Newest Stories

A 'Story Worth Sharing': Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits
Civil rights museum reoffers honor to Angela Davis 1 hour ago / News
Time to combat increased telemarketing abuses 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Zeigler: Former Gov. Bentley is telling people he is a potential 2020 U.S. Senate candidate 2 hours ago / News
Byrne: Ocasio-Cortez ‘falsely attacking Alabama all in an effort to raise taxes’ 3 hours ago / National Politics
Report: Hillary Clinton coming to Alabama 3 hours ago / News
Ala. House Majority Leader Ledbetter: NY abortion law ‘promotes the wholesale murder of unborn children’ 4 hours ago / National Politics
Two north Alabama school systems close because of flu 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Bipartisan solution possible on day 35 of the shutdown, Alabama’s senators split on bill to fund the gov’t and build the wall, Trump ally Roger Stone arrested and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
ALGOP chair Lathan slams Doug Jones for voting ‘no’ on gov’t shutdown, border security compromise 21 hours ago / National Politics
Trump blinked and Pelosi won 23 hours ago / Opinion
Shelby votes to reopen the government, Jones opposes 24 hours ago / National Politics
Ivey selects retired Rear Admiral Kent Davis as Alabama VA head 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s Protective Life acquires Colorado insurance company for $1.2B 1 day ago / News
Brooks: Delaying State of the Union ‘victory for the Democrats’ 1 day ago / National Politics
Terry Lathan running for re-election as ALGOP chair 1 day ago / News
Phil Williams: ‘No better’ alternative State of the Union location than ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ 1 day ago / National Politics
Palmer on shutdown: Furloughed federal workers telling me to ‘stand your ground,’ ‘Up to the Democrats’ to end stalemate 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Shutdown day 34 could see two long-shot votes, Pelosi and Trump officially cancel SOTU, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore says he may run for office again and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are continuing to partner to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate?

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are open now. Applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination at this link.

Our organizations look forward to continue sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next year as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Visit Serquest.com to learn more about the company and their efforts to strengthen nonprofit organizations nationwide.

Civil rights museum reoffers honor to Angela Davis

An Alabama civil rights museum has reversed course after a public outcry and has decided to give political activist Angela Davis an award that it offered then rescinded.

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute said in a statement Friday that its board has voted to reaffirm Davis as the recipient of the human rights award.

Davis is an outspoken supporter of a movement criticizing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. The board withdrew her award after a local Holocaust education group asked it to reconsider.

The board issued a public apology earlier this month and said there should have been more conversation before making the decision to revoke the award.

The organization said that Davis has been invited to Birmingham to accept the award.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Time to combat increased telemarketing abuses

“Sarah, can you get me Floyd at the barbershop?” Such a request was typical of phone service in the 1950’s and prior, not only for “The Andy Griffith Show” mythical town of Mayberry, but in communities throughout America. That was when operators used to manually connect callers with wires and a switchboard.

Now, technology allows phone service over the internet, and cell phones have, in many cases, become the device of choice for consumers.

The evolution of telephone technology has benefitted society, but unfortunately, it has given rise to the unscrupulous who misuse digital technology to invade the privacy of telephone customers. As a result, the Federal Trade Commission established the National Do Not Call list in 2003, and most states, including Alabama, merged their own Do Not Call lists into the national list.

The Do Not Call list continually changes with new registrants added daily. Its effectiveness relies upon telemarketers frequently updating their lists. The Do Not Call list may limit some telemarketer calls, but it is not the solution most hoped it would be.

Initially, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) handed down fines to telemarketers when they identified abusers through caller ID information. These fines encouraged companies to comply.

However, we now have an ever-increasing number of unwanted telemarketing calls, and it is apparent that many are blatantly ignoring the National Do Not Call list.

The violators often employ a technology called spoofing. This is the common name ascribed to the practice of electronically replacing a caller’s true identification and number with a name and number of the caller’s choosing. Unscrupulous telemarketers have seized upon spoofing technology to mask their identity and to deceive unsuspecting consumers. Spoofing makes it extremely difficult for regulators and enforcement entities to identify abusive telemarketers and fine them.

Call blocking appears to be the path the FCC and state attorneys general are pursuing for limiting telemarketing calls. In November 2017, the FCC released an order authorizing telecommunication carriers to adopt advanced call blocking technology for combating unwanted telemarketing calls. The FCC order makes adoption of advanced call blocking technology voluntary for telecommunications providers.

Hopefully, Congress and the Alabama Legislature will consider legislation that ensures all telephone carriers adopt advanced call blocking technology for their customers. Federal and or state legislation should also include a component to educate consumers on the call blocking technology available from their telecommunications provider.

Another issue that should be addressed is the limited collaboration between federal authorities, state authorities and the private sector for targeting abusive telemarketing practices. Future action at the federal level would ideally prioritize collaboration and cooperation between federal and state regulators, law enforcement and telecommunications providers to collectively identify and penalize unscrupulous telemarketers.

The FCC should also revisit the Do Not Call list. The list, as it now exists, is ineffective. The FCC needs to either strengthen the Do Not Call list compliance or develop an entirely new approach to solve the problem.

My pledge as president of your Alabama Public Service Commission is that I will exhaust every effort in pursuit of such measures at the state and federal levels.

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh is the president of the Alabama Public Service Commission. Opinions expressed do not represent the position of the Public Service Commission or its other commissioners.

Zeigler: Former Gov. Bentley is telling people he is a potential 2020 U.S. Senate candidate

Thursday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, State Auditor Jim Zeigler discussed his potential run in 2020 for U.S. Senate for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Zeigler had been hinting at a run over the last couple of months and announced he had taken the step of forming an exploratory committee shortly after that.

However, Zeigler said he also believed former Gov. Robert Bentley, who left office in disgrace in early 2017, was eyeing a run as well and had let it be known during Ivey’s inauguration.

“I believe that Governor Bentley was invited to the inauguration by the inaugural committee because he is a former governor and all of the former governors were invited,” Zeigler explained to “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Simple as that. But he thinks and he said to the media that he was invited because he was a potential candidate for the U.S. Senate for the Doug Jones seat and people in Montgomery don’t want to irritate a potential winner in the U.S. Senate race. Well, I think he is delusional. I don’t think he’s a potential winner, though he is openly talking about running.”

“It would be very interesting if both Robert Bentley and I, who are on the opposite side of so many, many things were both in there,” Zeigler added. “It would be a contrast. Bentley was the face of the misuse of government resources, misuse of the tax dollars and I was the taxpayer who called his hand on those things. And it would just be a black or white issue. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if I got in a runoff against Robert Bentley? But I don’t think he can make it that far.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Byrne: Ocasio-Cortez ‘falsely attacking Alabama all in an effort to raise taxes’

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been drawing attention from both sides of the aisle, and her latest eyebrow-raising remarks this week put Alabama in the national spotlight.

When discussing what she called the “immoral” American free market system, Ocasio-Cortez used poverty in parts of the Yellowhammer State as an example. However, she missed the mark when it came to specifics.

“I do think that a system that allows billionaires to exist when there are parts of Alabama where people are still getting ringworm because they don’t have access to public health is wrong,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She later tweeted that she meant hookworm (as ringworm is a fairly common skin infection that is treated easily). Lowndes County has made national news for its battle with a rare form of hookworm over the past year, but experts have pointed to infrastructure (septic tanks) as the cause, as opposed to “access to public health.”

Alabamians have taken to social media to deride Ocasio-Cortez’s statement, but elected officials are taking issue with it, too.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) said the freshman congresswoman is making a habit of playing loose with the truth in order to advance her agenda.

“The mainstream media seems to give the Left a pass when they say things that are totally misleading in an effort to advance their radical, higher taxes agenda,” Byrne said. “Don’t forget, this is the same person who has said the world will end in twelve years, and now she is falsely attacking Alabama all in an effort to raise taxes and grow the size of government. It’s just sad.”

Ocasio-Cortez has advocated for raising the top marginal tax rate to 70 percent in order to fund a “Green New Deal.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Report: Hillary Clinton coming to Alabama

According to Alabama News Network, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a visit to Alabama planned for the near future.

Organizers of the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma reportedly told the outlet that Clinton called to confirm her plans to attend Wednesday afternoon.

The Jubilee is one of the largest annual Civil Rights commemoration events in the country. It will run from March 1 – March 4 this year and features approximately 40 events, highlighted by a reenactment of the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge crossing.

Co-coordinator Faya Rose Toure told Alabama News Network that she is excited about the way this year’s event is shaping up.

“This might be the last that you can come and hear the stories of the people who made this movement possible, so we’re really excited about the Jubilee. We’re encouraging people to support it. Support it with an ad, support it by buying tickets,” she said.

This year will mark the 54th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” and the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The event has become a huge draw for tourists, celebrities and political figures, including the attendance of then-President Barack Obama in recent years.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

