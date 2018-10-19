Subscription Preferences:

3 hours ago

Ainsworth rallies Alabama voters after George Soros’ involvement in upcoming election revealed

After Yellowhammer News revealed that billionaire George Soros this week directly dumped $200,000 into a group of Tuscaloosa PACs that has been Democratic gubernatorial nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox’s biggest contributor, the Republican nominee for Lieutenant Governor, state Rep. Will Ainsworth (R-Guntersville), issued a warning and a rallying call to Alabama voters.

“Billionaire George Soros is flooding Alabama with several hundred thousand dollars in last minute contributions to Walt Maddox and other liberal Democrats on the Nov. 6 ballot,” posted on Facebook.

Ainsworth continued, “Soros wants to replace our conservative principles and Alabama values with his Socialist progressive agenda. We must not let the pro-abortion, anti-gun and tax-raiding liberals become competitive. Please tell your, friends, neighbors, and church members to vote the Straight Republican ticket on Nov. 6!”

Combined with almost $1 million in dark money funneled into the state from Planned Parenthood, political observers in the state expect the Soros money to go towards attempting to boost Democratic turnout on Election Day. Maddox, Planned Parenthood and other out-of-state liberal groups are opposing a pro-life constitutional amendment on the ballot – Amendment Two.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Government-owned broadband a path to financial ruin

It’s a day of reckoning as sure as a sunrise.  This week, the City of Opelika sold its city-owned broadband system for pennies on the dollar (or, to be fair, nearly a quarter on the dollar).  With $43 million in debt and about $15 million in cumulative losses, the city (or rather its constituents) has poured $58 million into the project.  To fund the losses, the city has raised electric rates by over $5 a customer and forgone millions in services the profits of the city’s electric utility once funded.

If it’s any consolation, Opelika is not the first city to fire sale its broadband systems, and it won’t be the last.  Despite a near 100% failure rate of government-owned broadband systems, city officials across the nation—including nearby Andalusia-Alabama, pointing to the “success” in Opelika—seem committed to the path of financial ruin.  Government at its finest.

With a $14 million sale price (about half the going rate per-subscriber for cable systems), the electric utility is left with $28 million in debt on the books for this network.  The $15 million in cumulative losses are a bygone.  With an annual payment of $1.4 million on that debt, the city’s electric ratepayers are forced to pony up nearly $10 per month per customer to fund it.  For what?  The city officials will tell you its for a “smart grid,” but that’s balderdash.  Chattanooga’s officials said the same to justify hiding the debt on the electric utility, only later to admit the truth.  Smart grid technologies don’t require $28 million in fiber for a city the size of Opelika.  In fact, it is not clear that the city uses much if any of that fiber for smart grid, or that whatever it is used for couldn’t be done using other technologies costing a fraction of that cost.

Only last year the city’s broadband network was described as a “success story.”  Now blame for its failure is being directed at the state for its lack of “help” and at competitors for doing what competitors do—compete.  The thought that extending the network into the county would have saved the network is absurd.  At best, it would have had Opelika’s electric customers subsidizing broadband services outside the city’s limits in areas where the revenue potential is relatively low and the deployment costs relatively high.  Perhaps a good situation for those out in the county, but not Opelika.

Mayor Fuller hopes the fire sale of the network will make the city “shine brighter,” but that seems a pretty low standard in light of the facts.

In an effort at positive spin on this fiasco, city officials point out that the people of Opelika now benefit from “competitive prices.”  Not so.  Companies make money when they sell at “competitive prices.” Competitive prices do not require millions in subsidies from captive electric ratepayers, to the tune of $1,250 in electric rates from the past and $115 per year per customer going forward.  Sadly, the ratepayers are left holding this $28 million bag of debt and there’s likely no way out.

Opelika’s enormous financial loss is, put simply, the result of bad decisions by government.  Bad government, in turn, falls in the lap of the voters.

Dr. George S. Ford is a graduate of Auburn University and the chief economist of the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal & Economic Public Policy Studies (www.phoenix-center.org).  He is one of the nation’s foremost experts in municipal broadband projects.

6 hours ago

This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule

For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.

(Note: All times are Central)

1

8 hours ago

Another $95,000 funneled into Alabama PAC from out-of-state Planned Parenthood group

According to a mandatory financial disclosure filed at approximately noon on Thursday, Planned Parenthood on Tuesday pumped an additional $95,000 into its efforts to influence Alabama’s November 6 general election.

Planned Parenthood, through Planned Parenthood Southeast’s “Alabama for Healthy Families” PAC, is opposing a pro-life constitutional amendment and attempting to drive up Democratic turnout on Election Day. Along with Planned Parenthood, Democratic gubernatorial nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, the ACLU, the Feminist Majority Foundation and URGE are opposing the amendment – Amendment Two.

The $95,000 contribution to the Alabama PAC was made from Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, located in Vermont. The PAC now reports having $915,000 cash on hand to spend in under three weeks leading up to the election. Previous contributions have come in from multiple entities each in California and New York City.

Combined with a $200,000 cash infusion directly from George Soros, Alabama Democrats will be hoping that more than $1 million in last minute, out-of-state spending will buoy their candidates, especially in down ballot races that could take advantage of Democrats voting the straight ticket option while the average Alabamian checks off individual candidates he or she knows while ignoring the lesser known races.

You can expect more out-of-state money to continue pouring in, whether it is contributions from the likes of Soros himself or dark money from groups like Planned Parenthood.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 hours ago

TVA begins Browns Ferry outage for Unit 1 modifications

Tennessee Valley Authority has begun a scheduled outage at its Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant Unit 1 in Alabama to prepare it to generate additional electricity.

The utility said in a news release it will install 332 new nuclear fuel assemblies and perform a final round of modifications.

Unit 1 will be the second of three Browns Ferry units to generate an additional 155 megawatts of electricity.

Unit 3 began operating at its new power rating in July. Final modifications will be installed on Unit 2 next spring.

The utility said the additional 465 megawatts of electricity is enough to power an additional 280,000 homes.

The release said TVA plans to invest $475 million on the project.

TVA powers 9 million customers in parts of seven Southern states.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

10 hours ago

Roby Dem opponent Tabitha Isner tells NY Times Russian hacking claim was used as a ploy for campaign publicity

Back during the summer, Democratic congressional hopeful Tabitha Isner attracted national headlines when she claimed Russians had attempted to hack her campaign’s website.

“I was pretty surprised by that because I had bought enough bandwidth, enough hosting power, that it shouldn’t be an issue,” Isner said to Business Insider back in August. “I knew something was up and I had my web administrator go look into it.”

She went on to say the hacking attempt seemed partisan and that it appeared there was a lack of concern when hacks benefitted Republicans. As it turns out, some of that concern may have been a ploy for attention.

In a profile of Isner for The New York Times Magazine by Ruth Graham, published on Wednesday, Isner acknowledged they saw the alleged hacking attempt as “an opportunity for publicity,” and said her campaign manager Megan Skipper implemented a strategy to alert the media because “why not.”

“A few days earlier, her web-hosting company alerted her to a spike in traffic on her campaign site,” Graham wrote for the New York Times Magazine. “Her webmaster found nearly 1,500 failed attempts to break in to the site, almost all of them from I.P. addresses in Russia. Isner and Skipper were alarmed, but they also figured the hacking was an opportunity for publicity. They emailed some local reporters, and Skipper tweeted at Rachel Maddow — why not? Only a week earlier, the Justice Department had announced indictments against 12 members of a Russian intelligence agency accused of launching a ‘sustained effort’ to hack Democrats’ computer networks.”

Their effort proved to be successful given it generated headlines from coast to coast. It raised the issue of further Russian interference in U.S. elections while it was a front-burner issue for Democrats given the special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election led by former FBI director Robert Mueller.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

