AG Marshall on the front lines of battling Alabama’s opioid crisis

Just last month, Attorney General Steve Marshall attended the opening of a treatment center in Mobile aimed at combating the growing opioid epidemic in our state. Marshall gave remarks at the opening of the new Pathway Healthcare location, stressing the importance of acting now to put an end to the crippling effects of addiction in Alabama.

“Some of you are aware of the personal story of my life. Having seen what addiction can do to families, this is a personal issue for me going forward and will continue to be a personal issue for me as attorney general.”

The opioid epidemic is one of Marshall’s key issues that he intends to continue working on while in office. The new treatment center provides resources that redirects focus to the root of the addiction. As the co-chair of Governor Ivey’s Opioid Overdose & Addiction Council, Marshall has bridged communication between all sectors of law enforcement and developed recommendations to combat the epidemic after six months of extensive research. He mentioned the state has begun to implement an action plan to fight opioid addiction.

“Badges and guns matter in this issue. But for us to make tremendous strides going forward, we’ve got to deal with those individuals right now who are suffering from these addictions to be able to get help.”

Marshall has remained focused on ensuring state and local law enforcement have the resources they need to effectively deal with those trafficking drugs while in office and plans to continue working with community members, activists and the church to identify how to most effectively treat the problem.

(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)