3 hours ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are continuing to partner to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate?

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are open now. Applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination at this link.

Our organizations look forward to continue sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next year as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Visit Serquest.com to learn more about the company and their efforts to strengthen nonprofit organizations nationwide.

2 hours ago

Report: Two companies paying funeral costs for all victims of east Alabama tornadoes

Two corporations will pay for the funerals of all 23 tornado victims in east Alabama.

According to WTVM, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris shared the inspiring news Tuesday during an interview. The names of the two companies have not been released.

“I got a phone call from an individual that said, if the details get worked out, there’s a very large corporation that will probably pay most, if not all, of the cost of every victim’s funeral,” Harris said. “I got another call from another company that will do the same thing. So, between the two, these expenses, which can be up into the thousands, will probably be covered by these two companies.”

Update, 11:40 a.m.:

The Plainsman is reporting that Harris in a press conference Wednesday confirmed one of the corporations is the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, which has reportedly pledged to provide $50,000.

In addition to this donation and the other unnamed company, Harris said generosity from across the state has been widespread.

“We have had many other offers for funeral expenses and monies that have already been spent,” he explained.

The nonprofit East Alabama Medical Center Foundation will handle and disperse the funds.

“There will be no administrative costs whatsoever,” the coroner advised.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Roby: ‘I will continue to strongly support’ F-35 program

Representative Martha Roby (AL-2) continued her staunch advocacy this week for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program based at Montgomery’s Donnelly Field.

Roby, co-chair of the congressional Joint Strike Fighter Caucus, cosponsored a resolution recognizing the program as a critical, cutting-edge component of America’s national security efforts that Congress must continue to properly fund and support.

“The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is the military’s most cutting-edge war machine,” Roby said in a statement. “Congress must continue to provide adequate funding for the development and procurement of this next-generation fighter jet as we work to replace antiquated, outdated aircraft.”

She concluded, “The F-35 program is critically important to our national security, and I will continue to strongly support it in Congress.”

The U.S. Air Force announced in December 2017 that the Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing was chosen for the program.

RELATED: How Pratt & Whitney’s engine issues are hurting Alabama’s vaunted F-35 program

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Palmer named by Republican leadership to serve on Pelosi-created climate panel

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has created a select panel on climate issues as part of her overhaul of the U.S. House policy apparatus.

Republican leadership quickly filled out its allotted slots for service in the panel’s minority, one of which is now held by Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), according to a release from his office.

Palmer is one of six Republican House members chosen for the committee. All six come from states with abundant energy-producing natural resources.

In response to his inclusion on the panel, Palmer expressed an eagerness to work on the issues surrounding the climate debate.

“I look forward to serving on the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis,” he said. “My hope is that the Committee will examine the underlying causes of ‘climate change’ and focus on sensible solutions.”

On Palmer’s appointment, House Republican Leader McCarthy said, “I am pleased to appoint Congressman Gary Palmer to the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. Gary’s commitment to common sense solutions will ensure we continue to make strides towards a healthy environment without sacrificing the other priorities of the American people.”

Pelosi said she foresees the Green New Deal proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as one of the many proposals put before the panel, while also acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding its substance.

“It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive,” Pelosi said. “The green dream or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is but they’re for it right?”

While the Obama administration may have forever changed the landscape in American energy production, China and India continue to grow their fleets of coal-fired plants at a break-neck pace.

Some conservative commentators have pointed to China and India’s commitment to coal for energy production as one of the major flaws in Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez declined Pelosi’s invitation to serve on the committee.

The partisan composition of the committee consists of nine Democrats and six Republicans.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

5 hours ago

7 Things: Ivey declares the state is growing, special session is up, Trump is ready to fight Democrat probes and more …

7. Madison County probate judge grants rights to an unborn fetus

— Judge Frank Barger granted Ryan Magers the right to represent his unborn aborted son’s estate in legal proceedings. Magers attorney says, “This is the first estate that I’m aware of that has ever been opened for an aborted baby.” Magers sued an abortion clinic and multiple others who were ultimately involved in terminating a pregnancy he, as the father, did not want to be terminated.

6. The House of Representatives prepare to call out Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitism (kinda), while the media and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) defend her

— A vote to call out, but not by name, Rep. Omar for her repeated anti-Semitism is meeting the expected pushback by liberals and foes of Israel. Now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has changed the language. Ocasio-Cortez claims the rebuke is “hurtful” because no one pushes for these measures when people are critical of Latinos. Stupidly, Ocasio-Cortez sighted a GOP member yelling “Go back to Puerto Rico!” to Democrats, which was a reference to a retreat they went on and not their race.

5. Racial video in Hoover leading to consternation as the school system tries to figure out what they can do (nothing)

— The students at Spain Park High School are meeting to talk about how “hurt” they are and to hear from the principal after some of their fellow students were seen saying terrible things about blacks and Jews on the Internet. Superintendent Kathy Murphy is still talking about taking action for non-crimes, although dumb behavior, that happened off campus. She stated, “To the extent that a matter happens off campus and has some residual impact in the school itself.’

4. President Donald Trump will be heading to Alabama to tour area affected by tornadoes on Friday

— At an event at the White House, Trump said, “I’ll be heading to Alabama on Friday,” adding, “It’s been a tragic situation. But a lot of good work is being done.” President Trump has approved the “Major Disaster Declaration for Lee County,” which triggers the release of federal funds to help parts of Alabama recover. At least 23 people were killed in Alabama alone and that includes seven individuals from one family who were killed in the storm.

3. The White House is not planning to comply easily with Democrat records requests

— Whether it is one of the probes into Trump’s personal business or an inquiry into security clearances, the White House isn’t having it because they view this as harassment and not oversight. Trump blasted the requests, saying, “Instead of doing infrastructure, instead of doing health care, instead of doing so many things that they should be doing, they want to play games.” The White House responded to the security clearance questions with a letter questioning their standing that read, “White House counsel Pat Cipollone in which he accused the committee of making “unprecedented and extraordinarily intrusive demands.”

2. “Ladies and gentlemen, this evening, I am proud to report that the state of our state is growing stronger each day.”

— The economy continues to be Alabama’s bright spot. The speech included references to the low unemployment rate, North Alabama’s space industry, Alabama’s booming auto industry, tech companies coming in and Mobile’s growing airplane manufacturing. The gas tax increase got a shoutout, too. Ivey declared, “Almost three decades have gone by, and Alabama has not made one change to our infrastructure funding. While our neighboring states are increasing their revenue for their transportation budgets, Alabama has not. We are dead last.”

1. The special session is a go

— Ivey called the special session shortly after telling the state she would give the legislature weeks to work and pretty much threatened to call one, saying, “I am willing to call you, the members of the Alabama Legislature, into a special session, if necessary, to focus solely on passing this critical legislation.” Passing this tax without a special session would have been a bit more complicated, but most expect the bill to pass rather easily now.

6 hours ago

Merrill on Doug Jones voter suppression claims: ‘He’s not entitled to his own facts’

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill responded to Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) asserting that Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote,” with the Republican secretary of state saying the brazen claim has “absolutely no validity.”

After the State of the State Tuesday evening, Yellowhammer News asked Merrill about Jones’ comments made Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Merrill expressed his disappointment in Jones for “[misleading] people.” The secretary of state also rattled off statistics that run counter to Jones’ assertions.

“It’s unfortunate that we have elected officials who will make statements like that that have absolutely no validity,” Merrill said of Alabama’s junior senator from Mountain Brook. “You see, the thing that really concerns me is when someone says that from a position of stature, and they mislead people.”

“Because, if he’s got evidence to indicate that that’s a concern, he needs to introduce it to us [at the Secretary of State’s Office], because we would be the people that would investigate that and make sure it was turned over to prosecutors or law enforcement or whatever was necessary. He’s entitled to his own opinion, he’s not entitled to his own facts,” he continued.

Merrill concluded, “And the facts are that since January 19, 2015, which is four years, one month and 11 days ago, we’ve registered 1,211,906 new voters. We now have a record 3,468,747 registered voters in Alabama. We’ve broken every record in the history of the state for voter registration and voter participation. 96 percent of all eligible African-Americans in the state of Alabama are registered to vote. So, he’s entitled to his own opinion but not his own facts. And the empirical data does not back up his statement that he made on national TV.”

Yellowhammer News also asked Merrill if he would be taking a position on Governor Kay Ivey’s “Rebuild Alabama” infrastructure plan.

“No, because the governor was elected by the people of this state to introduce new ideas and new topics that need to be considered by the Alabama legislature,” he responded. “And that’s what she’s doing.”

Merrill added, “I supported the governor in her campaign, I support her now in her administration. Just like she supports me and our administration in what we’re attempting to do in the areas that we’re responsible for.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

