“There is a lot of talk in Alabama about the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, and there should be,” he noted. “But in that same document was the Seventh Amendment which guarantees Alabamians and Americans the right to a trial by jury. And that’s what we stand for as an organization. That’s what we fight for in Montgomery.”
He also sought to recognize the judges and courthouse personnel, in Tuscaloosa and across the state, working to ensure fairness in the legal system.
“We’re really here to offer thanks to the people who make the wheels of justice turn every day,” Hayes remarked.
State Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) spoke to those in attendance, calling it “a privilege” to be in the room with what he termed were “real legal heavyweights.”
A fellow member of Allen’s Tuscaloosa delegation in the state legislature, State Rep. Kyle South (R-Fayette), spoke to the quality of information provided by ALAJ during the legislative process. He mentioned that information is essential to making good policy decisions that affect their constituents and the legal system.
As part of the event, Hayes presented to Judge Brad Almond a resolution passed by the Alabama legislature commending the judiciary and its personnel for their work.
Almond, presiding judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit, spoke to the importance of the work performed by juries in Alabama. He mentioned that it is a duty of which he reminds them regularly.
“I express to jurors what a historic thing they are doing serving on a jury,” Almond said. “I want them to appreciate that, to know when they serve on juries and when they vote is when they are doing their duties as citizens. I tell them we can’t do our job without them.”
Proposed to the states in the fall of 1789, the Seventh Amendment reads as follows:
In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.
Hayes previously elaborated on its importance for the court system and the maintenance of our civil society.
“The right to trial by jury is part of who we are as Americans so we’re judged by people just like you and I — our peers,” he said. “Whether you represent a large corporation or whether you are an injured person on your own, in a jury room that is the one room where everybody is equal — the American courtroom.”
7 Things: Democrats make impeachment excuses, Doug Jones worried about impeachment, Alabama U.S. Representatives sound off on impeachment and more …
7. Opioid research facility to be established
The Harrison School of Pharmacy at Auburn University has announced that it will be opening a Center for Opioid Research, Education and Outreach in a further effort to fight the opioid epidemic.
The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that in Alabama there were 121 opioid prescriptions written for every 100 Alabamians, which is the highest rate in the country.
A new national poll by NPR/PBSNewsHour/Marist has been released that shows former Vice President Joe Biden is at 24%. Now, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced his endorsement of after meeting with Biden in Atlanta.
Weeks ago, Woodfin met with Biden and other black southern mayors, and Woodfin has said that he’s decided to endorse Biden because he “would view mayors as his partners in the campaign and he would view us as partners in the White House.” Woodfin sees Biden as the best candidate to beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
5. A hero needs help
After Ozark Police Department Officer Samuel Yoh was shot in the line of duty December 12, a GoFundMe page was set up to help pay the medical bills and other expenses, including helping his wife who is pregnant with their fourth child.
Officer Yoh is in critical condition at Southeast Health in Dothan after an incident where he witnessed a man carrying a rifle and when he exited his patrol car, the suspect opened fire and hit Yoh and his vehicle multiple times.
4. Byrne is taking shots at his opponents
During a GOP meeting in Marion County, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) took aim at his opponents in the U.S. Senate race, saying, “I’m not coming out of retirement because I’m bored and need something to do.”
He very specifically called out former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying that he failed “at being attorney general for the president of the United States” and then decided to come “back to Alabama” because he wanted to “get his old job back.” He also took a shot at former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, suggesting that he is only in the race because he wanted “to do something other than just sitting on [his] front porch down in the Florida panhandle.”
3. Roby and Byrne sound off on impeachment
In an editorial at Yellowhammer News, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) notes that the latest impeachment efforts by the media and their Democrats are nothing new; he says this all started with a fraudulent Russia investigation and ends by declaring, “Democrats will not let up working to remove President Trump from office, even after he is acquitted by the Senate.”
U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) hasn’t always been the biggest Trump fan, an issue that her opponents tried to use to defeat her in 2018, but she is making it clear here that she sees no reason for moving forward with this sham impeachment.
2. Doug Jones concerned about impeachment
While U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has said he has not made a decision on impeachment yet, he did express concerns to CBS 42 in Birmingham that the issue of impeachment inquiry is “is going to hurt the country.”
Jones continued to push the Democratic narrative that anyone who opposes impeachment has somehow violated their oath of office and he’s “concerned that people are already making up their mind,” that this process has become too partisan because Republicans won’t do what Democrats demand and then repeated Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) call for more witnesses than the U.S. House of Representatives called during their impeachment hearings.
1. The excuses are ready for impeachment failure
The media and their Democrats spent months telling us that impeachment was a political act while declaring they didn’t have to do anything they didn’t want to do. Now, as the doomed impeachment heads to the Senate, the Democrats are making inane demands, the media’s crocodile tears are flowing and people are not happy.
Schumer is utterly confused at this point. He appears to want only his witnesses to testify and has said that he wants the impeachment trial to focus “on the facts that the House presented, not on conspiracy theories that some established liar puts forward.” He also added that he’d be open to hearing from other witnesses “who might have strong evidence on the facts that the House presented.”
Aderholt: Shelby-negotiated NASA funding bill is a big win for Alabama
U.S. Senate and House appropriations leaders on Monday released two compromise spending packages that would fund the federal government through the rest of Fiscal Year 2020.
Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, led the negotiations for his chamber, while House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) spearheaded things for the lower chamber.
After the packages were released, Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04), himself a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, released a lengthy statement in regard to funding for NASA and its Space Launch System (SLS) program.
The SLS program is managed out of Marshall Space Flight Center for NASA, while Boeing’s Huntsville-based Space and Launch division manages the company’s SLS work. Boeing is the current lead contractor for the core stages of the SLS — the most powerful rocket in world history that is set to power the Artemis program, which will bring Americans back to the surface of the Moon and then on to Mars. The SLS is the only rocket that can send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.
In the Shelby-negotiated funding packages released Monday, NASA is funded at a total budget figure of $22.6 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion above FY 2019. According to SpaceNews.com, Shelby specifically got negotiators to adopt the Senate-passed funding level for SLS, which was higher than the level passed by the House. NASA’s total funding level in the compromise appropriations packages is over $300 million more than previously passed by the House.
Aderholt explained that the packages are full of good news for Alabama’s soaring aerospace industry.
“Today is a significant day for Marshall Space Flight Center’s continued leadership in our nation’s focus on space,” the North Alabama congressman stated.
He then outlined “four main ways that this bill is important:”
First, the funding bill that passed the House includes $2.586 billion for The Space Launch System. As the most powerful rocket ever made, the SLS will surpass even the Saturn V. We have worked hard to make the SLS, with its new upper stage, the rocket which will take us back to the moon and on into deep space. The great engineers and other leaders at Marshall Space Flight Center have made dramatic advances in manufacturing efficiency for the second rocket, including using both vertical and horizontal construction. I am confident that the work at Marshall on the SLS will be completed and stay on schedule. And that will allow plans for a production and launch tempo to deliver payloads that surpass what even the space shuttle could do.
Second, as part of the SLS funding, no less than $300 million is specified for the Exploration Upper Stage, EUS. In development since 2014, it is ready now to advance from design to production. This exciting next step is what secures American leadership in space. Compared to other available or soon to be available rockets, the SLS with an EUS, known as Block1B, will have the largest fairing in the world, and unequaled power to deliver payloads to the Moon and beyond. This means that very large items can be delivered already assembled inside the fairing. That greatly reduces the risk you face with multiple launches and trying to do assembly in space.
Third, back in August, it was announced that the Human Landing System would be managed at Marshall. Funding for 2020, is at $600 million, noted as “Advanced Cislunar and Surface Capabilities.” This funding allows NASA to make its planned schedule of awards and to continue its planning in order to land the first woman astronaut on the surface of the moon in 2024, the date President Trump has targeted. I look forward to working with the Administration in the upcoming fiscal years.
Fourth, this bill funds the Nuclear Thermal Propulsion program $110 million, including $80 million for a demonstration. Following years of research, this demonstration is crucial to including NTP in the planning discussions for the mission to Mars.
The House is expected to vote on the funding packages as soon as Tuesday. The Senate would then take the measures up. The packages are expected to pass both chambers on a bipartisan basis.
“We have positioned Huntsville and all of North Alabama to play a vital role in our push to go back to the moon and on to Mars,” Aderholt added. “I know one thing for sure, without the talents and expertise we have in our state, these goals cannot be achieved.”
“I’m proud of our team at NASA and the private companies involved in the overall space industry,” he concluded.
Aderholt and Shelby are both considered leading champions of the SLS program and NASA in general.
“Well, I’m concerned that the impeachment inquiry is going to hurt the country, because, you know, the politics are secondary to all of this,” Jones responded. “What it’s doing is hurting the country. It becomes such a partisan issue now. People have made up their minds. I mean, there are no persuadable folks on this right now.”
“Except for members of the U.S. Senate that are supposed to be persuadable,” he added, “because we haven’t seen all the evidence.”
Jones has maintained that he personally has not made up his mind on impeachment because he does not have all of the facts. Assuming the House does indeed impeach the president on the two articles of impeachment that advanced from the House Judiciary Committee on a purely party-line vote last week, the Senate would then essentially act as a jury and decide whether to convict the president on the charges or not. It would take 67 members of the Senate to convict, essentially making it a foregone conclusion that Trump will not be removed from office. Jones has consistently emphasized that he needs to hear from witnesses and examine the evidence first before weighing that decision himself.
“We’re living in a world today where people are not getting just the news like you deliver it in the mornings — [when] it’s just the facts,” Jones lamented to CBS 42’s Franklin. “They’re getting in their own silos. And I worry about what this is doing for the long term health and benefit of the country, given that there are some serious allegations and serious facts that need to be addressed. But, at the same time, not doing it in such a partisan way.”
Commenting on impeachment in the other interview, Jones also told CBS 42, “I’m really disappointed that this has become so partisan.”
“It started out as a partisan issue, and it’s continued — it’s only gotten worse. You know, what I’m really disappointed at — we’re getting these articles of impeachment, and I think clearly they’re going to come over — but we haven’t got the full facts,” he continued.
Alabama’s junior senator claimed, “The president has withheld information. He’s had people not come. You know, he deserves a fair trial. There’s no question, he deserved a fair hearing in the House. But I think the American people also deserved a fair trial as well. And that means getting all the facts. So, I’m hoping that we see a few of those witnesses come. Let the chips fall where they’re going to fall. I don’t know what they will say. And this could be good for the president, it may not be. But they at least need to have those witnesses to testify.”
He added that while senators are supposed to be “jurors,” “it’s not completely like a trial.”
“There is a political part of this,” Jones remarked. “But, at the same time, I’m concerned that people are already making up their mind.”
This comment came in reference to certain Republican senators reportedly already discussing their strategy to fight impeachment with Trump.
“They’re talking to the president about how they’re going to do it, so it’s making it even more partisan,” Jones outlined. “That’s fine to try and plan, but if you’re going to plan, let’s do things where the American public have all of the facts. So, let’s see a few witnesses — let the president call some witnesses if he wants to. Let’s limit this because the one thing about it, Art, [is] we all want to get this done and over with so we can move on to do the kind of things for the American people like we’ve done the last couple of weeks.”
Jones, in making his pitch to voters in the CBS 42 interviews, asserted, “I’ve got their back[s]. I mean, what you’re going to see on the other side (the eventual GOP nominee) is somebody who is going to be running simply on doing whatever the president wants him to do. And the president’s not done everything good for the state of Alabama.”
“[W]hat I want people to look at is let’s look at the real record,” Jones said. “Because you want a senator who is going to have your back, not anyone else’s, not the president’s, not Mitch McConnell’s, not Chuck Schumer’s, not Nancy Pelosi’s. You want a senator that has your back and [is] looking out for you. And I listen to people wherever I go.”
This comes after Jones, who has actually been accused of being too cozy with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on multiple occasions, said last year that representing the majority of Alabamians is not “the be all to end all.”
Some of Jones’ most notable votes have included his opposition to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, support of federal funding of abortions and opposition to a late-term abortion ban called the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.”
Nevertheless, Jones told CBS 42 on Monday that when voters examine his record since being elected in December 2017, “[T]hey’re going to see that we’ve worked for people in Alabama. We’ve actually reflected Alabama values.”
You can watch the CBS 42 Facebook Live interview approximately 54-minutes in (the final segment of the video) here.
