1 hour ago

Birmingham’s Forge, UAB partner to share self-care for cancer survivors

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center (Forge) and the UAB Integrative Medicine Clinic recently partnered to host a free “Lunch & Learn” to discuss implementing self-care techniques for healthcare professionals, breast cancer survivors and co-survivors.

The free Lunch & Learn educated participants on elements of self-care, while providing safe and easy techniques that clinicians and survivors can implement into their daily lives.

Community activist, organizer and facilitator T. Marie King served as the keynote guest speaker, introducing attendees to the topic of self-care and sharing practical advice and tips for making time to incorporate a practice into an everyday routine.

“If I’m not managing my emotions, stress, and tension, then I’m not going to be of help to others,” she advised.

Forge’s Lunch & Learns are designed to specifically address the needs of healthcare professionals that serve the breast cancer community as well as anyone who has ever been diagnosed with breast cancer and their loved ones.

Caroline McClain, director of Forge, said in a statement, “We are delighted to host this important Lunch & Learn series as part of our ongoing commitment to offering resources, extension services, and continuing education that will ultimately improve the well-being and quality of life of our breast cancer survivors.”

In addition to the discussion, recent participants also had the opportunity to try experiential opportunities offered by individuals from UAB’s Integrative Medicine Clinic. All were encouraged to join in low-impact yoga therapy with Keeley Michael, who expertly demonstrated modified poses that healthcare professionals can perform at their desk and breast cancer survivors at all stages of recovery can adapt to their practice.

Elizabeth Vander Kamp, artist in residence for UAB’s Institute for Arts in Medicine and a partner of UAB’s Integrative Medicine Clinic, complemented the physical element by sharing the art of the Zentangle — an easy to learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns.

As participants tried their hand at creating, Vander Kamp encouraged everyone to remember that with Zentangle, “Anything is possible one stroke at a time.”

RELATED: Wind Creek Hospitality donates $25,000 to Birmingham’s Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Doug Jones blasts ‘the tone that has been set in this country’ after El Paso, Dayton shootings

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), without explicitly naming him, seemed to point the finger at President Donald Trump after two deadly mass shootings occurred in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, over the weekend.

In a series of tweets, Jones said, “I am at a loss for words as we mourn the victims of these two horrific crimes, but one thing is clear… our government is failing in the most basic responsibility it has to the people of this country: to keep them safe.”

“Most folks will, again, instinctively go to their corners and talk about guns, which is clearly a discussion that needs to continue, but this failure is more than about guns,” Alabama’s junior senator continued.

He then forcefully decried “the tone that has been set in this country” and divisive political rhetoric by America’s “leaders.”

“Our failure to protect people is more pronounced today given the early reports of racial motivations behind the shooting in El Paso,” Jones lamented. “Unfortunately that seems to be the tone that has been set in this country.”

“We must come together and reject political rhetoric, or any kind of rhetoric for that matter, that divides us and stokes this kind of hatred. Our leaders need to set a positive example that others can follow,” he concluded. “That my friends is something we can do now.”

Jones’ maiden speech on the U.S. Senate floor after being elected was about gun control. He has previously called Trump “the offender in chief.”

“[H]e’s really divided this country a lot,” Jones has said of Trump.

RELATED: Ivey orders flags lowered after El Paso, Dayton shootings — ‘Alabama stands with our friends in Texas and Ohio’

15 hours ago

VIDEO: Democrats debate, CNN slams Alabama, Don Siegelman rips his fellow Alabama Democrats and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Are Democrats hurting their presidential chances with these debate performances?

— Did CNN misfire when they tried to compare Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District (AL-05) to Baltimore in order to defend Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD)?

— How long is this Alabama Democratic Civil War going to go on?

Jackson and Burke are joined by former State Representative Mac Buttram (R-Cullman) to talk charter school issues and more.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at Democrats who can’t get over the Trump-Russia storyline even after polls show support for impeachment has gone down.

Guerrilla Politics – 8/4/19

VIDEO: Democrat debates, CNN slams Alabama, and Don Siegelman rips his fellow Alabama Democrats and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Friday, August 2, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 amweekdays on WVNN.

17 hours ago

Ivey orders flags lowered after El Paso, Dayton shootings — ‘Alabama stands with our friends in Texas and Ohio’

Governor Kay Ivey on Sunday ordered flags in the state of Alabama to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of this weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH.

A memo from Ivey to all state agencies said this was done at the request of President Donald Trump.

“Let us remember the lives lost in these senseless acts of violence,” Ivey wrote. “Alabama stands with our friends in Texas and Ohio.”

Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, August 8.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 hours ago

On this day in Alabama history: Selma Army Air Base became active

Aug. 4, 1940

What is now known as Craig Field Airport and Industrial Complex was initially known as Selma Army Air Base. The facility became active on this day in 1940 and was used to train pilots for World War II. For 37 years, it served as a training facility for the United States Army Air Corps. It now operates as a general-aviation airport for Selma residents.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

20 hours ago

Wildflower Café is a beauty of a mountaintop restaurant

Over the years, Wildflower Café has become a dining destination in Mentone, which is, of course, its own awesome destination atop Lookout Mountain.

Café owner Laura Catherine Moon (just “Moon” to everyone she knows and meets) is as much of a draw as the regionally famous tomato pie or the carefully curated small general store with handmade art and crafts or the eclectically furnished, hippie-chic dining rooms or the colorful, peaceful wildflower garden surrounding the 1800s log cabin that houses the café and store.

Moon has owned Wildflower Café for more than a decade, but she never really intended to go into the restaurant business.

“It’s true,” she says. “I didn’t mean to.” She had owned several shops in and around Mentone throughout the years. One of them was a natural health food store called Mountain Life. “I sold organic produce and natural foods,” she says. “I sold herbs and my herbal blends. It was a store for wellness. It was sort of a convenience health food store up on the mountain.” Whenever the produce would start to wilt, she would think to herself: “Well, if I could just cook it, then people could know just how good this food is.”

About this time, the Wildflower Café became available for purchase after being open for about a year. Moon first wanted to team up with the café’s chef, thinking he could run the restaurant and she would run her store. When he left three months later, she stepped up.

“I never even worked in a restaurant before I owned this one,” she says. “So it was a huge challenge to learn the ins and outs and the ropes and how to do it. And it just turned out that I’m really good at it.”

Wildflower Café’s cuisine is as fresh as the mountain air from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Wildflower Café is a total experience, Moon says. “When you first walk up, you have the beautiful gardens and the old home. … And then, when you walk in the door, you have the local art surrounding you, and you’re welcomed by the staff. … Our staff is super friendly. … Everybody here is like family and loves working together. And all of the food is as locally sourced as I can get and as natural as you can possibly have, and it’s fresh. It’s a solid place where you can also get music and a great feeling.”

Wildflower Café sits in the heart of Mentone, which, with more than 1,700 feet of elevation, has long been a mountaintop retreat for people in Alabama and neighboring states. It’s home to an impressive number of summer camps, too, like Camp Skyline RanchCamp DeSotoRiverview Camp for GirlsAlpine Camp for BoysCamp Laney and more.

But not everyone who eats here has a mountain home or a young camper nearby.

People come up from Birmingham and Montgomery to visit the café; they drive down from Nashville and Chattanooga. They travel over from Douglasville and Atlanta. They come to Wildflower Café for the grilled or blackened wild-caught salmon and trout; the gourmet chicken salad with grapes and almonds; the big Canyon Burger made with freshly ground sirloin and filet; grilled chicken smothered with sautéed onions, bell peppers, honey mustard sauce and cheeses; prime rib with a crust of cracked peppercorns and spices (all meats are hormone-free); angel hair pasta with a flavorful strawberry-balsamic sauce (there’s a vegan version, too); and signature shrimp and grits made with polenta. They come for hummingbird cake and old-fashioned chess pie and homemade crepes filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with house-fresh strawberry puree. And a great many of them come for the savory, cheesy tomato pie, which is so popular that Moon offers a tomato pie wrap, a tomato pie salad, a tomato pie burger and a loaded tomato pie entrée (vegetarian and not).

A few words about this famous tomato pie: It is worth a drive of any distance. Ripe roma tomatoes are cooked down to sweetness and marinated in balsamic vinaigrette. Cheddar, mozzarella and a flaky crust make it delicious.

“I don’t have a culinary background other than the fact that I love food,” Moon says, “and I just had a natural knack, from the time I started cooking, that if I tasted something, I could recreate it.” She and her daughter travel a lot, and Wildflower’s menu of local, healthy, natural, organic and gluten-free items reflects their trips across the country and around the world. Moon talks about her Costa Rican chicken dish with pineapple-mango chutney, which was inspired by how people in that country eat beans and rice for breakfast, lunch and dinner. She brings the bright, fresh flavors of Mediterranean cuisine (which she loves) to her Alabama restaurant along with the pretty presentations she’s seen on plates in Paris.

Moon relies on area farmers for lots of her fresh ingredients like the humanely raised pork and poultry from Mildred’s Meadows Farm or fresh tomatoes, squash, corn, herbs and lettuces from The Farm at Windy HillMountain Sun Farm and Feel Good Farm. “Nena’s (Produce and General Store), in the valley down here, carries some of the local farmers’ stuff,” she says. “So I’ll go down and buy from her as well.”

She brings local musicians to Wildflower on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and sometimes Thursdays, and, occasionally, between talking to visitors and bussing tables, she’ll join the musicians on the stage. The country store is a gallery of local and regional arts and crafts: clothing, woodcrafts, jewelry, soaps, pottery, paintings, candles, music, books, foods like honey, jams and organic chocolates, and Moon’s natural lip balms and skin care (when she has time to harvest the ingredients).

Originally from Birmingham, Moon did a stint in Hollywood as a model, but her heart remained back home in the South, where she spent childhood summers exploring the woods. So, eventually, she came back to Alabama.

“I’ve been studying wildflowers since 1995,” she says. “I moved into the woods without power and running water in 1998. And then that’s when I really got very serious about studying the edible and medicinal plants and the wild crafting and harvesting medicines and things like that. It’s surprising to me the number of things that are out there that you can use for food and medicine. I’m still learning. Every year, I learn something new.”

Nonetheless, she’s an expert on what grows in our woods, and Moon occasionally leads walks and workshops on the native flora at nearby DeSoto State Park. She talks to garden clubs and writes about native plants. And she looks forward each spring to seeing plants emerge. “It’s just wonderful,” she says. “They’re like my friends now, because we’ve gotten so acquainted with each other. So every year, I look forward to seeing them again.”

In some ways, Moon’s entire life has been evolving to this place, at this time. The atmosphere of serenity she cultivates at Wildflower Café is evident everywhere — from the to-go boxes brightly decorated with Magic Marker art to the “words of affirmation” she writes in chalk on the porch railings: “Blessed by divine grace and love.” “Align with your greatest joy.”

“I love inspiring people to tap into their greatest happiness and joy and what brings them to their highest best,” she says.

She adds, “One of the things I’ve been most proud of is helping other people feel special and appreciated, whether they work for me or they come in as a customer.”

She’s also proud of the opportunities owning the restaurant has brought: “The peace of mind that it gave my parents – that I wasn’t going to be just a free-spirited hippie running around the woods in Mentone. That I have been able to create a real livelihood for myself through my passions and through the things I love.”

There are dozens of welcome signs at Wildflower Café, inside and out. And that’s another reason people come here: They feel at home.

“So what I tell my people is … ‘We’re here to … make people feel welcome. As soon as they walk through that door, you make them feel welcome in whichever and whatever way. From the moment they get here to the time they leave, I want them to feel welcome and nurtured.’”

Moon says she’d like for customers to tell other people that “they came here and had an amazing experience and that the staff was friendly, the food was great and they just felt good when they were here. That’s what I want them to say,” she says. “And that the Wildflower is a great complement to Mentone. That would be a huge compliment to me, because Mentone is one of my favorite places on the planet. No matter where I’ve ever traveled, Mentone is the best.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

