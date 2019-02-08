Alabama AG Steve Marshall calls Virginia governor’s stance on abortion ‘murder’
While Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) blackface problem is fueling the calls for his resignation, most of the mainstream media outlets only focused on his outrageous comments about abortion through the lens of conservatives’ reactions to it.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Friday and was asked if what Northam described was a crime. Marshall made it clear that he felt what was described by Northam was “murder.”
He added, “I’ve never been presented with that question, and don’t know any reason other than that is a live, viable human being in which they are taking that child’s life. I don’t see how it could be any different.”
My takeaway:
The lack of the American left’s outrage on this issue is pretty stunning. Moderate red state Democrats like our own junior Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) has left the door open for his potential challengers to hammer home the fact that his abortion position is not that far from Northam’s comments.
JONES: I’m not in favor of anything that is going to infringe on a woman’s right and her freedom to choose. That’s just the position that I’ve had for many years. It’s a position I continue to have.
But when those people — I want to make sure that people understand that once a baby is born, I’m going to be there for that child. That’s where I become a right to lifer.
NORTHAM: This is why decisions such as this should be made by providers, physicians, and the mothers and fathers that are involved. When we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with the consent of the mother, with the consent of physicians, more than one physician by the way, and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities, there may be a fetus which is non-viable. So in this particular example, if the mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if this is what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physician and the mother.
Listen:
@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN