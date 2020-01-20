A list of MLK Day events across Alabama
The nation will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 20, and Yellowhammer News has compiled a lengthy list of events occurring across Alabama to celebrate the life of the late reverend and civil rights icon.
King would have turned 91-years-old this past Wednesday. His legacy is honored annually on every third Monday in January.
Here is a list of 2020 MLK Day events in the Yellowhammer State:
Birmingham
King left an indelible mark on the Magic City, with history especially remembering King’s famed Letter from Birmingham Jail. It is only fitting that the city have a bevy of events scheduled to remember the legend.
RELATED: Jefferson County to preserve jail cell where MLK was held shortly before his assassination
- MLK Unity Breakfast at the BJCC — 7:00 a.m.
- Birmingham Civil Rights Institute’s “MLK Day 2020: King’s Dream in 20/20 Vision’’ — 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (The institute is offering free admission all day long)
- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. wreath-laying ceremony in Kelly Ingram Park to honor their fellow fraternity brother, Dr. King — 11:00 a.m.
- Traditional MLK March, leaving from City Hall to Kelly Ingram Park — 11:30 a.m.
- The UAB MLK Day of Service begins at UAB’s Recreation Center — 11:30 a.m.
- SCLC Civil Rights Rally at 16th Street Baptist Church — 12:00 p.m.
- United Way of Central Alabama’s annual MLK Day of Service — 1:00 p.m.
- SCLC MLK “Love Fest” at the Boutwell Auditorium — 2:00 p.m.
Montgomery
- Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m.
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, leaving from Troy University’s campus in downtown Montgomery — 1:00 p.m.
Huntsville
- Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast featuring U.S. Sen. Doug Jones at the Von Braun Center North Hall — 7:00 a.m.
Mobile
- The University of South Alabama’s and Bishop State Community College’s annual Dr. King March and Rally; March begins at Bishop State’s main campus, rally at Lyons Park immediately afterward — 12:00 p.m.
Tuscaloosa
- Tuscaloosa’s SCLC hosts its annual Unity Day, in partnership with the University of Alabama’s Realizing the Dream initiative; Read more here and here.
Auburn
- “Reclaiming the Dream: A New Vision For the Future” breakfast at The Hotel at Auburn University — 7:30 a.m.
- Day of service starts at The Hotel at Auburn University — 11:00 a.m.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn