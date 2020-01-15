Alabama Farmers Federation president praises ‘phase one’ trade deal with China
President Donald J. Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday signed “phase one” of a trade agreement between the United States and China.
The agreement includes a commitment from China to buy more American agricultural goods, including soybeans and pork.
In a statement afterward, Alabama Farmers Federation president Jimmy Parnell thanked the Trump administration and called the phase one deal “a step in the right direction.”
China has also reportedly pledged to increase its spending on all American goods by $200 billion over the next two years compared to 2017 levels. At least $40 billion of that total will be spent on U.S. farm goods, according to the administration.
“This trade deal is a step in the right direction and a welcome sign for our farmers who have been dealing with low commodity prices,” Parnell said. “We appreciate the administration fighting for better trade deals for agriculture.”
In a statement, American Farm Bureau Federation president Zippy Duvall echoed Parnell’s optimism about the agreement.
“Today’s signing is an important step in giving America’s farmers and ranchers the ability to get back to business in the global market,” Duvall remarked. “This agreement will help turn around two years of declining agricultural exports. The potential of tens of billions more in exports is welcome news for farmers who are eager to compete on a more level playing field.”
The agreement takes effect in 30 days.
You can read information from the White House here.
Byrne: Hunter Biden should be ‘very first name’ on impeachment trial witness list
Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Wednesday took to the U.S. House of Representatives floor, implying Democrats will regret demanding that Senate Republicans bring in more witnesses for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial than the House interviewed during its impeachment inquiry.
While speaking on the floor, Byrne stood next to a poster showing a picture of former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer on a golf outing.
Archer served as a board member along with Hunter Biden at Burisma, a Ukraine energy company. Trump’s interactions with the Ukrainian president regarding potential wrongdoing by the Bidens related to Hunter’s foreign business dealings in the country are at the center of the impeachment case.
Democrats, including Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), have been calling on Senate Republicans in the majority to hold an impeachment trial featuring witnesses not heard from by the House. Jones in an op-ed recently named names he wants to hear from and has especially harped on the importance of former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton testifying.
Jones stated, “The evidence we do have may be sufficient to make a judgment, but it is clearly incomplete.”
“There are four witnesses who could help fill those gaps: the president’s former national security adviser, his acting chief of staff, the senior adviser to his acting chief of staff and a top national security official in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Each has direct knowledge regarding the charges against the president and should testify under oath at a Senate trial,” he added.
However, Jones has supported the original impeachment whistleblower remaining secret and not having to testify in the Senate. The whistleblower did not testify in the House process.
Additionally, while Jones has maintained in recent months that the Bidens do not need to be investigated for Hunter’s foreign business dealings, Byrne has consistently called for increased scrutiny on the Biden family. Byrne even recently introduced a House resolution directing three House committees to begin investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings during his father’s tenure as vice president.
That trend continued in Byrne’s Wednesday floor speech.
“After a long, embarrassing month, the House will finally transmit the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the United States Senate,” Byrne remarked. “Yet, I understand Speaker Pelosi and her managers will continue to push for witnesses in the Senate trial because, in their words, they want the facts.”
Referencing the poster, he continued, “That claim is nonsense! House Democrats blocked the testimony of the whistleblower, DNC staffer Alexandra Chalupa, Nellie Ohr with Fusion GPS, and of course the two gentlemen pictured to my left, Devon Archer and Hunter Biden!”
“I remind my friends in the majority, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. I predict House Democrats will not fare as well blocking these witnesses in Mitch McConnell’s Senate,” Byrne added.
In a statement to Yellowhammer News later in the day, Byrne emphasized that if Democrats want more witnesses during the Senate impeachment trial, Republicans should oblige by calling Hunter Biden to the stand.
“If Democrats are going to demand all these witnesses, then Republicans should do the same and the very first name on the list should be Hunter Biden,” Byrne said.
“Democrats have manufactured this entire conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2016 election, but they ignore the blatant corruption with the Biden family. If they want answers, let’s start with Hunter Biden,” he concluded.
Byrne is running in Alabama’s crowded GOP Senate primary field. Along with former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), Byrne is vying to face Jones in the November general election.
The agency isn’t tracking whether people were using legal or black market sources to vape, but the data we have from states suggests it’s overwhelmingly illicit, pre-filled THC vape cartridges making people sick.
And don’t think I’m pro-vaping. I’m not.
Local school systems in North Alabama, and probably elsewhere, are taking equally ridiculous steps to combat this “issue.”
Decatur City Schools is sending its criminal vapers to an alternate school for their offense.
That’s right, they will take your child out of their regular school, their regular classes and send them to a school designed to deal with repetitive or serious behavioral problems for taking a pull off a vape pen.
Decatur doesn’t tell you how long they will be disrupting the educational process over vaping but don’t worry, it’s for your kid’s own good.
In an email to Yellowhammer News, a parent who has a child in Madison City Schools said they are taking a similar approach:
I personally know, through experience with my son, that Madison also assigns [alternative school] for vaping (25 days/5 weeks of it).
…
He said that punishment was standard and that he couldn’t make concessions for one student and not another based on past behavior or student involvement, etc.
…
BTW, in the hearing we had at the school we were informed that a vaping device is considered drug distribution parefenallia regardless if drug material is found in/on the vape device.
The punishment is 25 days. Five total weeks in an alternative school … for vaping.
Maybe the kid is a troublemaker? Nope. Zero tolerance … for vaping.
Why? Because vaping is considered the same as drugs.
This is an embarrassing overreaction that can seriously impact the student’s education and future.
It’s time for these school systems to pull back and recalibrate what is going on here. If school systems continue down this path, it might be time for the state legislature to get involved.
When it comes to health care, one-size-fits-all benefits none
Alabamans face enough challenges when it comes to accessing high-quality, comprehensive health care — particularly in our many rural communities where families are more likely to be uninsured or underinsured. While the promise of Medicare for All or a public option may sound alluring, these kinds of government-controlled health care insurance systems would likely only make it that much harder for patients in need to access and afford the vital care they need.
According to a recent study released by FTI Consulting, introducing a public option to “compete” on the ACA’s health care exchanges would eventually crowd out the individual insurance marketplace and force millions of Americans off their private insurance. In fact, the study found that after the introduction of the public option “20 percent of state marketplaces would no longer offer a single private insurance option by 2028.” By 2050, that figure would grow to nearly 70%, “representing nearly a quarter of marketplace enrollees.”
The study also found that within the first year following the introduction of a public option, “over 130,000 Americans enrolled in ACA coverage would be forced off of their existing health care plan.” Over a decade, that figure would swell to up to 2 million, and by the end of that decade, over 7 million Americans would no longer have access to private health insurance. Instead of giving patients more options, the study found that the public option would reduce choices and force Americans into a one-size-fits-all government health insurance system.
As someone who has worked in the health care insurance industry for 16 years, I can attest to the fact that one-size-fits-all rarely works when it comes to health care coverage. That is part of the reason that policymakers should be working to strengthen and protect the current blend of private coverage, employer-sponsored plans, and government programs like Medicare and Medicaid that currently provide so much flexibility for patients.
Instead of supporting this level of choice and flexibility, a public option or Medicare for All system would only lead to higher costs for hardworking American families, less access for and a lower quality of care, and less control over the doctors and treatments that would be covered for patients in need. Patients would end up spending more for poorer health care outcomes as private and employer-sponsored premiums rise because the public option or Medicare for All system would slash payments to doctors, forcing providers to shift those costs to those in the private market. This is no way to solve America’s health care woes.
Instead, we need to consider innovative ways to bring care directly to the underserved populations and rural areas while lowering health care costs in Alabama and across the country. Services such as telemedicine and direct primary care (DPC) allow more Alabamians to get access to the primary care services they need even if they lack existing insurance coverage. Since much of the state’s rural areas do not have access to adequate internet, Alabama must improve broadband access in these areas to even offer services like telemedicine. By offering mobile health services, patients are able to access healthcare services at a lower cost than face-to-face consultations.
I have said it before and will say it again—our health care system may not be a perfect one, but with the passage the Affordable Care Act (ACA), it is one in which roughly 290 million Americans have access to health care coverage, including essential benefits. The path forward should not be to scrap all the progress we have made, but to continue to build upon, improve and strengthen the ACA through practical reforms that will help lower costs and expand coverage to more Americans who need it.
Ultimately, it is through these small, but practical policy improvements — like continuing to expand Medicaid in the states that have yet to do so, increasing federal subsidies to help working-class Americans not covered by their employers afford coverage, reprioritizing education around enrollment periods and offering innovative ways to bring telemedicine to rural and underserved areas — that we can strengthen our health care system. That’s what legislators should be focusing on instead of pushing for absolute governmental control over our health care insurance system.
Two groups joining to publicize availability of grants that fund Alabama’s lauded First Class Pre-K classrooms
Two Alabama organizations are partnering to raise awareness of the possibility for child care providers to receive state grant money towards adding an Alabama First Class Pre-K classroom to their fall 2020 offerings.
The Alabama School Readiness Alliance (ASRA) and the Alabama Association for Early Care and Education (AALECE) will put on a webinar hosted by Dr. Barbara Cooper from the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. The webinar will tell any interested party how they can apply for grants to fund a First Class Pre-K classroom.
The webinar will also detail changes made to the program that includes more money for grants and different schedules for payment.
A release stated, “Public and private schools, child care centers, faith-based centers, Head Start programs, nonprofits and other community-based preschool providers are all eligible to apply.”
Groups can qualify for up to $150,000 in grant funding from Alabama per eligible classroom.
“The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education has listened to feedback from child care providers and responded by making important changes to the First Class Pre-K program,” said Allison Muhlendorf, executive director of ASRA, a nonprofit group that spreads the word on expanding pre-k in Alabama.
According to the Department of Early Childhood Education, the three types of First Class Pre-K grants are “an excellence grant (up to $45,000), a tiered grant (ranges from $80,100 up to $92,700), and a new classroom or plus grant (up to $150,000).”
The deadline to apply for one of the grants is March 13, 2020.