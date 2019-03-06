A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

6. The House of Representatives prepare to call out Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitism ( kinda ), while the media and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) defend her

— Judge Frank Barger granted Ryan Magers the right to represent his unborn aborted son’s estate in legal proceedings. Magers attorney says, “This is the first estate that I’m aware of that has ever been opened for an aborted baby.” Magers sued an abortion clinic and multiple others who were ultimately involved in terminating a pregnancy he, as the father, did not want to be terminated.

— A vote to call out, but not by name, Rep. Omar for her repeated anti-Semitism is meeting the expected pushback by liberals and foes of Israel. Now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has changed the language. Ocasio-Cortez claims the rebuke is “hurtful” because no one pushes for these measures when people are critical of Latinos. Stupidly, Ocasio-Cortez sighted a GOP member yelling “Go back to Puerto Rico!” to Democrats, which was a reference to a retreat they went on and not their race.

5. Racial video in Hoover leading to consternation as the school system tries to figure out what they can do (nothing)

— The students at Spain Park High School are meeting to talk about how “hurt” they are and to hear from the principal after some of their fellow students were seen saying terrible things about blacks and Jews on the Internet. Superintendent Kathy Murphy is still talking about taking action for non-crimes, although dumb behavior, that happened off campus. She stated, “To the extent that a matter happens off campus and has some residual impact in the school itself.’

4. President Donald Trump will be heading to Alabama to tour area affected by tornadoes on Friday

— At an event at the White House, Trump said, “I’ll be heading to Alabama on Friday,” adding, “It’s been a tragic situation. But a lot of good work is being done.” President Trump has approved the “Major Disaster Declaration for Lee County,” which triggers the release of federal funds to help parts of Alabama recover. At least 23 people were killed in Alabama alone and that includes seven individuals from one family who were killed in the storm.

3. The White House is not planning to comply easily with Democrat records requests

— Whether it is one of the probes into Trump’s personal business or an inquiry into security clearances, the White House isn’t having it because they view this as harassment and not oversight. Trump blasted the requests, saying, “Instead of doing infrastructure, instead of doing health care, instead of doing so many things that they should be doing, they want to play games.” The White House responded to the security clearance questions with a letter questioning their standing that read, “White House counsel Pat Cipollone in which he accused the committee of making “unprecedented and extraordinarily intrusive demands.”

2. “Ladies and gentlemen, this evening, I am proud to report that the state of our state is growing stronger each day.”

— The economy continues to be Alabama’s bright spot. The speech included references to the low unemployment rate, North Alabama’s space industry, Alabama’s booming auto industry, tech companies coming in and Mobile’s growing airplane manufacturing. The gas tax increase got a shoutout, too. Ivey declared, “Almost three decades have gone by, and Alabama has not made one change to our infrastructure funding. While our neighboring states are increasing their revenue for their transportation budgets, Alabama has not. We are dead last.”

1. The special session is a go

— Ivey called the special session shortly after telling the state she would give the legislature weeks to work and pretty much threatened to call one, saying, “I am willing to call you, the members of the Alabama Legislature, into a special session, if necessary, to focus solely on passing this critical legislation.” Passing this tax without a special session would have been a bit more complicated, but most expect the bill to pass rather easily now.