Alfa Insurance begins construction at new home office location

Alfa Insurance and the Alabama Farmers Federation today announced the launch of renovations at their new corporate headquarters in the former Capitol Commerce Center building off I-85 in Montgomery.

Alfa and Federation President Jimmy Parnell joined representatives from the city, county, Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and construction partners to officially kick off the project.

“We are excited to begin renovations at our new building,” said Parnell. “We are proud of our Alabama roots. Alfa was created by farmers and has been headquartered in Montgomery since the beginning. It’s only fitting our employees will begin moving into this building as Alfa celebrates its 80th anniversary late next year.”

Anna Buckalew, president and CEO of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, said the new Alfa home office is a win for the Capital City.

“Corporate headquarters matter. They bring high-wage jobs, civic leadership and regional momentum,” said Buckalew. “Alfa’s decision to reinvest and relocate its corporate headquarters in Montgomery speaks volumes about its commitment to the Capital Region. We’re proud to partner with one of Alabama’s most respected companies and to support its continued growth and future success.”

Cushman & Wakefield / EGS served as the commercial real estate adviser for the project.

Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC) is providing architectural and engineering services. GMC Architecture Department Leader Mark Coyle said the new building will feature modern workspaces to support innovation and collaboration.

“It’s a unique privilege to design the new Alfa headquarters, especially with this being a building we first designed 20 years ago,” Coyle said. “We’re thrilled to give this space new life and craft a workplace for their employees that celebrates Alfa’s legacy while looking ahead to the future.”

Brasfield & Gorrie is leading the construction project. Regional Vice President and Division Manager Robby Hayes said the company is excited to work with Alfa on its latest corporate headquarters.

“This project represents the next chapter in a long-standing partnership among Alfa Insurance, GMC and Brasfield & Gorrie,” Hayes said. “Together, we’re bringing new life to a familiar place — transforming a building we helped create into a modern headquarters designed for collaboration, efficiency and longevity. We’re proud to help advance Alfa’s vision and continue building on a shared legacy of excellence in Montgomery.”

Parnell thanked the Montgomery County Commission and Chairman Doug Singleton; Montgomery City Council and Mayor Steven Reed; and the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce for their cooperation in seeking to keep Alfa’s corporate headquarters in the Capital City.

“Our goal from Day 1 was to displace the fewest employees possible, while providing the Alfa family a more modern workplace that better fits our needs,” Parnell said. “We appreciate the County Commission, City Council and Chamber of Commerce for recognizing the value Alfa brings to the River Region by creating jobs and developing civic leaders who give back to the community.”

