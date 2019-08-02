Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Jim Zeigler should run for Congress

Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler told WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” that he has no plans as of right now to run for higher office.

This seems like a mistake on his part.

The guy is a bit of a kook. As a politician, he consistently finds himself in the middle of controversial issues in Alabama by nakedly pandering to the populist movement of the moment. And he is good at it.

When asked a question about what he would do with Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s $1,000 Universal Basic Income, Zeigler went after the toll issue in Mobile.

He said Friday, “$1,000, I would still be $80 short of the annual toll to cross Mobile Bay. It’s going to cost $1,080 per car for people to go back and forth on interstate 10, supposed to be an interstate, a freeway, so I’d have to save that money and get 80 more to go with the 1000 and that would pay my years’ worth of tolls per car.”

Most respondents answered with talk of new cars, lake houses, “hookers and blow,” but Zeigler was on message.

It is that issue that has Zeigler in the news again.

Zeigler is up on radio stations across the state running commercials imploring people to call Governor Kay Ivey to demand she does something to stop this toll.

That could be having some impact.

Zeigler is also running a Facebook page that has accumulated over 40,000 likes in three months.

The 40,000+ people in the group are likely dialed into what is going on in their community and state. They are voters.

Those voters could be activated for an election. Should he run for Senate? What about the race for Alabama’s 1st Congressional District?

His anti-toll activism is something that will motivate people even more if the tolls actually happen on the Mobile Bay bridge and other roads in the area.

Zeigler noted later in the interview, “The next one could be I-565, or it could be the new bridge over the Tennessee River towards Decatur, it could be Highway 280.”

He gets what people are talking about.

If Zeigler is leading this fight, he can capitalize.

This is not to say that I think Zeigler would/should/could win any of these seats. But I truly believe he could be a player in these elections because he understands the same thing as President Donald Trump: Things that bother people motivate them. And this toll talk is bothering people.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Celebrate the good in life with Yellowhammer's new lifestyle contributor

Yellowhammer Multimedia is excited to announce the addition of lifestyle content to its flagship website, YellowhammerNews.com.

Erin Brown Hollis, host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast, invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood through this new content offering.

Yellowhammer’s lifestyle content will be distinct from its traditional news coverage, showcasing the individuals, businesses, attractions, events and eccentricities that make Alabama such a “Sweet Home.”

Hollis is an author, speaker, lawyer and mother of two. In addition to building an online following on her Rising and Shining blog, Hollis has published two books in the past six months, Cheers to the Diaper Years and The Remarkable Housewives of the Bible, with the third on the way.

It was not until after she had children that Hollis began writing professionally.

“I realized that I really wanted to leave a legacy for my girls because if I was going to teach them to chase their dreams then I needed to show them how,” Hollis recently told Yellowhammer News. “So I just started writing.”

She explained that one of her goals is to allow the reader to know they are on a journey together.

“If you can captivate an audience and make them feel as if you are sitting on the couch and talking with them and not talking at them, that is so key for my writing style,” Hollis said. “I never want the reader to feel like I know more than them. I’m the writer that says, ‘Hey, I’m right there with you. We’re on a team. We’re together. I’m just opening this conversation for us to chat.”

Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

Ivey calls public meeting on proposed Mobile Bay Bridge toll — 'Many legitimate questions have been raised and deserve answers'

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday sent a letter to the members of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority to call a public meeting for Tuesday, September 17 regarding the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.

This comes amid a social media and press firestorm about the project’s proposed use of a toll for partial funding of the approximately $2.1 billion estimated price tag.

In the letter, Ivey wrote, “In recent weeks, there has been significant feedback regarding this proposal in the press and social media. Many legitimate questions have been raised and deserve answers.”

“Unfortunately, a few urban myths have also been spread which are simply not true,” she added.

The project includes a new cable-stay bridge over Mobile River, replacement of the existing I-10 Bayway Bridge and modifications to multiple interchanges across I-10. Ultimately, the new Bayway will provide eight lanes of travel across the Mobile Bay. The new Mobile River Bridge will have more than 215 feet of vertical clearance to carry I-10 across the Mobile Channel, permitting all types of maritime traffic in the Port of Mobile. The Federal Highway Administration regulations state that the Bayway needs to be raised above the 100-year storm surge level. Since the existing bridge cannot be raised, it must be replaced with a new structure. Given this change, the cost of the project increased from $850 million to the approximate $2.1 billion total.

The project was recently awarded a $125 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant by the Trump administration. However, in the letter, she noted this was only about six percent of the project’s estimated cost, which could always rise during the construction process. Ivey also said that the state does not anticipate more “significant” federal funding for the project “for the foreseeable future,” despite a federal infrastructure package clearing a Senate committee this week.

Alabama’s federal delegation is invited to the upcoming public meeting.

“I am sensitive to concerns of what a toll would do to working families, lower and middle-class individuals, small businesses and students and the elderly, as I am sure you are,” Ivey wrote to the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority members. “I am also concerned about the cost of doing nothing which is what some of the opponents to a toll are suggesting.”

She explained that the purpose of the public meeting on September 17 will be “to receive an update from ALDOT, to hear from other stakeholders who may wish to propose viable options for financing the project, and to consider any other business that may properly come before the Authority.”

Ivey further noted that she looks forward to hearing of “constructive alternatives and solutions.”

Concluding the letter, she seemed to take a shot at State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who is leading a grassroots social media effort against the proposed toll, and perhaps even some members of the Coastal Alabama state legislative delegation, too.

“I will also be inviting… all other state and constitutional officers, at least some who seem to believe there is an easy solution out there if we would just look for it,” Ivey concluded. “In the end, I remain hopeful we can work together to find a way to move this project forward.”

Earlier on Friday, Ivey during a press gaggle in Prattville said this embrace of a seemingly fictional “easy solution” extended to certain individuals running for other offices right now, too. She said some of these individuals were complicit in generating rumors and “misinformation” about the project.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Central Alabama Electric Cooperative ramps up broadband push — 'Alabama's best days are ahead of us'

PRATTVILLE — High-speed broadband access is on the way to Alabamians in Central Alabama Electric Cooperative’s (CAEC) primarily rural 5,000 square-mile service territory.

At a packed announcement event on Friday, the cooperative explained that it has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, named “Central Access,” to construct a 400-mile fiber optic ring that will connect CAEC’s 24 electric substations and six offices.

This is Phase 1 of a plan approved by CAEC’s board of trustees last year to expand broadband access to their customers.

Construction for this initial phase will begin on Monday and is estimated to take approximately 15 months to complete. Central Access’ first activations are expected by January 2020.

After Phase 1 is proven to be financially viable for the company, the next phase can begin. This would entail additional infrastructure being built beyond the 400-mile core so Central Access could reach even more people with broadband access.

Speeds are expected to exceed the FCC definition of broadband, starting with 200 Mbps up and down (no data caps) and up to 1Gbps. Additional options will be made available to business customers.

Alabamians in CAEC’s service area can click here to see if they fall into Phase 1 or to pre-register for service.

At the Friday event, CAEC President and CEO Tom Stackhouse and Central Access Executive Vice President Chris Montgomery were joined by members of the community and leaders in state government, including Governor Kay Ivey, to celebrate the start of Phase 1.

However, Stackhouse emphasized that while well worth it, the process would not unfold overnight.

After reiterating how “critical” expanding broadband access to rural Alabamians currently is, much like connecting them to electricity was last century, Stackhouse said, “Just like [how long] that electric system took to build, this will not be done quickly.”

“There’s not a magic wand, I can’t wave the fiber over [the service territory] and everybody be connected,” he continued. “But we are going to get started. And our goal is to get to that very end person that’s on our (power) lines. That is our goal. And our goal is not to rest until we get there … every day we’re going to be closer than we were.”

During her remarks, Ivey identified two bills she signed this past regular session as being key to rural broadband expansion efforts like Central Access: SB 90 by State Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) and HB 400 by State Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview).

“What an exciting day this is for Central Access, for rural counties and the entire state of Alabama,” the governor said. “Y’all, broadband is just essential for our students’ education, for our economy, for recruiting business and industry, for improving our healthcare and for the overall, general quality of life of our people.”

Reaffirming broadband as a modern “necessity,” she noted that access is a widespread problem throughout the state that many take for granted.

“Currently, there are some 840,000 Alabamians without access to high-speed internet,” Ivey advised.

She added that efforts like Central Access will greatly help bring that number down.

“Y’all, we have many reasons to celebrate today,” Ivey stressed, calling the start of Central Access’ fiber optic installation “a momentous occasion.”

“Let’s just remember that Alabama’s best days are ahead of us,” the governor concluded.

‘Extremely important’

Additionally, State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) and State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) were both on hand for the announcement.

Chambliss hailed Ivey’s vision on issues like rural broadband, saying she is governing with a focus on a better future for all Alabamians.

A local official who is looking to join Chambliss and Oliver in the state legislature was also in attendance.

Autauga County Commissioner Van Smith, who is a member of the CAEC board of directors and a Republican candidate in the House District 42 special primary election, spoke with Yellowhammer News after the event.

Smith said that as a career educator and farmer, he understands the vital need for rural broadband in HD 42, CAEC’s service territory and rural areas like them all around the state.

“I see a lot of our rural areas losing population,” he explained. “And, in an effort to keep population, we really want to have all the infrastructure that people need … those infrastructure needs are extremely important — broadband being one of the major ones.”

“When young people want to be able to do their homework — and we talk about students having access to i-Pads instead of books, that’s a great idea but without broadband… they can’t do that,” Smith outlined. “The other thing is, too, there’s a growing population of our people who want to work from home. They can’t do that without adequate up and down speed. Also, our rural healthcare will benefit from this, as well.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
On this day in Alabama history: Constitutional Convention delegates finish work

Aug. 2, 1819

The U.S. Congress selected Huntsville to host the first Constitutional Convention of Alabama. Delegates to the convention drafted the document in Walker Allen’s cabinet shop from July 5 through Aug. 2, 1819. The building became a historic landmark, having served as the inauguration site of the state’s first governor, William Wyatt Bibb, and the meeting place for the newly created Alabama Legislature.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
7 Things: Bipartisan spending bill passes, Jones has to defend Alabama from his fans, Birmingham police officer stages attack and more …

7. Trump sure was wrong about Baltimore

  • Only a few hours before President Trump tweeted that U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) “district is considered the worst in the USA….,” Cummings’ property that he rents out in Baltimore, which has a homicide rate is seven times that of Afghanistan, was broken into.
  • President Trump has also commented that if Cummings “spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.” Congressional security officials are looking into the incident to decide if it was an isolated incident or related to Trump’s comments, even though they happened before the tweet.

6. Voter fraud isn’t a myth

  • Recently, the Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) sent out a press release that said “voter fraud” doesn’t exist in Alabama, but Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill wants you to know that’s not true. In an interview with Yellowhammer News, Merrill pointed out specific confirmed cases of voter fraud in Alabama.
  • But the deputy legal director of SPLC, Nancy Abudu, has a different theory about voter fraud, and after President Trump tweeted that “We should immediately pass Voter ID,” Abudu responded by saying voter ID laws “create barriers for Black, Latino, low-income, and elderly voters, who are more likely than the general population to lack an acceptable form of identification.” She added that voter fraud is only a myth that undermines the black vote, but the group can not cite a single instance of voter suppression.

5. Trump ready for more tariffs

  • President Donald Trump is ready for yet another round of tariffs on Chinese goods if President Xi Jinping does not come to the table for a trade deal that the United States can live with. This could be a real threat or another Trump bluff.
  • Trump is no stranger to tariffs and this round would go after $300 billion in Chinese goods, which will include consumer products like smartphones, apparel and toys. This is on top of the previous round of $250 billion in tariffs and will affect all American consumers.

3. Trump rallies and media doesn’t get the chants they want 

  • Before President Donald Trump’s rally last night, he spoke to reporters outside the White House on Thursday, where he mentioned that he doesn’t want people to chant “Send her back!” at his campaign rally in Cincinnati, but he doesn’t “know that you can stop people.”
  • Even without those chants, the media clutched their pearls over chants of “Lock her up!” that broke out after the president mentioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and pointed out the sad state of big cities like San Francisco, New York City, Baltimore and Los Angeles being controlled by Democrats in America.

3. Birmingham police officer stages an attack

  • Officer Keith Buchanan is looking at some serious trouble, as he should be, after he made up a distress situation in order to frame himself as a heroic officer, but a police investigation found the entire event to be a “hoax.”
  • The officer staged an attack that included gunshots into his vehicle, an attack that left him injured on a railroad track and worried officers rushing to the UAB medical center to check on the allegedly wounded officer. Now, the Birmingham Police Department will pursue suspects in this case, “even when one of those suspects is one of our own.”

2. Senator Jones defends Alabama from his fellow liberals

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is trying to distance himself from New York City after saying that he couldn’t stand to live there because he loves the South, or so he said at book-signing event in Aspen, Colorado, but Jones has been referred to as New York’s third Senator and he’s received $2.8 million in donations from New York since 2017.
  • Although, Jones was recently in New York City watching the Broadway adaption of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and after the play he expressed that he wishes the show would travel so more people around the country could see it so that people would be taught to “treat people with some respect,” but apparently no one has told Jones that “To Kill a Mockingbird” has been taught in schools for years.

1. Senate passes spending deal

  • The U.S. Senate has passed a bipartisan budget and debt limit that will increase spending caps and suspend the debt ceiling until July 31, 2021. The bipartisan bill will load up the debt and further send the country towards a debt crisis.
  • President Trump tweeted that the spending deal is good for “our Great Military, our Vets, and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! Two year deal gets up past the election. Go for it Republicans, there is always plenty of time to CUT!”

