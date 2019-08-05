Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7 Things: Two weekend shootings, Ivey calls meeting on tolls, Tuberville embraces being a ‘carpetbagger’ and more …

7. The Democratic socialist convention got overly sensitive

  • The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) hosted their national convention in Atlanta, GA, where a delegate from Sacramento, CA, James Jackson, spoke and began by saying that he uses “he/him” personal pronouns, but then he claimed of “sensory overload” because “guys” in the room were whispering too much.
  • A member of the audience became visibly upset after Jackson said “guys,” and then a “comrade” quickly asked for a “point of personal privilege,” where they requested that Jackson “not use gendered language to address everyone.” Everyone involved in the interaction was overly sensitive and it was something out of a nightmare.

6. No asylum ban

  • Judge Randolph Moss has ruled that President Trump can’t prevent migrants from claiming asylum, even if they cross the U.S. border illegally, despite Moss saying that Trump had shown that the number of migrants coming across the border poses a “particular problem for the national interest.”
  • Moss referenced the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) that determined who can apply for asylum. The INA says anyone in the United States can apply for asylum, but Trump’s next immigration policy that is awaiting a court ruling is the “safe third country” deal with Guatemala that requires migrants to apply for asylum in the country they pass through to get to the U.S.

5. Dekalb County school isn’t intimidated

  • The Freedom From Religion Foundation claimed that Fyffe High School of Dekalb County Schools was in violation of the separation of church and state because Fyffe had planned a “Back to School Worship Service” for August 4 from 4-6 p.m.
  • However, Superintendent Jason Barnett defended the event by saying that the event isn’t sponsored by the school and there was “no administrators or faculty members involved in the organization and planning of the event,” and the event continued as scheduled.

4. Alabama still wants the citizenship question

  • Despite President Trump backing-off of putting the citizenship question on the 2020 Census, Alabama is still fighting for the question to be printed on the census.
  • U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall brought the case against the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Census Bureau, and now U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor has given all those involved until August 19 to file a joint report on what should come next, despite the federal government requesting on July 19 that the case be dismissed.

3. Tuberville owning his carpetbagger label

  • Former football coach Tommy Tuberville spoke at the Shoals Republican Club meeting where outside of the venue, someone had posted a printout of the definition of “carpetbagger,” which prompted Tuberville to address the carpetbagger issue that’s been brought against him by his opponents.
  • Tuberville’s decided to own the title by saying he’s a “carpetbagger of this country.” He added, “I love this country. I love this state. I’m a carpetbagger. I pay a lot of taxes. I brag about that because I’m fortunate I’ve made a little money in my lifetime. I can do this and not take any money.”

2. Meeting to be held on Mobile Bay bridge toll

  • After pressure from State Auditor Jim Zeigler and others, Governor Kay Ivey has called a meeting for Tuesday of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority members to address questions and concerns about the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.
  • In the letter, Ivey wrote that she’s inviting all state and constitutional officers, “at least some who seem to believe there is an easy solution out there if we would just look for it,” which seems to be a shot at Zeigler who has been leading social media efforts against the toll.

1. Two shootings, one weekend — everyone you dislike is to blame

  • Over the weekend, two mass shootings took place in the United States, one in El Paso, TX, that killed 20 people, and a shooting in Dayton, OH, that killed 10 people. The El Paso shooting is getting more focus due to the racial motivation behind the shooting and the politics involved.
  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) tweeted about the shooting in El Paso, where he said that most people will do what they’ve done previously in these situations, which is “go to their corners and talk about guns.” He then stated, “Our failure to protect people is more pronounced today given the early reports of racial motivations behind the shooting in El Paso. Unfortunately, that seems to be the tone that has been set in this country.”
Mo Brooks ranked number one for border security record

For the eighth straight year, NumbersUSA has graded Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-Hunstville) border security record at #1 in all of the U. S. Congress.

NumbersUSA, which is America’s largest grassroots border security organization with over nine million members, gave Brooks a perfect 100% A+ record on its congressional scorecard. Only one other member of the U.S. House received a 100% A+ rating.

“NumbersUSA is the premier grassroots border security advocacy organization in America,” Brooks said in a statement announcing his ranking. “I thank them for helping the public know which members of Congress fight to protect American lives, property, jobs and incomes from the current flood of illegal aliens.”

Brooks insisted the “tsunami of cheap illegal alien labor” deprives the American people of “jobs and wages.”

“Americans regularly rank border security as America’s most important issue. Rightfully so. The tsunami of cheap illegal alien labor steals jobs and wages from hard-working and struggling American families,” Brooks continued. “Worse yet, America’s porous southern border causes the deaths of 30,000+ Americans every single year (from illegal alien homicides and overdoses on poisonous drugs shipped across our porous southern border).”

He added, “It is abundantly clear that America’s open-borders advocates put their lust for political power above the interests of the American people. There is simply no amount of American blood on their hands that causes these callous politicians to stop betraying America, secure America’s borders, and save American jobs, incomes and lives.”

NumbersUSA applauded Brooks’ border security record and considered him to be a “true American patriot.”

“Congressman Mo Brooks is a true American patriot. He is unwavering in his commitment to setting U.S. immigration policy in the interest of American workers, much to the chagrin of giant tech, big business, and the open-borders lobby,” said Rosemary Jenks, director of Government Affairs for NumbersUSA. “His 100 percent rating with NumbersUSA reflects that commitment. Our nine million grassroots activists across the country are grateful to Congressman Brooks for his leadership, and we are proud to stand with him.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

150 Alabama daycares now licensed under new state requirement

More than 150 previously unlicensed daycares in Alabama have gotten licensed by the state in order to continue receiving childcare subsidies.

A 2018 state law required centers to get licensed by Aug. 1 to continue receiving the payments that help low and moderate-income families pay for childcare.

Alabama’s Department of Human Resources said there had been 206 unlicensed daycare centers receiving the state subsidies.

Of the 206 centers, 170 obtained a state license as required by the new law.

Alabama exempts faith-based daycares from the requirement to get a state license.

The facilities are not necessarily affiliated with a standing church, but can get the exemption by claiming a religious affiliation.

The number of exempt daycares once hovered at about 1,000 but has dropped to 587.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Vaping regulations in Alabama enter first full week of implementation

Tobacco shops in Alabama are no longer being able to advertise vaping as a healthy alternative to smoking.

A wide-ranging law regulating vaping that passed the legislature earlier this year went into effect Thursday.

It also prohibits opening vape shops within 1,000 feet of a school, church or childcare facility and limits advertising on billboards to include only three vaping flavors. That includes tobacco, mint and menthol.

Critics say fruit-flavored vaping liquids attract younger users.

One of the law’s sponsors, Democrat Rep. Barbara Drummond, told WBRC-TV she was shocked to see a 12-year-old in her Sunday school class with a vape, which she initially thought was a flash drive.

Alabama was one of three states that previously did not regulate vaping.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Alabama schools face challenges teaching English as 2nd language

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Properly educating students who are learning English as a second language is proving to be a significant challenge for Montgomery County schools.

Students who don’t speak English as their primary language make up nearly one-quarter of the student population.

Adequate funding and training for teachers don’t exist, causing caseloads be twice the size they should, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Educators are scrambling to improve instruction and support, the newspaper reported.

Montgomery Public Schools is starting a new instructional model in some schools geared toward English Learning students, but meant to help the entire population.

“In public education, we receive a lot of unfunded mandates,” whether it is a federal or state mandate, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Ann Roy Moore said.

Regardless, “They are our kids once they are in our classrooms. We are doing what we have to do for any students who come into the system,” she said.

In Montgomery, some schools saw rapid growth in students in the program in recent years. Withn the past decade, Goodwyn Middle went from three English language students to 69.

Statewide, a coalition focused on increasing awareness has been formed, and Alabama lawmakers approved an increase in funding.

With more than 25,000 English language students throughout Alabama, several other school districts are serving student populations that are greater than 10%.

In Russellville City Schools, about 20% of nearly 2,500 students participate in the district’s English as a Second Language Program.

“We are underfunded, understaffed, under-resourced and teachers don’t have the professional development they need,” Superintendent Heath Grimes said.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Milestone: Airbus launches A220 production at Alabama facility

MOBILE, Alabama — Airbus announced today that it has begun manufacturing A220 aircraft at its Alabama production facility, a key milestone in growth plans that will see the company add a second assembly line at its Mobile facility and hire more than 400 new workers at the site.

The first team of A220 production workers began work at Airbus’ Mobile production facility following their recent return from on-the-job training in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, where the A220 program and primary final assembly line are located.

“The expansion of our commercial aircraft production in Mobile to a second product line—with 400 additional jobs to support it—further solidifies Airbus’ standing as a truly global aircraft manufacturer, and confirms without a doubt that Airbus is an important part of America’s manufacturing landscape,” said Airbus Americas chairman and CEO C. Jeffrey Knittel.

“With Mobile, and our production network in Asia, Canada and Europe, we have strategically created a worldwide industrial base to better serve our customers.”

CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Airbus announced plans for the addition of A220 manufacturing in Mobile in October 2017.

Construction on the main A220 flowline hangar and other support buildings for the new A220 began at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley industrial complex at the beginning of this year. Work on the project is proceeding rapidly, according to Birmingham-based HPM, the program manager.

Airbus is producing the first few aircraft within some current A320 family buildings and newly-built support hangars. The first U.S.-made A220 – an A220-300 destined for Delta Air Lines – is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2020.

By the middle of next decade, the facility will produce between 40 and 50 A220 aircraft per year.

Airbus began producing A320 aircraft at its $600 million Alabama manufacturing plant in late 2015. To date, the company has delivered more than 130 aircraft to eight different airlines, with Delta claiming the most, with 52 deliveries.

More than 800 people are now working at the Airbus assembly line. The company employs an additional 220 at an engineering center in Mobile and has another 70 or so Space and Defense employees in the city, pushing its total employment in Alabama to around 1,100. More hiring is under way, with assistance from AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency.

(Courtesy of Made In Alabama)

