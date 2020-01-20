Alabama Farmers Federation members hear from Trump at national ag conference

Members of the Alabama Farmers Federation were on hand Sunday at the American Farm Bureau’s (AFB) annual convention in Austin, Texas, to hear from President Donald Trump.

The Alabama Farmers Federation is the state’s largest farm organization with over 330,000 member families and is Alabama’s affiliate of the AFB.

The 2020 convention began Friday, and Alabama Farmers Federation president Jimmy Parnell proudly paraded the Yellowhammer State flag across the stage at the AFB’s opening general session.

Alfa Farmers President Jimmy Parnell carrying Alabama’s banner during the Parade of State’s at the #AFBF2020 opening general session. pic.twitter.com/utEE5mWvi0 — Alfa Farmers (@AlfaFarmers) January 19, 2020

Sunday marked Trump addressing the national agriculture group for the third consecutive year.

According to the federation’s Twitter account, the president took the stage to “sustained cheers and a standing ovation” as “God Bless the USA” played in the background. You can view a tweet thread of Trump’s remarks here.

His speech came in the wake of two monumental victories on trade policy.

The United-States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) was approved by the U.S. Senate this past week after already having been approved by the House; this trade agreement would replace NAFTA. Additionally, Trump signed the “Phase One” trade deal with China in recent days. Both trade deals were praised by industry and agricultural groups, including the Alabama Farmers Federation.

Citing deals like those two as well as regulatory reform, Trump reportedly said, “We are winning for our farmers, and we are winning like never before.”

“When it comes to the environment, I will always trust a farmer over a bureaucrat or a left wing extremist,” @realDonaldTrump at #AFBF2020. — Alfa Farmers (@AlfaFarmers) January 20, 2020

The president also was said to have received a standing ovation for emphasizing his support of reduced estate taxes.

“The best days for America and the best days for America’s farmers and ranchers are yet to come,” Trump commented.

I was thrilled to be back in the Great State of Texas tonight, where the people are known for being tough, strong, hardworking, loyal and fiercely patriotic — just like America’s incredible Farmers! #AFBF2020 https://t.co/JKkiPxPL0X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

The Alabama Farmers Federation has endorsed Trump in his 2020 reelection bid.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn