Newest Stories

Alabama Farmers Federation names Auburn graduate to lead poultry, pork, dairy divisions 20 mins ago / News
Hooper: Alabama ‘at the top of the list’ for National Republican Senatorial Committee 2 hours ago / News
California tech company relocating to Alabama despite Culverhouse’s boycott demands 2 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama leads nation in ‘American-made’ automobile production 3 hours ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 3 hours ago / Sponsored
Debunking the latest of Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr.’s lies about Alabama 4 hours ago / Analysis
Dale Jackson: I hope the U.S. women’s soccer team loses 1776-0 4 hours ago / Opinion
Marshall on Alabama AG’s office effort to crackdown on robocalls: ‘It’s a problem for everyone, and we get it’ 6 hours ago / News
Ivey administration’s workforce development efforts already paying dividends, set up future prosperity 7 hours ago / News
Trump intends to nominate Montgomery attorney as federal judge 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: Ivey touts success of Paris Air Show, Roy Moore may have failed his polygraph, Biden in trouble and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Jim Zeigler on 2020 AL-1 U.S. House run: ‘I have not had time to look at any other political options’ 10 hours ago / News
USS Montgomery arrives in the Philippines for maiden deployment 10 hours ago / News
Ivey: ‘The 2020 Census will play a major role in shaping our state’s future’ 11 hours ago / News
Alabama increases position as national leader in use of facility dogs to comfort crime victims 12 hours ago / News
Exclusive: Ivey focused on continued growth for booming aerospace industry — ‘Alabama is an easy sell’ 22 hours ago / News
Birmingham’s HPM hires industry vet as company focuses on nationwide expansion 1 day ago / News
Teen charged with two manslaughter counts in death of Rod, Paula Bramblett; Excessive speed, marijuana use cited 1 day ago / News
Mobile’s Austal USA celebrates two milestones — ‘The shipbuilding momentum here is second to none’ 1 day ago / News
Those who support abortion on demand cannot allow Marshae Jones to be held accountable 1 day ago / Opinion
20 mins ago

Alabama Farmers Federation names Auburn graduate to lead poultry, pork, dairy divisions

The Alabama Farmers Federation has named Russell Durrance as the Poultry, Pork, and Dairy divisions director on Tuesday.

Durrance, a 24-year-old native of Newnan, Georgia, will also be responsible for policy related to those areas.

“After working with a poultry integrator for two years, I am excited to help Alabama’s farmers through the Federation,” said Durrance, who graduated from Auburn University with a degree in agricultural business and economics in 2017. “I have always been passionate about where my food comes from, and this opportunity allows me to give back to the farmers who provide us so much.”

Before joining the Alabama Farmers Federation, Durrance worked for Pilgrim’s Pride Live Operations in Chattanooga, where he was a broiler service technician. He also worked as a management trainee with JPB/Pilgrim’s Pride, a leader in the global poultry and prepared foods industry.

The Federation’s Brian Hardin said Durrance’s previous experience working with farmers has prepared him for this new role.

“Russ is enthusiastic about serving, protecting and promoting Alabama farmers,” said Hardin, the Federation’s Governmental and Agricultural Programs Department director. “His skillset complements the rest of our commodity team, and we’re excited to see what he’ll accomplish at the Farmers Federation.”

Durrance, who graduated from Auburn University with a degree in agricultural business and economics in 2017, resides in Montgomery with his wife, Stephanie, who is a teacher.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

2 hours ago

Hooper: Alabama ‘at the top of the list’ for National Republican Senatorial Committee

A pair of Alabama Republicans spent some quality time with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) last week and, in the process, gained some insight into the native Alabamian’s view of the state’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

Paul Wellborn, chairman, president and CEO of Wellborn Cabinet, Inc., and Trump Finance Committee member Perry O. Hooper, Jr. met with McConnell at an event held at McConnell’s Washington, D.C. townhouse.

Hooper shared with Yellowhammer News some details of their conversation with McConnell.

This was Hooper’s first encounter with Kentucky’s senior senator, and he left impressed.

“It was a good meeting, a productive meeting and very informative,” Hooper explained. “I’m very close to the president’s family but this was the first time I have ever met the majority leader. He’s a great guy. I don’t think he gets enough credit for the great things.”

Being from the Florence, Alabama area, McConnell has a special affinity for the Yellowhammer State, according to Hooper, and this has had an impact on his view of the campaign landscape.

“He loves the state of Alabama, and he doesn’t want to get caught up in all the craziness that happened last time,” he said. “He loves this state and he was thrilled to see that Roy Moore’s numbers had dropped in the last poll to about 13%. It’s not like he doesn’t like Roy Moore, he simply wants someone who can win and beat Doug Jones.”

For his part, Hooper says he offered McConnell his own assessment of the race and the candidates.

“Bradley Byrne is a very good friend,” he said. “When my dad passed away, he took a moment of silence on the House floor and praised my dad in front of the United States Congress.”

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) was one of two candidates about whom Hooper says he spoke with McConnell.

“I talked about him and I talked to him about Tommy [Tuberville],” said Hooper. “What’s going to appeal to people about Tommy is that he is an outsider. He would do a great job, as well. In my opinion, either one of them could beat Doug Jones. John Merrill is a friend of mine but his name didn’t come up.”

Reminding the majority leader of the state’s political and cultural interests was part of Hooper’s assessment.

“I told him, ‘Majority Leader, one thing about Alabama, every poll shows that the favorability of Donald J. Trump is so high it falls off the table,” he reinforced to McConnell. “So Alabama is all about Donald J. Trump and SEC college football. So that’s what makes Tommy Tuberville so popular.’”

And he says he offered an honest evaluation of what he believes are the strengths and weaknesses of each.

“I talked about ‘Fear the Thumb’ and how that could be a concern for Tommy,” Hooper said. “But I think in one of those polls when people were asked if they were for Alabama they said it didn’t have a negative impact on Tommy. I told [McConnell] that funny thing Tommy did with [Paul] Finebaum about how he’s the reason they hired the greatest coach in America, and the majority leader busted out laughing on that one.”

“I did tell them, ‘Both of them are good guys and I love them both but Tommy has $10 million worth of name ID and he hasn’t spent a cent,'” Hooper emphasized. “Bradley is from way down there in south Alabama and it’s hard to win from down there. The subject did come up about Bradley having been such a great Congressman, why doesn’t he stay in the seat and pursue a leadership position in the House. I hate to lose him in the House.”

Republicans in Washington faced criticism for intervening in the Republican primary during the 2017 special election. However, according to Hooper, they may engage again if one particular candidate gains momentum.

“They told me they were definitely going to get involved if Roy Moore’s numbers got into the 20s or 30s or whatever,” he explained. “They don’t want to go through this same process again and lose. The seat is extremely important to keeping the majority.”

Hooper made sure to highlight where the state stands in the pecking order of states where Senate Republicans say they want to win.

“Alabama is with two or three other states at the top of the list,” he conveyed.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

2 hours ago

California tech company relocating to Alabama despite Culverhouse’s boycott demands

Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. on Tuesday ran a factually challenged full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal continuing his calls for a complete boycott of the state of Alabama and its flagship university. However, his pleas seem to be falling on deaf ears, even in California, with a tech company announcing it will be relocating to the Yellowhammer State, saying, “We were blown away.”

A press release announced that the Alabama Futures Fund recently placed an investment in Prepaid2Cash Holdings, Inc. (P2C). Based in San Francisco, California, P2C uses advanced technologies to allow consumers to exchange gift cards for cash via their smartphones.

In connection with the investment, P2C is relocating its worldwide headquarters from San Francisco to Birmingham.

In 2017, the P2C team identified an opportunity to offer a fast, secure and affordable way to allow users to convert gift and prepaid cards into cash. Where competitors in the space have developed marketplaces that allow users to exchange cards or sell them to other users for cash at a discount, P2C’s technology and partnerships allow users to exchange their cards and receive payment directly to their bank account within 24 hours or via check in a few business days.

Since its inception, P2C has processed millions of dollars in transactions, has thousands of users and is growing quickly, with the company’s relocation set to add to an already thriving Birmingham tech community.

Matt Hottle, partner at Redhawk Advisory, serves as the Investment Manager for the Alabama Futures Fund.

“We loved this business model immediately,” Hottle said in a statement. “P2C brings a simple and valuable customer proposition with an advanced technology platform to a huge market opportunity. What the P2C team has done already is remarkable and we are excited to bring another great team and company to Alabama.”

The company is also ecstatic about moving to Alabama, citing the tremendous business climate.

“We are excited to join the burgeoning tech community in Birmingham,” Peter Vogt, co-founder and CEO of P2C, emphasized. “We were blown away by the ample resources and support available to a growing business like ours. This gives us confidence in our ability to scale our company and access new customers and tap regional connections.”

This comes immediately on the heels of Yellowhammer News publishing articles on Alabama’s soaring aerospace industry and the state’s top-notch workforce development efforts, showcasing that the Yellowhammer State is focused on being the most business-friendly place in the world. And, despite the dubious cries of Culverhouse, a Floridian, Alabama is currently on the way to doing just that by focusing on the priorities of industry: infrastructure, workforce, supply chains, regulatory environment and taxes.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabama leads nation in ‘American-made’ automobile production

According to a new study, three of the top four and four of the top seven American-made automobiles were assembled in Alabama, providing another impressive testimonial for the state’s booming automotive industry.

Cars.com recently released its 2019 “American-Made Index,” which studies a bevy of factors, including: the final-assembly location; the origin of parts in the car as reported for the American Automobile Labeling Act; the origin country (or countries) for its engines; the origin country (or countries) for transmissions; and the number of Americans its parent automaker employs at the factory level.

Four of the top 10 American-made vehicles were assembled at the Honda plant in Lincoln, Alabama.

The Odyssey, Ridgeline and Passport ranked second, third and fourth respectively, while the Pilot came in at number seven.

To celebrate Honda’s American-made prowess, Cars.com even took a special look at the company’s Alabama plant.

Watch:

One key reason why Alabama’s robust automotive industry continues to grow is the state’s world-class workforce development efforts.

The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant in Huntsville will be another tremendous boon to the industry when it is completed.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.

4 hours ago

Debunking the latest of Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr.’s lies about Alabama

Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. is at it again.

Alabamians probably remember the backstory. He bought the naming rights to the University of Alabama School of Law last year, but he thought he bought the school itself.

After souring relationships with university administration finally passed the point of no return, University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis “Fess” St. John recommended that Culverhouse’s record donation be returned.

The Floridian then came out in an untethered interview and cursed God, the university, the Yellowhammer State and just about anyone else that was on his mind.

Oh — and of course, Culverhouse tried to “cover up” what was really going on by saying the riff was about his opposition to a new state abortion ban law, one that is not in and almost certainly will never go into effect, and one that the university had nothing to do with.

That huge Culverhouse falsehood — let’s call it what it was, a lie — was propped up by certain outlets in-state initially, which allowed national outlets like The Washington Post to run with the abortion-narrative fact-free.

The university then produced records definitely proving Culverhouse was lying, but most national outlets could not be bothered with correcting the record, and he even doubled down afterward, proving that truth does not matter to him in this vendetta.

This was over three weeks ago now. Time has passed. But, as his actions Tuesday proved, the tantrum is not over.

Culverhouse bought a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal on July 2 entitled, “When we sing ‘God Bless America’ on the fourth, in Alabama some will whistle Dixie.”

(S. Ross/YHN)

The premise is obvious: Alabama is a backward place and Culverhouse is superior to it. Media outlets in the state like Alabama Media Group and across the country will run with it because they agree with the premise, never mind it being based on more lies.

The most glaring falsehood in the WSJ ad is Culverhouse’s claim that Alabama state law would allow “a father who has sex with his daughter to obtain custody rights.”

Yellowhammer News has recently debunked this claim, similarly made by The Washington Post and Alabama Media Group alike.

For an attorney, Culverhouse also displayed dubious knowledge of the law in his ad, reminding people that he did not graduate from the prestigious University of Alabama School of Law.

In one part, he brags that the abortion ban “will not pass judicial review.” Of course, this is the point — Alabama’s lawmakers openly and consistently have said they do not want the law to go into effect, rather, they want the law to go through the judicial review process and reach the Supreme Court for consideration.

Additionally, just sentences after crowing about that, Culverhouse asserted the abortion ban “will lead to cruel, unthinkable results.”

Simply put, he cannot logically have it both ways and say that the law 1) will never be in effect, but at the same time claim 2) the law’s effects will be devastating. This is a fear tactic — a bad one — that is working, in part, because of outlets who continue to publish what Culverhouse says despite the facts.

At some point, the guy who goes from saying, “Maybe his God and my God are schizo-fu**ing-phrenic,” to singing “God Bless America” needs to go into the good Sarasota night. If his lies stop getting published, this can finally happen — whether he goes quietly or just with no-one around to hear his fit.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

