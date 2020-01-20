Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

A list of MLK Day events across Alabama 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week to feature speakers, service opportunities 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: Impeachment articles transmitted, Ivey non-decision on refugees, gambling this legislative session and more on Guerrilla Politics 10 hours ago / Analysis
Animal welfare and economics 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
AIDT promotes Allen to high-level communications position 12 hours ago / News
Rep. Byrne rips Dems for values at Mobile County stop — ‘They don’t believe in God’ 14 hours ago / News
75-million-year-old sea turtle fossil in Alabama a key discovery 14 hours ago / Faith and Culture
APSO volunteers answer call to serve in celebration of MLK Day 16 hours ago / Faith and Culture
City of Lights Dream Center restores women seeking freedom from substance abuse in Alabama 18 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama cuts ribbon on Birmingham’s new interstate bridges 19 hours ago / News
Steve Flowers: Methodists have dominated high offices in Alabama history 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Goat Island Brewing is an Alabama Maker concocting interesting beers 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Renew Our Rivers kicks off 21st year 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Time-lapse video of Birmingham’s new downtown interstate bridges 2 days ago / News
Roby: More flexibility for America’s working parents 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama hunter grants wishes for kids 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
State Sen. Steve Livingston sees opportunity to strengthen Alabama’s aerospace and defense industry 2 days ago / News
Alabama Bass Trail 100 registration opens June 1 2 days ago / Outdoors
Alabama Music Hall of Fame celebrates 30th anniversary in 2020 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Episode 41: Trash like a trash can 2 days ago / Podcasts
4 hours ago

A list of MLK Day events across Alabama

The nation will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 20, and Yellowhammer News has compiled a lengthy list of events occurring across Alabama to celebrate the life of the late reverend and civil rights icon.

King would have turned 91-years-old this past Wednesday. His legacy is honored annually on every third Monday in January.

Here is a list of 2020 MLK Day events in the Yellowhammer State:

Birmingham

King left an indelible mark on the Magic City, with history especially remembering King’s famed Letter from Birmingham Jail. It is only fitting that the city have a bevy of events scheduled to remember the legend.

RELATED: Jefferson County to preserve jail cell where MLK was held shortly before his assassination

  • MLK Unity Breakfast at the BJCC — 7:00 a.m.
  • Birmingham Civil Rights Institute’s “MLK Day 2020: King’s Dream in 20/20 Vision’’ — 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (The institute is offering free admission all day long)
  • Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. wreath-laying ceremony in Kelly Ingram Park to honor their fellow fraternity brother, Dr. King — 11:00 a.m.
  • Traditional MLK March, leaving from City Hall to Kelly Ingram Park — 11:30 a.m.
  • The UAB MLK Day of Service begins at UAB’s Recreation Center — 11:30 a.m.
  • SCLC Civil Rights Rally at 16th Street Baptist Church — 12:00 p.m.
  • United Way of Central Alabama’s annual MLK Day of Service — 1:00 p.m.
  • SCLC MLK “Love Fest” at the Boutwell Auditorium — 2:00 p.m.

Montgomery

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m.
  • Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, leaving from Troy University’s campus in downtown Montgomery — 1:00 p.m.

Huntsville

  • Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast featuring U.S. Sen. Doug Jones at the Von Braun Center North Hall — 7:00 a.m.

Mobile

  • The University of South Alabama’s and Bishop State Community College’s annual Dr. King March and Rally; March begins at Bishop State’s main campus, rally at Lyons Park immediately afterward — 12:00 p.m.

Tuscaloosa

  • Tuscaloosa’s SCLC hosts its annual Unity Day, in partnership with the University of Alabama’s Realizing the Dream initiative; Read more here and here.

Auburn

  • “Reclaiming the Dream: A New Vision For the Future” breakfast at The Hotel at Auburn University — 7:30 a.m.
  • Day of service starts at The Hotel at Auburn University — 11:00 a.m.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Auburn University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week to feature speakers, service opportunities

Auburn University will offer several campus-wide events and service opportunities as part of its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week Jan. 20-24.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Reclaiming the Dream: A New Vision For the Future.” The week will kick off with a breakfast featuring keynote speaker civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette. The event will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. The cost is $35 per person.

“With this annual week of celebration, we honor the legacy and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and encourage all in the Auburn-Opelika community to further the ideals he imparted through active engagement and service for the betterment of our world,” said Ada Wilson, assistant vice president for access and inclusive excellence.

258
Keep reading 258 WORDS

As part of the week’s celebration, a day of service opportunity will be offered at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference in partnership with the East Alabama Food Bank. Participants will assist with packing weekend and overnight book bags for children who experience hunger. Individuals interested in volunteering can register here.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., Auburn’s Critical Conversations Speaker Series will continue with a talk by Eddie Glaude Jr., the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University. For more information on that series, go here.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22 a “Lunch and Learn” focused on the topic of “Financial Freedom as a Form of Social Activism” will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Haley Center, room 1403. The featured speakers for that event are Kiersten and Julien Saunders, personal finance experts and co-creators of the award-winning blog “rich & REGULAR.” A second “Lunch and Learn” event on “Race in America: A Reflection of the Last Decade” will occur from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Auburn’s Cross Cultural Center for Excellence in the Student Center.

The final event of the week involves a community service outreach effort at the East Alabama Food Bank from 7 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

For more information and to register for the MLK Celebration Week events, go to http://ocm.auburn.edu/mlkweek/.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
10 hours ago

VIDEO: Impeachment articles transmitted, Ivey non-decision on refugees, gambling this legislative session and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and political scientist Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Have we finally reached the beginning of the end of this never-ending impeachment circus?

— Why hasn’t Governor Kay Ivey (R) announced that Alabama doesn’t want to accept more refugees?

— Will Alabama legislators really move the issue of expanded gambling in Alabama in the upcoming legislative session?

81
Keep reading 81 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Senator Sam Givhan (R-Huntsville) discusses the upcoming legislative session and whether gambling and medical marijuana will be big issues for legislators.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at people who believe the media latest “evidence” and their hysterics after all of the instances where the media screamed, “this is where they get him!” about Donald Trump.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=474461936826816

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
11 hours ago

Animal welfare and economics

Dog owners in Canberra, Australia, must now walk their companions daily or face a $2,700 fine, due to a 2019 animal welfare law recognizing dogs as sentient beings. Does requiring the humane treatment of animals restrict the property rights of humans and the functioning of economies?

I will not let rain, sleet, snow or dark of night deter me from walking my dogs. Dogs’ unbridled enthusiasm for a walk is so marvelous that I never want to let them down. I will confess, though, that I’ve violated Canberra’s new law.

613
Keep reading 613 WORDS

Political philosophers’ theories of rights describe how humans should treat each other. Humans have the capacity for rational, deliberative action. Furthermore, political rights establish the conditions for the exercise of our rational capacities. Although beyond my professional expertise, based on my understanding, I would be reluctant to say that animals have rights.

Nonetheless, I think animals should be treated humanely and ethically, even though people disagree about what exactly constitutes humane treatment. And standards for humane treatment have changed over time. In the 1800s, owners could beat horses or mules for failing to do work.

Some critics dismiss animal rights when proponents do not extend rights to insects. An advocate willing to swat mosquitos rejects what critics see as the logical extension of animal rights. I think humans can hold ourselves to whatever standards of treatment we want. We can have inconsistent standards across species and decide to treat cute animals better. And we need not compromise our health and safety; we can, for instance, spray mosquitos.

The most relevant animal treatment issues today involve hunting and eating meat. My personal opinion here is irrelevant. But standards of care for animals have increased over time, so I can imagine hunting and eating meat being banned someday.

Do requirements for humane treatment compromise the property rights that provide the basis for our economy? As a free-market economist, I normally defend peoples’ economic freedom to use their property as they wish. Shouldn’t economic freedom include the freedom to organize dog fights?

Perhaps I am rationalizing, but I do not believe so. Property rights are ultimately rights to use things we own in certain ways. Ownership of animals may entail fewer rights than ownership of, say, furniture. Parents have more limited decision rights for their children than for themselves and can lose parental rights for abuse or neglect. Since standards of humane treatment can be inconsistent, we may decide that killing pigs or cattle but not dogs or horses for food is OK.

Would the banning of meat decimate agriculture? The impacts would be significant; the U.S. has over 90 million cattle, 70 million hogs and 230,000 poultry farms. The 2.3 million Americans working in agriculture will likely continue to do so, probably growing crops instead of raising animals. We have already seen a more radical transformation, however, as 80% of Americans worked in agriculture in 1800.

Banning meat would cause ranchers losses on the poultry and livestock they owned. However, meat is unlikely to be banned until many more Americans first become vegetarians. Fewer meat-eaters would reduce livestock populations and prices, reducing the losses from an eventual ban.

Animals, though, may not benefit from vegetarianism. The vast majority of America’s 70 million hogs are alive today because they are being raised for market. Most farm animals would not exist if we did not eat meat.

Is it better for an animal never to be born than born and raised to be eaten? Population ethics wrestles with a version of this question. China’s one child policy controlled population growth, but millions of children were never born. Does a higher quality of life for those lucky enough to be born offset the lives that never were?

Humanity is arguably making moral progress: slavery has been abolished, war is becoming rarer and we insist on humane treatment of animals. Ownership, limited by norms of humane treatment, leads humans to care for animals. Evolving standards of humane treatment need never cause economic calamity.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Show less
12 hours ago

AIDT promotes Allen to high-level communications position

MONTGOMERY, Alabama – AIDT announced today that Jacqueline Allen has been promoted to assistant director of communications and external affairs at Alabama’s premier workforce development agency.Allen has over 30 years of experience in communications and marketing, with nearly 20 years of that experience at AIDT. Her new responsibilities include overseeing the Communications, Marketing & Research, and Training Development departments, as well as the agency’s newest department dedicated to recruiting candidates for AIDT training opportunities.

148
Keep reading 148 WORDS

Since joining AIDT in 2001, Allen has initiated changes in digital advertising, successfully executed AIDT branding campaigns and K-12 outreach efforts, managed AIDT’s involvement in developing the AlabamaWorks program and worked with officials in launching the Made in Alabama branding campaign for the Alabama Department of Commerce.

More recently, she has led the transformation into digital, e-learning and virtual reality training for AIDT through the Communications Department.

“Since joining AIDT, Jacquie has proven over and over again how valuable she is to AIDT,” said Ed Castile, deputy secretary of commerce and director of AIDT. “Her insight and her dedication to Alabama’s citizens is one of the reasons AIDT has remained at the top of its game.”

AIDT is part of the Workforce Development Division at the Alabama Department of Commerce. AIDT was founded in 1971 and is considered one of the nation’s top workforce development agencies.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
14 hours ago

Rep. Byrne rips Dems for values at Mobile County stop — ‘They don’t believe in God’

GRAND BAY — At a campaign event during a swing through his home congressional district on Saturday, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) seemed to be taking a more aggressive tack in his quest to become Alabama’s next U.S. Senator.

With only 45 days left until Republicans head to the polls to select who they prefer to face Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the general election, Byrne addressed the Grand Farms Subdivision Action Group’s “INFORMED and INVOLVED Candidates Forum” at a venue in south Mobile County, just a stone’s throw from the Alabama-Mississippi state line.

Before an audience of more than 50 or so, Byrne honed in on values as a line of attack against Democrats, declaring them not to believe in God and as seeking to replace God with government.

469
Keep reading 469 WORDS

“This attack on President Trump is an attack on you and me,” he said. “Let’s make that clear. They don’t believe what you and I believe. It’s a fundamental breakdown in values. Policies are one thing. It’s the values that are at issue here. They don’t believe in God. That is at the root of the founding of the United States of America. They want to take God out of our life. They don’t want you and I to freely exercise our religion. We have to be willing to fight back against that. They don’t believe what the Constitution says what it says and nothing else. They keep adding things to it.”

“The Second Amendment says what it says what it says what it says, right? You have the right to bear arms, period, right? They want to take that right away from us. We have to fight against that. They want to take our right to freely exercise our religion in our everyday life. They want to say you can do whatever you want to in that church building over there. But when you walk outside of it, you can’t act out your faith. We have to stand up and fight against that. They have crazy ideas about what the federal government should do. When you take God out of the center of everything, you put government in the center of everything.”

Byrne cited Democrats’ push for the Green New Deal and Medicare for All as evidence of how an effort by the Democratic Party to put government at the center of everything.

He also took time to get a shot in at Jones, his general election opponent should he win the Republican senatorial nomination, and another in former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, one of his opponents in the March 3 GOP senatorial primary.

“I look at our United States Senator who is up this year in Doug Jones,” Byrne said. “He does not believe what you and I believe and is sure not going to fight for it. I want a senator who will go up to Washington believing what you and I believe, understanding the issues and will fight for them, who will wake up every day saying I’m the Senator from and for the state of Alabama. I didn’t just show up here yesterday. My family has been here for six generations. I didn’t move here from Florida three months ago, get a driver’s license and say, ‘I want to be your senator.’ We need people who understand who we are, who care about who we are and will fight for the stuff we believe in. I’m that fighter.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less