Aderholt: This gov’t shutdown ‘different from all the rest,’ Could be ‘week or two’ before solution
In an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) warned it could be some time before a solution comes for the current federal government shutdown.
The cause of the partial shutdown, which is in its third week, is the debate over funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which was part of his 2016 presidential campaign.
Aderholt told WVNN that as things stand now, Congress is still at least “several more days” away from a potential solution.
“We’re still at a stalemate,” he said on Monday’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “There’s been some overtures of maybe going toward a steel wall … but I don’t see anything as significant that will come down on any of this. So, I think it’s going to be well into several more days – another week or two before we see any solution to this, and of course, it could be longer.”
The representative for Alabama’s fourth congressional district noted the distinction between this shutdown and others, which he said centered around one item — the border wall.
“The one thing that makes shutdown so different from all the rest is usually you have several issues on the table,” Aderholt explained. “And they’re able to finally say, ‘OK, we’re going to have to find a compromise on this and find some common ground. So, we’ll let you win on these three or four issues, and we’ll win on these three or four issues. We’ll try again and come back when we do an appropriation bill next year and try to get the things we didn’t get.’”
“This time, it’s really only about the wall,” he added. “And its either one side wins and one side loses, or vice-versa. It’s one of those things that can’t be on and off. It can’t be black and white. It can’t be yes and no. And so, it’s one of those real dichotomies here that they’re dealing with. And I think that’s why one side is going to have to give in for there to be a real solution to this.”
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.