1 hour ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are continuing to partner to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate?

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are open now. Applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination at this link.

Our organizations look forward to continue sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next year as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Visit Serquest.com to learn more about the company and their efforts to strengthen nonprofit organizations nationwide.

2 hours ago

Searches to resume after tornado kills 23 in Lee County

Rescuers prepared Monday to tear through the rubble of mobile homes and houses in search of survivors of a powerful tornado that rampaged through southeast Alabama and killed at least 23 people.

The trail of destruction was at least half a mile wide and overwhelmed rural Lee County’s coroners’ office, forcing it to call in help from the state.

778
“The devastation is incredible,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.

Drones flying overhead equipped with heat-seeking devices had scanned the area for survivors, but the dangerous conditions halted the search late Sunday, Sheriff Jones said.

Rescuers planned to resume the search at daylight Monday.

The Sunday tornado, which had winds that appeared to be around 160 mph (257 kph) or greater, was part of a powerful storm system that also slashed its way across parts of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

Levi Baker, who lives near the hard-hit area in Alabama, took a chain saw to help clear a path for ambulances and other first-responder vehicles.

He said he saw bodies of dead people and dead animals.

He said some houses were demolished and trees were uprooted or snapped in half.

One house was swept off its foundation and was sitting in the middle of the road.

“It was just destruction,” Baker said. “There were mobile homes gone. Frames on the other side of the road.”

Jones said the twister traveled straight down a county road in the rural community of Beauregard reducing homes to slabs.

Scott Fillmer was at home when the storm hit in Lee County.

“I looked out the window and it was nothing but black, but you could hear that freight train noise,” Fillmer said.

The National Weather Service confirmed late Sunday a tornado with at least an F3 rating caused the destruction in Alabama.

Although the statement did not give exact wind estimates, F3 storms typically are gauged at wind speeds of between 158-206 mph (254-331 kph).

After nightfall Sunday, the rain had stopped and pieces of metal debris and tree branches littered roadways in Beauregard.

Two sheriff’s vehicles blocked reporters and others from reaching the worst-hit area. Power appeared to be out in many places.

In a tweet late Sunday, President Donald Trump said, “To the great people of Alabama and surrounding areas: Please be careful and safe. Tornadoes and storms were truly violent and more could be coming. To the families and friends of the victims, and to the injured, God bless you all!”

Rita Smith, spokeswoman for the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, said about 150 first responders had quickly jumped in to help search the debris after the storm struck in Beauregard. At least one trained canine could be seen with search crews as numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles, lights flashing, converged on the area.

At the R&D Grocery on Monday morning in Beauregard, residents were constantly asking each other if they were okay.

“I’m still thanking God I’m among the living,” said John Jones, who has lived in Beauregard for most of his life.

No deaths had been reported Sunday evening from storm-damaged Alabama counties other than Lee County, said Gregory Robinson, spokesman for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

But he said crews were still surveying damage in several counties in the southwestern part of the state.

Numerous tornado warnings were posted across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Sunday afternoon as the storm system raced across the region.

Weather officials said they confirmed other tornadoes around the region by radar alone and would send teams out Monday to assess those and other storms.

In rural Talbotton, Georgia, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Atlanta, a handful of people were injured by either powerful straight-line winds or a tornado that destroyed several mobile homes and damaged other buildings, said Leigh Ann Erenheim, director of the Talbot County Emergency Management Agency.

News footage showed smashed buildings with rooftops blown away, cars overturned and debris everywhere. Trees all around had been snapped bare of branches.

“The last check I had was between six and eight injuries,” Erenheim said in a phone interview. “From what I understand it was minor injuries, though one fellow did say his leg might be broken.”

She said searches of damaged homes and structures had turned up no serious injuries or deaths there.

Henry Wilson of the Peach County Emergency Management Agency near Macon in central Georgia said a barn had been destroyed and trees and power poles had been snapped, leaving many in the area without power.

Authorities in southwest Georgia were searching door-to-door in darkened neighborhoods after a possible tornado touched down in the rural city of Cairo, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Tallahassee, Florida, on Sunday evening. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Authorities said a tornado was confirmed by radar in the Florida Panhandle late Sunday afternoon.

A portion of Interstate 10 on the Panhandle was blocked in one direction for a time in Walton County in the aftermath, said Don Harrigan, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

7 Things: Deadly tornadoes hit Alabama, ‘Rebuild Alabama’ gains steam, Doug Jones panders on voter suppression and more …

7. Anti-Semitic Democrat apologizes by repeating the same anti-Semitic slur

— Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has once again used offensive language when referring to her political opponent and accusing her of “dual loyalty” to Israel — a common slur. Multiple Democrats had called for her to apologize for her previous language, which she did by invoking the slur again. President Donald Trump has called on her to resign in the past and many have called for her to be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

6. Continuing to prove how busted that Russian collusion narrative is, Rep.Adam Schiff (D-CA) is back to focusing on the Trump Tower meeting

— As we move towards the Robert Mueller report being made public, all signs are pointing to a report that doesn’t show collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Schiff is telling reporters “there is direct evidence of collusion.” Knowing that this is not collusion, Schiff alleged he had proof on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” He declared, “There is direct evidence in the e-mails from the Russians through their intermediary offering dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of what is described in writing as the Russian government effort to help elect Donald Trump. They offer that dirt.”

5. President Donald Trump’s two-hour-long speech at CPAC hit all the issues that drive the media wild

— After hugging an American flag and admitting he was “being off script,” President Trump talked up the red meat his base craves,  saying, “They’re embracing open borders, socialism and extreme late-term abortion.” And as Democrats continue to lurch towards socialism, Trump is making it clear he embraces that fight and views it as one he can win. He stated, “We believe in the American dream — not in the socialist nightmare.”

4. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) becomes fourth Republican in Senate to support a resolution against President Trump’s emergency declaration

— In a move that will require the president to use his veto power to keep his emergency declaration in place, Paul  announced he will vote to end the declaration, explaining, “We may want more money for border security, but Congress didn’t authorize it.” Paul joins Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) to block the emergency. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) says  Trump could face a GOP rebellion if he vetoes the resolution and moves forward,

3. Democrats from across the nation flooded into Selma, Alabama, and proceeded to lie about voter suppression — Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) echoed the lie on national television

— Without evidence, speakers at the annual jubilee in Selma, Alabama, declared that voter suppression is alive and well. Two-time loser Hillary Clinton said it (again), and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), refusing to accept the results of an election, declared that Democrat Stacy Abrams should be governor of Georgia. Doug Jones told the outrageous lie, “For whatever reason, they do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote.” No one will challenge him to produce evidence on that front.

2. The sponsors and advocates for “Rebuild Alabama” are on the offensive as the bill is expected to move this week

— Now that information about the bill has been released, we have learned that bill cost the average driver $55 dollars, a hybrid driver $150, and an electric car driver $250 a year. State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) declared he is sponsoring the bill in part because “Maintenance on the roads consumes 92% of our budget shrinking our ability to add lanes to congested roadways.”

1. At least 23 dead in eastern Alabama tornados

— The total number of dead, missing, and injured is unknown as an “outbreak of tornadoes” hit through Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Sheriff Jay Jones of Lee County says it may not be over yet, saying, “Unfortunately, I feel like that number may rise yet again.”  Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: “Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today. Praying for their families & everyone whose homes or businesses were affected.”

5 hours ago

Hillary, 2020 Dem hopefuls decry ‘voter suppression’ as they hit Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ commemoration

SELMA – Even though the heavens opened up and the rain came pouring down on Sunday, it did not stop the march commemorating the 54th anniversary of 1965’s “Bloody Sunday” across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and a handful of 2020 Democratic Party presidential hopefuls, including Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), highlighted the names of participants on Sunday.

Throughout the day’s events, which began with the Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast, continued with remarks from Clinton, Booker and Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) at the Brown Chapel AME Church and concluded with the march across the historic bridge, putting a stop to alleged voter suppression was a reoccurring theme of the day.

“We’re here to honor the legacy of those that fought, died and bled for the right for us to vote, and we must do our part in 2019,” Sewell declared during the Unity Breakfast.

“[T]here is no more fundamental right than the right to vote,” Clinton said to marchers before they began their journey over the Alabama River. “It is under attack. It is under fire. It has got to be protected. No matter what else you care about, there is nothing more important than standing up and fighting for the right to vote right now.”

Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX) echoed Clinton’s remarks emphasizing the need to combat so-called voter suppression.

Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (D-Texas) poses for a photo, 3/4/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

“Voting rights are under fire,” Jackson Lee said. “That’s why I’ve come to march with you across the Edmund Pettus Bridge … where many shed their blood. And as Rev. [William J.] Barber said, we are those who have ancestors who have dictated to us what we must do. We must fight and never give up. We must recognize voter suppression is not American. Voter suppression is not who we are. Voter suppression cannot stand, and we will continue to fight until we stamp out voter suppression.”

Marchers lie on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in support of voting rights, 3/3/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

The voter suppression theme was also on display as marchers sang about the “polling house” as they marched.

Earlier, Booker had delivered the keynote speech to Brown Chapel AME Church, and made a call to the parishioners to “defend the dream.”

Sen. Cory Booker poses for a selfie, 3/4/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

“People feel the forces tearing us apart are greater than those bringing us together,” the New Jersey Democrat said during his emotional address. “It’s time for us to defend the dream. It’s time that we dare to dream again in America.”

Sen. Cory Booker and Hillary Clinton share a word during Selma’s bridge crossing, 3/4/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

Sherrod Brown was making a return to Alabama for the annual occasion.

“It’s great to be here,” Brown said to Yellowhammer News. “It’s the fifth time I’ve crossed this bridge, fifth time I’ve been in Brown Chapel, and it’s an honor to be here. I’ve brought my daughters, I’ve brought my wife, and I’ve brought my mother a number of times over the years. It’s part of our family.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks to reporters after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, 3/4/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

Also in attendance for Booker’s speech at the Brown Chapel AME Church was former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman.

Former Gov. Don Siegelman departing Brown Chapel AME, 3/3/2019 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

6 hours ago

Doug Jones: Republicans ‘do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote’

While asserting that Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote,” Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is also claiming to be “an independent voice” from the national Democratic Party.

In an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday, Jones first reaffirmed that he agrees with Alabama ISIS bride Hoda Muthana over the Trump administration regarding whether or not she is an American citizen and can return to the country.

The incumbent junior senator from Mountain Brook was then questioned about his new book, “Bending Toward Justice,” which Jones is currently hawking on a book tour that includes multiple stops in New York City.

Host Margaret Brennan pointed out that Jones in the book mentioned “backsliding,” especially when it comes to the voting rights of minorities today. She then asked, “Who do you blame for that?”

Jones’ response as follows:

Well I — I think it’s a combination of things. I mean, I think that — that we’ve had some losses in the courts, but I also think it’s a political power grab right now where people are trying to gerrymander districts, where people are trying to prevent people to — to the right to vote, give them free access to the vote. We need to be expanding the voter rolls and- and trying to get people to the vote. We need to be pushing the percentage of Americans up who are- who want to vote on Election Day and instead we seem to be working and the powers that be seem to be constricting that. And I think we’ve got to change that. There’s a new bill pending right now, introduced last week, on the voter enhancement. Try to put some teeth back in the Voting Rights Act.

Brennan, wanting a direct answer, followed up with essentially the same question, asking, “Who do you blame for this?”

“Well, you know I think if you look at — carefully you have to look at the state legislatures, governors and members of Congress that are Republicans,” Jones retorted. “For whatever reason, they do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote. I assume  rather than trying to get those votes, they seem to want to restrict those votes.”

He continued, “And I think that that’s incredibly unfortunate. We need to have more dialogues in this country rather than monologues, and then we can do it about Voting Rights Act. We talk a good game about everybody having the right to vote and a duty to vote. But at the end of the day, we seem to be working to try to restrict that, and that’s just wrong.”

To conclude the interview, the host asked about the difficulties Jones will likely face in getting re-elected in a deeply red state in 2020. After asserting that Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote” mere seconds before, Jones pivoted to claiming he was not a partisan.

“Well, you know, all I do is do my job. I have the people of Alabama’s best interests at heart,” Jones said. “I am an independent voice for them, I’m not a- a- a solid vote- voice or vote for the president or the Democratic Party.”

“I look at each individual vote separately, and I try to do the right thing,” he continued. “I think some of the best compliments I’ve had in the last year and my one year in the Senate was when I’d go home and people would say, ‘Well, Doug, you’re doing exactly what you said you would do. And that’s looking out for us.’ And we have a lot of issues that we face. But, you know, I think Alabama, the south, we’re all changing. There’s a lot of things going on.”

Jones concluded, “We’re putting aside a lot of the issues that have divided us in the past that have caused some of those incredible divisions, political and social divisions. Right now we’re talking about jobs, we’re talking about health care. That’s a driving force in my state. Education, workforce development, those are the things we have in common and that’s what I’m going to keep preaching, then we’ll see how it goes. I feel very good about where we are.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 hours ago

Trump to east Alabama tornado victims: ‘God bless you all!’

At least 22 people were killed by two tornadoes Sunday in Lee County, with the eyes of the nation turning to east Alabama.

WSFA is reporting that Sheriff Jay Jones advised the death toll could still rise, as first responders work diligently to respond to missing person reports and assess damaged areas. An eight-year-old girl has been confirmed as one of the victims in the Beauregard area.

Governor Kay Ivey extended her February 23 State of Emergency declaration to cover the entire state so all affected areas can receive immediate state assistance.

She, other Alabama elected officials and President Donald Trump took to social media Sunday to offer their respective support to everyone impacted by the devastating weather.

“Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today. Praying for their families & everyone whose homes or businesses were affected. Officials from [the Alabama Emergency Management Agency) & other agencies are quickly working to provide assistance,” Ivey tweeted.

“Weather related tragedy has once again struck Alabama. Please keep these families, these communities and our first responders in your thoughts and prayers,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) tweeted.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

